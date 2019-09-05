Event Title

CHAOSMOSIS mAchInes.

exhibition/performance/discussion/panel/in-situ experiments/art/science/techne/philosophy

Date

Saturday, Sept.28, 2019

Time and venue

7pm-9.30pm, Installations-performances-critiques, Helen-Gardiner-Phelan Theatre, 2nd floor

9.30pm-11pm, Reception and cash bar, Front and Long Room, Ground floor

Address

79 St. George St.

Toronto, ON M5S 2E5

Collaborators:

Laser events, Leonardo networks – Nina Czegledy

ArtsSci Salon – Roberta Buiani

Digital Dramaturgy Labsquared – Antje Budde

Topological Media Lab – Michael Montanaro | Navid Navab

About

Inspired by Nina Czegledy (Laser series, Leonardo network) this will be the first time that the Montreal-based Topological Media Lab (Concordia University) and the Toronto-based Digital Dramaturgy Labsquared (U of T) will meet and co-present current process-based and experimental works. Both labs have a history of notorious playfulness, conceptual abysmal depth, human-machine interplays, Art&Science speculations (what if?), collaborative messes, and a knack for A/I as in Artistic Intelligence.

Main sponsor: Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies, U of T

Sponsors: Computational Arts Program (York U.), Cognitive Science Program (U of T), Knowledge Media Design Institute (U of T)

(Pending: Mechanical Engineering, Translational Research Program/ Institute of Medical Science)

Project presentations include:

Topological Media Lab

tangibleFlux φ plenumorphic ∴ chaosmosis

SPIEL

On Air

The Sound That Severs Now from Now

Cloud Chamber (2018) | Caustic Scenography, Responsive Cloud Formation

Liquid Light

Robots: Machine Menagerie

Phaze

Info:

Topological Media Lab

Website

Digital Dramaturgy Lab squared

Btw Lf & Dth – interFACING disappearance

Info:

Digital Dramaturgy Lab squared

Project objectives

1. having fun with the infinite joy of learning, making, critical enquiry and wonder

2. presenting cutting-edge, creative, digital technology performances

3. engage multi-disciplinary arts&science communities

4. create a well-informed, creative, multi-perspective dialogue on technology, artistic intelligence, creativity, skills and performance by inviting critical respondents, providing crucial thoughts on each presented work

5. building networks and community between the humanities/arts, sciences, applied sciences and innovative entrepreneurship

