Beyond Surveillance Capitalism: Reclaiming Digital Sovereignty

16-17 October 2018

CCCB, Carrer de Montalegre, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain

Explore event media

DECODE is a multidisciplinary EU project that aims to emphasize the centrality of data sovereignty to a fully democratic digital society while bootstrapping a privacy-enhancing, decentralised and rights-preserving data ecosystem.

The DECODE Symposium sought to articulate a strategic vision of how digital technologies can facilitate the transition from today’s digital economy of surveillance capitalism and data extractivism – whereby a handful of US- and China-based corporations battle for global digital supremacy – to an alternative political and economic project. That project, we hope, will include more democratic, egalitarian, and public alternatives to today’s highly hierarchical and privatized platform consensus.

The Symposium was intended to be a meeting point for two groups: those with a strong interest in economics and geopolitics of technology; and those with a good grasp of current technological developments, especially big data, AI, industrial automation, decentralized trust protocols and so on. We believe that it’s at the intersection of these two worlds that many of the emerging techno-political issues – from global trade to economic national development to the future of welfare – are to be tackled.

Day One: October 16th 2018

GEOPOLITICS OF TECHNOLOGY AND DATA

10:00-10:15

Welcome

Francesca Bria, Digital Commissioner, Barcelona City Hall

Joan Subirats, Commissioner of Culture, Barcelona City Hall

10:15-11:30

Keynote: Digital Capitalism: where we are today?

Evgeny Morozov, writer

Q&A

11:30-13:30

Session 1: Taming the Tech Giants: Responses to Digital Trade Wars and Monopoly Power

Moderator: Renata Avila, Human Rights and Tech Lawyer

Speakers:

Tulio Rosembuj, Lawyer LUISS University

Sanya Reid Smith, Expert International trade

Alexey Ivanov, Higher School of Economics, Moscow

Maria Ptashkina, International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development

Wendy Liu, Tech Journalist

Lunch break

14:30-16:30

Session 2: Big Tech and Global Finance

Moderator: Caroline Nevejan, Chief Science Officer, Amsterdam City Hall

Speakers:

Andres Arauz, Former Minister of Talent and Knowledge, Ecuador

Tony Norfield, author of The City

Vijay Prashad, Director of Tricontinental

Yu Hong, author of Networking China: The Digital Transformation of the Chinese Economy

Coffee Break

17:00-18:00

Keynote: The Battle for Digital Supremacy: Chinese Technological Politics and the New Global Order

Yuezhi Zhao, author of Communication in China: Political economy, Power and Conflict

Q&A

Day Two: October 17th 2018

BEYOND SURVEILLANCE CAPITALISM

10:00-10:15

Welcome remarks

Decentralized, Inclusive and Sustainable Next Generation Digital Platforms: What’s the Role of Europe?

Fabrizio Sestini, European Commission

10:15-10:45

Opening Address

Giovanni Buttarelli, European Data Protection Supervisor, introduced by Marleen Stikker, founder of Waag

10:45-11:30

Presentation: AI Nationalism

Ian Hogarth, co-founder & ex-CEO Songkick, angel investor

11:30-13:30

Session 3: Automation, AI and New Industrial Strategies

Moderator: Denis Jaromil Roio, Chief Technology Officer, Dyne.org

Speakers:

Philip Staab, Institute for the History and Future of Work

Yun Wen, Simon Fraser University

Paul Mason, journalist & author of Postcapitalism

Lunch break

14:30-16:30

Session 4: Movements and Democratic Alternatives to Digital Capitalism

Moderator: Arnau Monterde, Barcelona City Hall

Speakers:

Nick Srnicek, author of Platform Capitalism

Dan Hill, Visiting Professor UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose

Oliver Nachtwey, Associate Professor, University of Basel

Francesca Bria, Digital Commissioner, Barcelona City Hall

Coffee Break

17:00-18:30

Keynote: The Perils of Surveillance Capitalism

Shoshana Zuboff, author of The Age of Surveillance Capitalism

Open debate

More: https://decodeproject.eu/events/beyond-surveillance-capitalism-reclaiming-digital-sovereignty