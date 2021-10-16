Loading posts...
Beyond Surveillance Capitalism: Reclaiming Digital Sovereignty

  • Noema Staff

16-17 October 2018
CCCB, Carrer de Montalegre, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
DECODE is a multidisciplinary EU project that aims to emphasize the centrality of data sovereignty to a fully democratic digital society while bootstrapping a privacy-enhancing, decentralised and rights-preserving data ecosystem.

The DECODE Symposium sought to articulate a strategic vision of how digital technologies can facilitate the transition from today’s digital economy of surveillance capitalism and data extractivism – whereby a handful of US- and China-based corporations battle for global digital supremacy – to an alternative political and economic project. That project, we hope, will include more democratic, egalitarian, and public alternatives to today’s highly hierarchical and privatized platform consensus.

The Symposium was intended to be a meeting point for two groups: those with a strong interest in economics and geopolitics of technology; and those with a good grasp of current technological developments, especially big data, AI, industrial automation, decentralized trust protocols and so on. We believe that it’s at the intersection of these two worlds that many of the emerging techno-political issues – from global trade to economic national development to the future of welfare – are to be tackled.

Day One: October 16th 2018

GEOPOLITICS OF TECHNOLOGY AND DATA

10:00-10:15
Welcome
Francesca Bria, Digital Commissioner, Barcelona City Hall
Joan Subirats, Commissioner of Culture, Barcelona City Hall

10:15-11:30
Keynote: Digital Capitalism: where we are today?
Evgeny Morozov, writer
Q&A

11:30-13:30
Session 1: Taming the Tech Giants: Responses to Digital Trade Wars and Monopoly Power
Moderator: Renata Avila, Human Rights and Tech Lawyer
Speakers:
Tulio Rosembuj, Lawyer LUISS University
Sanya Reid Smith, Expert International trade
Alexey Ivanov, Higher School of Economics, Moscow
Maria Ptashkina, International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development
Wendy Liu, Tech Journalist

Lunch break

14:30-16:30
Session 2: Big Tech and Global Finance
Moderator: Caroline Nevejan, Chief Science Officer, Amsterdam City Hall
Speakers:
Andres Arauz, Former Minister of Talent and Knowledge, Ecuador
Tony Norfield, author of The City
Vijay Prashad, Director of Tricontinental
Yu Hong, author of Networking China: The Digital Transformation of the Chinese Economy

Coffee Break

17:00-18:00
Keynote: The Battle for Digital Supremacy: Chinese Technological Politics and the New Global Order
Yuezhi Zhao, author of Communication in China: Political economy, Power and Conflict
Q&A

Day Two: October 17th 2018

BEYOND SURVEILLANCE CAPITALISM

10:00-10:15
Welcome remarks
Decentralized, Inclusive and Sustainable Next Generation Digital Platforms: What’s the Role of Europe?
Fabrizio Sestini, European Commission

10:15-10:45
Opening Address
Giovanni Buttarelli, European Data Protection Supervisor, introduced by Marleen Stikker, founder of Waag

10:45-11:30
Presentation: AI Nationalism
Ian Hogarth, co-founder & ex-CEO Songkick, angel investor

11:30-13:30
Session 3: Automation, AI and New Industrial Strategies
Moderator: Denis Jaromil Roio, Chief Technology Officer, Dyne.org
Speakers:
Philip Staab, Institute for the History and Future of Work
Yun Wen, Simon Fraser University
Paul Mason, journalist & author of Postcapitalism

Lunch break

14:30-16:30
Session 4: Movements and Democratic Alternatives to Digital Capitalism
Moderator: Arnau Monterde, Barcelona City Hall
Speakers:
Nick Srnicek, author of Platform Capitalism
Dan Hill, Visiting Professor UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose
Oliver Nachtwey, Associate Professor, University of Basel
Francesca Bria, Digital Commissioner, Barcelona City Hall

Coffee Break

17:00-18:30
Keynote: The Perils of Surveillance Capitalism
Shoshana Zuboff, author of The Age of Surveillance Capitalism

Open debate

More: https://decodeproject.eu/events/beyond-surveillance-capitalism-reclaiming-digital-sovereignty

 

