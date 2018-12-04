art*science – Art & Climate Change – Alla ricerca dei dati / Looking for Data

Italiano [English below]

Alla ricerca dei dati / Looking for Data

a cura di Elena Giulia Rossi e Pier Luigi Capucci

Incontro transdisciplinare/tavola rotonda tra arte e scienza per riflettere sui cambiamenti climatici in atto

11 Dicembre 2018, ore 17.30 – 19.30

RUFA Space – Rome University of Fine Arts, Via degli Ausoni 7, Roma

nell’ambito di HER: She Loves S. Lorenzo, primo festival di quartiere dedicato ai dati

L’incontro costituisce l’avvio della tappa romana del progetto triennale art*science – Art & Climate Change, ideato da Pier Luigi Capucci e Roberta Buiani con Noema e iniziato da una conferenza a Cervia al Museo del Sale nell’estate 2018. Gli invitati discuteranno sul clima nell’ambito di una ricerca rivolta alla creazione di strumenti per contrastare e adattarsi ai cambiamenti climatici inevitabilmente in atto, che vedrà il coinvolgimento del pubblico. Gli argomenti sul tavolo sono vari e spaziano dalla scienza, alla comunicazione, all’arte. Data visualization, il linguaggio informatico adottato per visualizzare i dati, alla base del lavoro di Oriana Persico e Salvatore Iaconesi, costituirà l’ambiente pulsante della discussione. Sono i dati a delineare il paesaggio contemporaneo, e, dalla dimensione aerea dell’atmosfera a quella effimera dei numeri, hanno il potere di arrivare al territorio e ai suoi abitanti. Il cammino di un progetto triennale nell’ambito di un Festival di quartiere, con la promozione da parte del primo centro di ricerca dati a Roma, trova un punto di partenza ideale e mira, da subito, a coinvolgere un pubblico vasto.

Modera

Elena Giulia Rossi, direttrice di Arshake

Intervengono

Pier Luigi Capucci, docente, fondatore e Presidente di Noema

Alessandro Barghini, ecologo, Vicepresidente INSOR

Carlo Buontempo, ECMWF, Copernicus Climate Change Service, Reading, UK

Valerio Eletti, Presidente del Complexity Education Project

Nel corso dell’incontro verrà presentata e discussa in anteprima l’opera Antitesia cura di Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico, progetto artistico che mette in relazione natura, tecnologia, blockchain e cambiamento climatico. Ci sarà inoltre un intervento poetico ispirato all’opera a cura di Giorgio Cipolletta, artista, perfomer e poeta italiano, studioso di estetica dei nuovi media.

“Alla ricerca dei dati/Looking for Data” prevede una serie di confronti tra professionalità diverse, con la mediazione dell’arte, per avviare una ricerca che si vuole proiettare in una visione propositiva, rivolta a futuri modi di “abitare” i cambiamenti climatici in corso. Primo proposito è quello di cercare dei punti di riferimento “a terra” e, parallelamente, ragionare su tutto ciò che ruota attorno alla produzione, selezione e traduzione dei dati, così come sul linguaggio che materializza il clima, e i diversi modi di agire umano che sul clima si ripercuotono in maniera fattiva. Quali misure possiamo adottare per adattarci ai cambiamenti climatici in atto? Come i dati ci possono orientare nella sempre più difficile prevedibilità dei cambiamenti climatici? Quale ruolo può assumere l’arte nella posizione di intermezzo tra il mondo dei dati e quello fisico? Ci sono questioni etiche da doversi porre nella visualizzazione dei dati? Queste e altre domande solleveranno questioni da discutere con professionisti di formazione diversa.

Gli ospiti (in ordine alfabetico)

Alessandro Barghini – Allievo di Corrado Barberis, ha collaborato con l’INSOR fin dalla sua fondazione, con articoli nella Rivista Italiana di Sociologia Rurale, e ha curato un numero speciale dedicato all’Africa a Sud del Sahara nella rivista Società Rurale. In occasione del cinquantenario dell’INSOR ha scritto un saggio sull’influenza della crisi energetica nella strutturazione della società rurale. Dal 1967, pur mantenendo un contatto continuo con l’INSOR, si è trasferito all ́estero e ha esercitato la professione di consulente nell’area della pianificazione energetica in diversi paesi: Canada, Brasile, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia Chile, Venezuela, per grandi imprese come Shell, Fiat, Eletrobras, Inecel, Bolivian Power Company, e organizzazioni internazionali come World Bank, Bird, Rockfeller Foundation, International Energy Initiatives. Ha collaborato e collabora a diversi corsi master banditi dall’Instituto di Eletrotécnica e Energia e dal Museu de Arqueologia e Etnologia dell’Università di San Paolo in Brasile. Sempre per l’I.E.E. ha coordinato nel 2006 il primo corso di master a distanza della medesima università. È attualmente vicedirettore di INSOR.

Carlo Buontempo – ECMWF, Copernicus Climate Change Service, Reading, UK.

Con una formazione in fisica, e un’esperienza decennale al Met Office di Exeter, è ora a capo di un team di Copernicus che lavora ad un progetto nascente di interfaccia tra scienze climatiche e “decision making” nell’ambito di settori che spaziano dall’energia alla pianificazione urbana.

Pier Luigi Capucci si occupa di new media e relazioni tra arti, scienze e tecnologie. Insegna all’Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino e all’Università di Udine. Ha pubblicato i libri Realtà del virtuale. Rappresentazioni tecnologiche, comunicazione, arte (1993, 2015); Il corpo tecnologico. L’influenza delle tecnologie sul corpo e sulle sue facoltà (1994); Arte e tecnologie. Comunicazione estetica e tecnoscienze (1996, 2013), e co-curato i libri art*science. The New and History (2018) e Arte e complessità (2018). Nel 1994 ha fondato NetMagazine/MagNet, primo magazine online in Italia e nel 2000 Noema, online journal sulle relazioni tra tecnologie, scienza, cultura e società, selezionato nel 2003 da RAI International come miglior sito italiano. Ha fatto parte dell’International Advisory Board in varie edizioni di Ars Electronica. Nel 2017 ha fondato art*science, serie di conferenze ed eventi su alcuni snodi fondamentali della contemporaneità, che nel 2018 ha avviato un progetto di ricerca triennale sulle relazioni tra arte e cambiamenti climatici.

Giorgio Cipolletta è un artista e perfomer italiano, studioso di estetica dei nuovi media. Dopo una laurea in Editoria e comunicazione multimediale, nel 2012 ha conseguito un dottorato di ricerca in Teoria dell’Informazione e della Comunicazione. Nel 2011 è stato visiting student presso lo ZKM | Centro per l’arte e le tecnologie dei media di Karlsruhe. Attualmente è professore a contratto per il corso di Fotografia e tecnologie visuali presso l’Università di Macerata. La sua prima pubblicazione è una raccolta di poesie L’ombra che resta dietro di noi, per la quale l’autore ha ricevuto diversi riconoscimenti in Italia. Nel 2014 ha pubblicato il suo primo saggio Passages metrocorporei. Il corpo-dispositivo per un’estetica della transizione, eum, Macerata. Inoltre è vicepresidente dell’associazione Cr.A.Sh. (Creative Art Shocking) e collabora con diverse testate editoriali italiane e straniere.

Valerio Eletti – Fisico, giornalista e docente, Valerio Eletti si occupa da diversi decenni di complessità; nel 2006 ha fondato all’Università Sapienza di Roma il “Complexity Education Project“, che si è sviluppato fino all’assetto odierno, presso l’Università di Perugia. Fa parte del comitato organizzativo del “Festival della Complessità” e coordina la collana “I Quaderni della complessità”, edita da Guaraldi.

Oriana Persico e Salvatore Iaconesi – Ingegnere robotico, hacker, TeD e Eisenhower Fellow lui, esperta di comunicazione e inclusione digitale e cyber-ecologista lei, Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico osservano la mutazione delle società con l’avvento delle reti e delle tecnologie ubique. Tra poetica e politica, corpi e architetture, squat e modelli di business rivoluzionari, la coppia promuove una visione del mondo in cui l’arte è il collante tra scienze, politica ed economia. Sono autori di performance globali, pubblicazioni e opere esposte in tutto il mondo. Insegnano Near Future e Design presso diverse facoltà, fra cui l’ISIA di Firenze e l’Università “La Sapienza” di Roma, e sono fondatori di HER – Human Ecosystems Relazioni, centro di ricerca che usa l’arte e il design per creare processi di accelerazione culturale attraverso i dati, quale confine esistenziale dell’essere umano nelle società contemporanee.

Elena Giulia Rossi vive e lavora a Roma. Attraverso una serie di attività legate alla ricerca, si è interessata, dalla fine degli anni Novanta all’incontro tra arte, scienza e tecnologia. L’analisi di nuove forme di produzione sperimentale e multidisciplinare si è spesso trovata a coincidere con quella delle numerose sfaccettature socio-antropologiche della cultura attuale. Attualmente è direttrice editoriale del progetto online Arshake. Reinventing Technology che ha fondato nel 2013. Scrive saltuariamente per cataloghi, riviste e testate di informazione. Dal 2013 insegna, come docente esterno, net art e Teoria delle Arti Multimediali presso l’Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma.

Concept generale

Che il Clima stia cambiando è un dato di fatto. Sta cambiando anche il modo con cui si presenta alla nostra percezione. Diventa sempre più oggettivo, visualizzato con gli hyperobjects, termine con cui il filosofo Timothy Morton descrive “oggetti” come la biosfera, i buchi neri e il sistema solare. Il clima non è solo la pellicola che avvolge la Terra, sospesa nell’atmosfera. Comprende, piuttosto, tutto ciò che costituisce e si costituisce al suo interno, un paesaggio che prende forma nell’integrazione sempre più radicale tra organico e non organico, tra uomo e macchina. In questo scenario il linguaggio, materia prima per “costruire mondi”, ha un ruolo molto importante. Quando si parla di “clima”, tanto il linguaggio informatico che visualizza i dati, quanto quello impiegato per “comunicare”, si riflettono in determinati e concreti modi di percepire e di agire sociale.

“Making Worlds: The Language of Climate” intende ragionare sul clima attraverso posizioni e angolazioni diverse con il fine di allinearsi e “sintonizzarsi” con la asymmetric age e con gli spazi in between che Timothy Morton individua nel paesaggio contemporaneo. Tutto questo lo possiamo osservare riflesso nella riconfigurazione del paesaggio Internet con l’avvento della tecnologia blockchain, caratterizzata da un funzionamento a blocchi. Similmente, il progetto procederà “a blocchi”, ragionando su singoli progetti aperti, inserendoli in una catena di confronti che progrediscono, man mano arricchiti dall’intervento di professionisti di diverse discipline.

L’incontro “Alla ricerca dei dati/Looking for Data” è parte del più ampio art*science – Art & Climate Change, progetto triennale (2018-20) ideato da Pier Luigi Capucci e Roberta Buiani, “indirizzato ai cambiamenti climatici e al ruolo che l’arte può avere nell’interpretare e rendere consapevoli delle grandi trasformazioni che il nostro Pianeta sta attraversando”. Il progetto è stato avviato con una conferenza internazionale “Art & Climate Change. Dal Mediterraneo al Pacifico. Dialoghi attraverso i mari” il 27-28 Luglio 2018, a Cervia, al MUSA (Museo del Sale), in collaborazione con Nina Czegledy e “Vital Transformations”, serie di eventi su arte e cambiamenti climatici che si svolgeva contemporaneamente a New Plymouth, in Nuova Zelanda. art*science – Art & Climate Change ha il patrocinio di Noema, del Festival della Complessità, e la media partnership di Arshake.

I promotori

HER – Human Ecosystems Relazioni è un centro di ricerca privato che utilizza i dati come artefatto culturale per generare processi di accelerazione culturale. HER trasforma città, edifici, territori, organizzazioni e comunità in generatori di big data, per dare vita a “data commons” (beni comuni digitali), coinvolgendo le persone nella loro governance. HER usa l’arte, il design, la formazione, l’infoestetica a la data visualization per portare i dati nello spazio pubblico, assicurandone la piena ed effettiva accessibilità e fruibilità nella sfera culturale.

http://www.he-r.it/

art*science è una serie di eventi, conferenze, mostre, workshop e pubblicazioni sulle relazioni tra forme espressive, discipline scientifiche e tecnologie. Arte, scienza e tecnologia come modalità per raccontare il presente e immaginare il futuro, come prospettiva per riflettere sulla contemporaneità e stimolo per immaginare il futuro. La prima edizione, nel 2017, è nata per celebrare i 50 anni della rivista Leonardo, pubblicata da MIT Press, la più autorevole in campo internazionale sulle relazioni tra arte e scienza.

https://artscience.online

Noema è un journal online (ISSN 2283-3145) sulle relazioni tra cultura, scienze e tecnologie rivolto a un target internazionale. È online dal 2000 e nel 2003 è stato selezionato da RAI International come miglior sito italiano. È stato ed è partner di numerose iniziative in campo nazionale e internazionale (conferenze, mostre, pubblicazioni, eventi culturali, attività editoriali…) e ha dato origine a vari progetti, tra cui art*science, sugli argomenti di cui si occupa.

https://noemalab.eu

INSOR – Istituto Nazionale di Sociologia Rurale

INSOR ha un ruolo trainante nella valorizzazione dei territori e nella salvaguardia dei prodotti tipici italiani di qualità e della loro varietà, creando un inventario storico e sociale della tradizione agroalimentare. Attraverso un viaggio nel territorio nazionale, regione per regione, questa ricerca, che ha anche all’attivo varie pubblicazioni, permette non solo di conoscere e valorizzare le diverse produzioni, ma anche la loro storia.

http://www.insor.eu

Il Festival della Complessità è una serie di eventi dedicati alla complessità e al pensiero sistemico nel dibattito culturale e scientifico in Italia, nella convinzione che i concetti di complessità e di sistema stiano aprendo la strada a nuove concezioni della vita e della realtà.

http://www.dedalo97festivaldellacomplessita.it

Arshake è una piattaforma internazionale che si occupa di cultura attraverso l’occhio della creatività nel suo intrecciarsi con tecnologia e scienza.

http://www.arshake.com

English

Looking for Data

curated by Elena Giulia Rossi and Pier Luigi Capucci

Transdisciplinary meeting/round table between art and science to reflect on current climate change

December 11, 2018, 17.30 – 19.30

RUFA Space – Rome University of Fine Arts, Via degli Ausoni 7, Rome

in the context of HER: She Loves S. Lorenzo, first district festival dedicated to data

The meeting marks the start of the stage in Rome of the three-year project art*science – Art & Climate Change, conceived by Pier Luigi Capucci and Roberta Buiani with Noema and initiated bya conference in Cervia at the MUSA (The Salt Museum) in Summer 2018. Invited people will discuss about the climate in the context of a research, which will involve the public, aimed at creating tools to counteract and adapt to climate change. The topics on discussion are many and range from science, to communication, to art. Data visualization, the computer language used to present data, at the basis of the work of Oriana Persico and Salvatore Iaconesi, will constitute the pulsating environment of the discussion. It is the data that delineate the contemporary landscape, and, from the aerial dimension of the atmosphere to the ephemeral dimension of the numbers, the data have the power to reach the territory and its inhabitants. The path of a three-year project, hosted by a district-oriented festival, promoted by the first data research center in Rome, finds an ideal starting point and aims, immediately, to involve a wide audience.

Moderator

Elena Giulia Rossi, Arshake director

Participants

Pier Luigi Capucci, teacher, Noemafounder and President

Alessandro Barghini, ecologist, Vice President INSOR

Carlo Buontempo, ECMWF, Copernicus Climate Change Service, Reading, UK

Valerio Eletti, President Complexity Education Project

During the meeting, the work Antithesis by Salvatore Iaconesi and Oriana Persico will be presented and discussed in advance. This artistic project relates nature, technology, blockchain and climate change. There will be also a poetic intervention inspired by this work by Giorgio Cipolletta, artist, performer and Italian poet, researcher in the new media aesthetics field.

“Looking for Data” provides a discussion between different professionals with the art mediation, to start a research to project in a proactive vision, aimed at future ways of “inhabiting” climate changes in progress . The first purpose is to look for points of reference “on the ground” and, in parallel, to think about everything concerned with the production, selection and transduction of data, as well as about the language that materializes the climate, and the different ways of human actions that have an effective impact on the climate. What kind of measures can we adopt in order to adapt to the current climate change? How data can guide us in the increasingly difficult predictability of climate change? What role can art play in the intermediate position between the data and the physical world? Are there any ethical issues in the visualization of data? These and other questions will raise issues to discuss with different training professionals.

The participants (in alphabetical order)

Alessandro Barghini – student of Corrado Barberis, he has collaborated with INSOR since its foundation, with articles in the Italian Journal of Rural Sociology, and has edited a special issue dedicated to the Sub-Saharan Africa on the magazine Società Rurale. On the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the INSOR, he wrote an essay on the influence of the energy crisis in the structuring of rural society. Since 1967, while maintaining continuous contact with INSOR, he has moved abroad and has practiced as a consultant in the area of ​​energy planning in different countries: Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia Chile, Venezuela, for large companies such as Shell , Fiat, Eletrobras, Inecel, Bolivian Power Company, and international organizations: World Bank, Bird, Rockefeller Foundation, International Energy Initiatives. He has collaborated and collaborates in several master courses organized by the Instituto di Eletrotécnica e Energia and the Museu de Arqueologia e Etnologia, of the University of São Paulo in Brazil. Also for I.E.E he coordinated in 2006 the first distance master course at the same university. He is currently Deputy Director of INSOR.

Carlo Buontempo – ECMWF, Copernicus Climate Change Service, Reading, UK.

With a training in physics, and a ten-year experience at Exeter’s Met Office, he is now head of a Copernicus team working on a nascent project of interface between climate sciences and “decision making” in sectors ranging from energy to urban planning.

Pier Luigi Capucci is researching on the new media and the relationships among arts, science and technology. He is a teacher at the Fine Arts Academy in Urbino and at the University of Udine. He published the books Realtà del virtuale. Rappresentazioni tecnologiche, comunicazione, arte (Reality of the virtual. Technological representations, communication, art, 1993, 2015); Il corpo tecnologico. L’influenza delle tecnologie sul corpo e sulle sue facoltà (The technological body. The influence of technologies on the body and its faculties, 1994); Arte e tecnologie. Comunicazione estetica e tecnoscienze(Art and technology. Aesthetic communication and technosciences, 1996, 2013), and co-edited the books art*science. The New and History (2018) and Arte e complessità (Art and complexity, 2018). In 1994 he founded NetMagazine/MagNet, the first online magazine in Italy and in 2000 Noema, an online journal on the relationship between technologies, science, culture and society, selected in 2003 by RAI International as best Italian website. He was part of the International Advisory Board in various editions of Ars Electronica. In 2017 he founded art*science, a series of conferences and events on some fundamental topics of the contemporary world, which in 2018 launched a three-year research project on the relationship between art and climate change.

Giorgio Cipolletta is an Italian artist and performer, a researcher in the aesthetics of new media. After a degree in publishing and multimedia communication, in 2012 he received a Ph.D. in Information and Communication Theory. In 2011 he was a visiting student at the ZKM | Center for media art and technology in Karlsruhe. He is currently a contract professor for the course of Photography and visual technologies at the University of Macerata. His first publication is a collection of poems L’ombra che resta dietro di noi (The shadow that remains behind us), for which the author has received several awards in Italy. In 2014 he published his first essay Passages metrocorporei. Il corpo-dispositivo per un’estetica della transizione (Passages metrocorporei. The body-device for an aesthetics of the transition), eum, Macerata. He is also vice president of Cr.A.Sh.(Creative Art Shocking) and collaborates with several Italian and foreign publishing titles.

Valerio Eletti – Physicist, journalist and teacher, Valerio Eletti has been for several decades a researcher about complexity; in 2006 he founded at the Sapienza University of Rome the “Complexity Education Project“, which developed up to today’s structure at the University of Perugia. He is part of the organizing committee of the “Festival della Complessità(Festival of Complexity)” and coordinates the series “I Quaderni della complessità” (The books of complexity) published by Guaraldi.

Oriana Persico and Salvatore Iaconesi – Robot engineer, hacker, TeD and Eisenhower Fellow he, an expert in digital communication and cyber-ecologist, she, Salvatore Iaconesi and Oriana Persico observe the mutation of societies with the advent of networks and ubique technologies. Between poetics and politics, bodies and architectures, squats and revolutionary business models, the couple promotes a vision of the world in which art is the glue among science, politics and economy. They are authors of global performances, publications and works exhibited all over the world. They teach Near Future and Design at various institutions, including ISIA in Florence and “La Sapienza” University in Rome, and are the founders of HER – Human Ecosystems Relazioni, a research center that uses art and design to create processes of cultural acceleration through data, as an existential boundary of human beings in contemporary societies.

Elena Giulia Rossi lives and works in Rome. Through a series of activities related to research, she has been interested in the meeting of art, science and technology since the late nineties. The analysis of new forms of experimental and multidisciplinary production has often been found to coincide with that of the many socio-anthropological facets of current culture. Currently she is the editorial director of the online project Arshake. Reinventing Technology, she founded in 2013. He writes occasionally for catalogs, magazines and journals. Since 2013 she has been teaching net art and Multimedia Art Theory at the Fine Arts Academy of Rome.

General Concept of the meeting

That the climate is changing is a fact. The way it presents itself to our perception is also changing. It becomes increasingly objective, visualized with hyperobjects, the term by which the philosopher Timothy Morton describes “objects” such as the biosphere, the black holes and the solar system. The climate is not just the film that envelops Earth, suspended in the atmosphere. Rather, it includes all what is within it, a landscape that takes shape in the increasingly radical integration between organic and inorganic, between man and machine. In this scenario, language, the raw material for “building worlds”, plays a very important role. When we discuss about “climate”, both the computer language that visualises data, and the language used to “communicate”, are reflected in certain and concrete ways of perceiving and socially acting.

Making Worlds: The Language of Climate aims to think about the climate through different positions and perspectives, with the purpose of aligning and “tuning” itself with the asymmetric age and with the in between spaces that Timothy Morton identifies in the contemporary landscape. We can observe all this reflected in the reconfiguration of the Internet landscape with the advent of the blockchain technology, characterized by a block working. Similarly, the project will proceed “through blocks”, reasoning on single open projects, inserting them into a chain of progressing comparisons, gradually enriched by the intervention of professionals from different disciplines.

The meeting Looking for Data and Making Worlds: The Language of Climate vs The Climate of Language are part of the wider art*science project – Art & Climate Change, a three-year project (2018-20), ideated by Pier Luigi Capucci and Roberta Buiani, “addressed to climate change and the role that art can play in interpreting and making aware of the great transformations that our planet is going through”. The project was launched with the international conference “Art & Climate Change. From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas”, on July 27-28, 2018, in Cervia, at the MUSA (Salt Museum), in collaboration with Nina Czegledy and “Vital Transformations”, a series of events on art and climate change that were taking place at the same time in New Plymouth, New Zealand. art*science – Art & Climate Change has the patronage of Noema, of the Festival of Complexity, and the Arshake media partnership.

The promoters

HER – Human Ecosystems Relazioni is a private research center that uses data as a cultural artifact to generate cultural acceleration processes. HER transforms cities, buildings, territories, organizations and communities into generators of big data, to give life to “data commons” (digital common goods), involving people in their governance. HER uses art, design, training, info-aesthetics and data visualization to bring data into the public space, ensuring full and effective accessibility and usability in the cultural sphere.

http://www.he-r.it/

art*science is a series of events, conferences, exhibitions, workshops and publications on the relationships among forms of expression, scientific disciplines and technologies. Art, science and technology as ways to tell the present and imagine the future, as perspectives to reflect on the contemporary and stimuli to imagine the future. The first edition, in 2017, was dedicated to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Leonardo magazine, published by MIT Press, the most authoritative in the international field on the relationship between art and science.

https://artscience.online

Noema is an online journal (ISSN 2283-3145) on the relationships among culture, science and technology aimed at an international target. It is online since 2000 and in 2003 it was selected by RAI International as the best Italian website. He has been and it is a partner of many Italian and international initiatives (conferences, exhibitions, publications, cultural events…) and it has originated various projects, including art*science, on the topics it deals with.

https://noemalab.eu

INSOR – Istituto Nazionale di Sociologia Rurale(Italian Institute of Rural Sociology)

INSOR has a leading role in the enhancement of territories and in the protection of typical Italian quality products and their variety, creating a historical and social inventory of the agri-food tradition. Through a journey in the national territory, region by region, this research, also through several publications, allows not only to know and value the different productions, but also their history.

http://www.insor.eu

The Festival of Complexity is a series of events dedicated to complexity and systemic thinking in the cultural and scientific debate in Italy, in the belief that the concepts of complexity and system are opening the way to new ideas of life and reality.

http://www.dedalo97festivaldellacomplessita.it

Arshake is an international platform that deals with culture through the eye of creativity in its intertwining with technology and science.

http://www.arshake.com