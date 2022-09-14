Italiano [English below]

Beyond Binaries è un programma di residenze partecipative e transfemministe per artistə contemporaneə.

Mostra conclusiva del progetto

DAL 14 AL 28 SETTEMBRE 2022

AlbumArte, Roma

Mara Oscar Cassiani, Call Monica, Ginevra Petrozzi e Giulia Tomasello hanno lavorato in questi mesi a opere inedite, rielaborando i risultati delle esperienze delle residenze partecipative svolte nel quartiere di Torpignattara dal 20 al 30 giugno 2022.

Il progetto, promosso dall’Associazione Culturale Erinni, è vincitore del bando VitaminaG nell’ambito del programma GenerAzioniGiovani.it finanziato dalle Politiche Giovanili della Regione Lazio con il sostegno del Dipartimento per la Gioventù.

Il progetto, promosso dall’Associazione Culturale Erinni, nasce da una presa di coscienza in relazione alle necessità dei territori, in particolare in un tessuto complesso e articolato come quello rappresentato dall’area metropolitana di Roma Capitale, di individuare all’interno della propria esperienza quotidiana, questioni legate alle dinamiche identitarie e di genere, spesso strettamente connesse ad altre forme di complessità sociale quali l’estrazione e l’appartenenza a minoranze etniche o a gruppi svantaggiati.

Filo conduttore di questa esperienza è il rapporto con le tecnologie avanzate, che rischiano di amplificare i gap tra minoranze e categorie egemoniche perché strettamente connesse alla condivisioni di saperi e risorse. Complice del perpetuarsi di atteggiamenti discriminatori nei confronti di tali gruppi, troviamo un atteggiamento acritico nei confronti della tecnologia stessa. Al contempo, la tecnologia rappresenta uno strumento di condivisione di saperi e di esperienze che può essere utilizzato in un’ottica eticamente sostenibile a patto che ne si ridisegnino alcuni processi in una logica di condivisione delle conoscenze, dei desideri e delle aspettative.

Il progetto, si avvale delle metodologie di co-progettazione per approfondire tali questioni con artistə, preferibilmente interessatə ad esplorare stereotipi di genere e politiche trasfemministe e in grado di sviluppare un progetto che preveda, da un lato, il coinvolgimento diretto dei target territoriali mediante workshop, dall’altro una restituzione artistica pubblica.

La scelta di conciliare i workshop con l’azione artistica nasce dalla consapevolezza della necessità di affrontare determinate questioni a partire dal coinvolgimento del corpo, fisico e individuale e quello collettivo. Ogni artista, nell’arco di una residenza di due settimane, potrà strutturare il suo progetto a partire da un’analisi sul campo svolta grazie al supporto di esperti dell’antropologia di strada e sarà seguito dal team di Erinni, composto da curatrici e esperte nell’ambito delle dinamiche di genere, che consentiranno loro di inquadrare le conoscenze acquisite all’interno del proprio linguaggio espressivo.

L’obiettivo è quello di raccogliere dati, testimonianze ed elementi utili allo sviluppo di un’azione artistica he possa rappresentare un momento di riflessione collettiva e di trasformare le criticità in azioni, offrendo così al pubblico coinvolto la possibilità di ripensare la propria esperienza attraverso le potenzialità dei linguaggi artistici.

Il progetto, nato con e per l’area territoriale del V Municipio di Roma e sarà presentato, grazie al supporto dei tanti partner coinvolti, anche all’interno di contesti istituzionali dedicati alle arti visuali e performative contemporanee.

More: https://erinni.net/

English

Beyond Binaries is a programme of participatory and transfeminist residencies for contemporary artists, previously selected through an international open call.

The project, promoted by the Cultural Association Erinni, is the winner of the VitaminaG call for proposals within the GenerAzioniGiovani.it programme financed by the Youth Policies of the Lazio Region with the support of the Department for Youth.

It stems from an awareness of the needs of those communities, such as the ones living in the metropolitan area of Rome, characterized by a complex and articulated fabric. The main focus is to identify issues related to the identity and gender dynamics within their daily experience, most often closely related to other forms of social complexity such as the extraction and membership of ethnic minorities or disadvantaged groups. The leitmotif of this experience is the relationship with advanced technologies, which risk amplifying the gaps between minorities and hegemonic categories as they are a key factor when it comes to sharing knowledge and resources. We find an uncritical attitude towards technology itself, which is made even worse by the perpetuation of discriminatory attitudes towards the aforementioned groups. At the same time, technology represents a tool for sharing knowledge and experience that can be used in an ethically sustainable manner, provided that some processes are redesigned with a logic of sharing knowledge, desires and expectations.

The project uses co-design methodologies to explore these issues and starts with an international open call for artists – preferably those interested in exploring gender stereotypes and transfeminist policies and those able to develop a project that foresees both a direct involvement through workshops as well as a deeper public artistic return. On the one hand, the direct involvement of the territorial targets through workshops and, on the other, a public artistic return.

The decision to combine workshops with artistic action stems from the awareness of the need to address certain issues starting from the involvement of the body – physical, individual and collective. During a two-week residency, each artist will be able to structure their project supported by an analysis carried out with the support of experts in urban anthropology and followed by the Erinni team. Composed of curators and experts in the field of gender dynamics, Erinni team will enable the artists to frame the knowledge acquired within their own expressive language.

The aim is to collect data, testimonies and useful elements for the development of an artistic movement that can represent a moment of collective reflection and transform critical issues into actions – offering the public the opportunity to rethink their experience through the expressions of artistic languages.

The project, born with and for the area of the V Municipality of Rome, will be presented, thanks to the support of the many partners, also within the institutional contexts related to contemporary visual and performing arts.

