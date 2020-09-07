Italiano [English below]

STEAM ATELIER Laboratori di ricerca artistica con le nuove tecnologie

BE-COMING ANIMALS Laboratori from STEM to STEAM promossi dalla Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri – Dipartimento per le pari opportunità

Con l’esperienza del lockdown, dato dalla pandemia da Covid-19, abbiamo affidato i nostri sentimenti e relazioni ad un uso massiccio delle tecnologie digitali in rete. Questa condizione modifica la percezione del corpo, le modalità con cui il pensiero è creato e gli effetti delle nostre azioni quotidiane nei confronti di noi stessi e del resto del pianeta.

“Be-coming animals” è un percorso laboratoriale “from STEM to STEAM”, realizzato con il sostegno della Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri – Dipartimento per le pari opportunità nell’ambito del bando STEM2020, la cui finalità è stimolare la consapevolezza della contaminazione tra spazi e rapporti fisici e/o digitali, attraverso attività integrate di allenamento psico-corporeo e coding con Arduino: l’obiettivo è sviluppare la creatività dei bambini in sinergia con il mondo naturale, in particolare quello animale, attraverso l’uso critico delle nuove tecnologie e la didattica innovativa.

Il periodo di svolgimento è previsto nelle settimane che precedono il rientro a scuola per l’anno 2020/2021, ed è realizzato interamente all’aperto con un contatto diretto con la natura della campagna salentina e un gruppo di galline in allevamento free range, presso la sede ospitante, l’ASDC CREA situata a Novoli di Lecce.

Il programma, dedicato ad un massimo di 12 bambini (al 60% di sesso femminile) dagli 8 ai 12 anni, promuove gesti e atti creativi di solidarietà e di cura verso se stessi e la natura, per affievolire le sensazioni negative e la paura “dell’altro”, rese ancora più evidenti e problematiche con l’imposizione delle regolamentazioni di distanziamento sociale.

Le giornate, nelle cinque ore mattutine, iniziano tutte con un’attività di allenamento psico-motorio con giochi ispirati al coding e con la Danza della Vita, una pratica che da libero spazio, voce e movimento al copro affettivo.

Il primo laboratorio, “Un incubatrice elettronica per Noemi e le sue amiche”, prevede la realizzazione di un dispositivo elettronico per le galline che abitano lo spazio. Il secondo laboratorio “BE_COMING ANIMALS” si concentra sull’uso del corpo espressivo, con la produzione di piccoli dispositivi wearable, vale a dire indossabili, che interpretano il tema del distanziamento sociale, attraverso i versi e i colori di alcuni animali, come cicale, lucciole, grilli, riprodotti con emettitori sonori e luminosi.

Il progetto è ospitato sulla piattaforma di E-learning.lab di NOEMA, fondata nel 2002, la più importante piattaforma italiana per la didattica a distanza nell’ambito di ricerca “Arte e Scienza” e Affiliate Member di LEONARDO, realtà che crea opportunità per il potente scambio di idee tra i professionisti delle arti, delle scienze e della tecnologia, attraverso pubblicazioni, iniziative e forum pubblici.

Gli output finali del progetto sono un’azione performativa collettiva e un ebook bilingue.

Il programma è condotto da Giada Totaro (artista, fondatrice di STEAM Atelier), Jatun Risba (artista, diplomata in Moda e Textile Design, specializzata in Arte e Scienza), Silvia Cappello, (artista dei nuovi media, studente dell’Accademia di Belle Arti di Lecce), con la partecipazione straordinaria della performer Mina D’Elia e del comitato scientifico del progetto composto dal prof. Pier Luigi Capucci (NOEMA, Accademia di Belle Arti di Reggio Calabria, Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino) e Francesca Nemola (Etologa).

LA PARTECIPAZIONE ALLE ATTIVITÀ É GRATUITA E PREVEDE IL SOLO VERSAMENTO DELLA QUOTA ASSOCIATIVA DI 10,00 EURO COMPRENSIVA DI ASSICURAZIONE DI DURATA ANNUALE.

INFO E ISCRIIZIONI: info@steamatelier.eu

2017-2019 STEAM Atelier – Laboratori di ricerca artistica con le nuove tecnologie – Lecce, Italia

Per ulteriori informazioni: http://www.steamatelier.eu/2020/09/05/be-coming-animals-laboratori-from-stem-to-steam-promossi-dalla-presidenza-del-consiglio-dei-ministri-dipartimento-per-le-pari-opportunita-2/

English

STEAM ATELIER Art research laboratories with new technologies

BE-COMING ANIMALS Laboratories from STEM to STEAM promoted by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for equal opportunities

With the experience of the lockdown, given by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have entrusted our feelings and relationships to a massive use of digital technologies online. This condition modifies the perception of the body, the ways in which thought is created and the effects of our daily actions towards ourselves and the rest of the planet.

“Be-coming animals” is a workshop path “from STEM to STEAM”, created with the support of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for equal opportunities in the context of the STEM2020 call, whose purpose is to stimulate awareness of the contamination between physical and / or digital spaces and relationships, through integrated psycho-body training and coding activities with Arduino: the goal is to develop children’s creativity in synergy with the natural world, in particular the animal one, through the critical use of new technologies and innovative teaching.

The period of development is foreseen in the weeks preceding the return to school for the year 2020/2021, and is carried out entirely in the open with direct contact with the nature of the Salento countryside and a group of hens in free range breeding, at the host site, the ASDC CREA located in Novoli di Lecce.

The program, dedicated to a maximum of 12 children (60% female) aged 8 to 12, promotes gestures and creative acts of solidarity and care for oneself and nature, to reduce negative feelings and fear ” of the other “, made even more evident and problematic with the imposition of social distancing regulations.

The days, in the five morning hours, all begin with a psycho-motor training activity with games inspired by coding and with the Dance of Life, a practice that gives free space, voice and movement to the emotional body.

The first laboratory, “An electronic incubator for Noemi and her friends”, involves the creation of an electronic device for the hens that inhabit the space. The second laboratory “BE_COMING ANIMALS” focuses on the use of the expressive body, with the production of small wearable devices, that is wearable, which interpret the theme of social distancing, through the verses and colors of some animals, such as cicadas, fireflies , crickets, reproduced with sound and light emitters.

The project is hosted on the E-learning.lab platform of NOEMA, founded in 2002, the most important Italian platform for distance learning in the research field “Art and Science” and Affiliate Member of LEONARDO, a reality that creates opportunities for powerful exchange of ideas among professionals in the arts, sciences and technology, through publications, initiatives and public forums.

The final outputs of the project are a collective performative action and a bilingual ebook.

The program is led by Giada Totaro (artist, founder of STEAM Atelier), Jatun Risba (artist, graduated in Fashion and Textile Design, specialized in Art and Science), Silvia Cappello, (new media artist, student of the Accademia di Belle Arti di Lecce), with the extraordinary participation of the performer Mina D’Elia and the scientific committee of the project composed by prof. Pier Luigi Capucci (NOEMA, Academy of Fine Arts of Reggio Calabria, Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino) and Francesca Nemola (Ethologist).

PARTICIPATION IN THE ACTIVITIES IS FREE AND PROVIDES ONLY THE PAYMENT OF THE MEMBERSHIP FEE OF 10.00 EURO INCLUDING ANNUAL DURATION INSURANCE.

INFO AND REGISTRATION: info@steamatelier.eu

2017-2019 STEAM Atelier – Art research laboratories with new technologies – Lecce, Italy

