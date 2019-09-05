Event Title
CHAOSMOSIS mAchInes.
exhibition/performance/discussion/panel/in-situ experiments/art/science/techne/philosophy
Date
Saturday, Sept.28, 2019
Time and venue
7pm-9.30pm, Installations-performances-critiques, Helen-Gardiner-Phelan Theatre, 2nd floor
9.30pm-11pm, Reception and cash bar, Front and Long Room, Ground floor
Address
79 St. George St.
Toronto, ON M5S 2E5
Collaborators:
Laser events, Leonardo networks – Nina Czegledy
ArtsSci Salon – Roberta Buiani
Digital Dramaturgy Labsquared – Antje Budde
Topological Media Lab – Michael Montanaro | Navid Navab
About
Inspired by Nina Czegledy (Laser series, Leonardo network) this will be the first time that the Montreal-based Topological Media Lab (Concordia University) and the Toronto-based Digital Dramaturgy Labsquared (U of T) will meet and co-present current process-based and experimental works. Both labs have a history of notorious playfulness, conceptual abysmal depth, human-machine interplays, Art&Science speculations (what if?), collaborative messes, and a knack for A/I as in Artistic Intelligence.
Main sponsor: Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies, U of T
Sponsors: Computational Arts Program (York U.), Cognitive Science Program (U of T), Knowledge Media Design Institute (U of T)
(Pending: Mechanical Engineering, Translational Research Program/ Institute of Medical Science)
Project presentations include:
Topological Media Lab
tangibleFlux φ plenumorphic ∴ chaosmosis
SPIEL
On Air
The Sound That Severs Now from Now
Cloud Chamber (2018) | Caustic Scenography, Responsive Cloud Formation
Liquid Light
Robots: Machine Menagerie
Phaze
Info:
Topological Media Lab
Website
Digital Dramaturgy Lab squared
Btw Lf & Dth – interFACING disappearance
Info:
Digital Dramaturgy Lab squared
Project objectives
1. having fun with the infinite joy of learning, making, critical enquiry and wonder
2. presenting cutting-edge, creative, digital technology performances
3. engage multi-disciplinary arts&science communities
4. create a well-informed, creative, multi-perspective dialogue on technology, artistic intelligence, creativity, skills and performance by inviting critical respondents, providing crucial thoughts on each presented work
5. building networks and community between the humanities/arts, sciences, applied sciences and innovative entrepreneurship
