Berlin-based Artistic Research in Science and Technology

With Helena Nikonole, Julius Holtz, Margherita Pevere, Marcus Maeder

PRESS PREVIEW: Fri, 25 Sep 2026, 11 am

Location: Art Laboratory Berlin, Prinzenallee 34, 13359 Berlin

Opening: Fri, 25 September 2026, 8 pm

Performance by Margherita Pevere at the opening night

Running Time: 26 Sep – 29 Nov 2026

Opening hours: Do – So, 2 – 6 pm

Berlin Science Week @ ALB: 1 Nov 2026, 3 pm Exhibition Tour through the CHRYSALIS group exhibition: with Regine Rapp and Christian de Lutz

Berlin Science Week@ HKW: 7 November 2026, 2:30 – 4 pm: Panel Discussion “TOUCHING BOUNDARIES. What Drives Art and Science Collaboration” with Špela Petrič, Markus Maeder, Miha Tursič, Matthias Rillig, Regine Rapp, and Christian de Lutz

Interdisciplinary Symposium: Sat, 28 November 2026

In 2025 and 2026, Art Laboratory Berlin is realizing CHRYSALIS. ARTISTS IN LABS, a project supported by the LOTTO-Stiftung Berlin, that facilitates interdisciplinary exchange between art and science in Berlin research laboratories. In collaboration with researchers from a range of Berlin universities and research institutions, new works have been developed through laboratory residencies and are presented in the group exhibition alongside materials from the artistic and scientific research; the CHRYSALIS conference will take place on 28 November 2026.

Helena Nikonole’s new installation SonoMetagenomics brings research in bioacoustics and speculative evolution into dialogue with metagenomic soil ecology, asking how microbial life responds when its environment is transformed through sound.

In COMMON GROUND Julius Holtz combines neuro art, perception psychology, and sound art. A brain-computer interface translates a visitor’s real-time neural activity into changing sound and video projections.

Margherita Pevere’s Ode imagines Berlin’s urban ponds as enigmatic spaceships, combining bioinformatics, living samples, music, glass, garments, and sound, turning environmental-DNA data into an ecological archive of bacterial relationships.

Marcus Maeder’s new sound installation Change Factors sonifies soil microclimate data from a long-term global-change experiment at Rillig Lab FU Berlin, taking into consideration humidity and temperature levels as well as recordings of soil animals.

More Information about the exhibition can be found on our website. Please also check our research site for further information about the artists and their works.

More: https://artlaboratory-berlin.org/exhibitions/chrysalis-exhibition/