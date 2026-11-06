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Home Events Artistic research as a pedagogical practice: capacity building workshop
Artistic research as a pedagogical practice: capacity building workshop
Imagen del Proeycto “Arcoíris Imposible”, desarrollado por Lukas Truniger y Bruce Yoder durante su residencia EMAP 2024 en LABoral

Artistic research as a pedagogical practice: capacity building workshop

  • Noema Staff

 

26 November 2026 fom 4 to 6 pm CET

You can find all informations here:
https://laboralcentrodearte.org/en/activities/artistic-research-as-a-pedagogical-practice-methods-in-art-science-and-technology/

How can an artistic research process be turned into an educational experience? What tools enable us to bring concepts from art, science and technology to different audiences through creative practice?

LABoral Centre for Art and Industrial Creation, as a member of the European Media Art Platform (EMAP) network, is organising this hybrid workshop (online and/or in person at LABoral) aimed at artists and cultural professionals interested in exploring new pedagogical methodologies through interdisciplinary creation.

The session will combine a methodological introduction led by Carlos Almela, a cultural mediator, focusing on the strategies, mechanisms and instructional design required to translate complex research in the fields of art, science and technology into engaging educational formats.

This will be followed by three specific case studies examining different artistic methodologies:

María Castellanos and Alberto Valverde will share their work on technology, posthumanism and sensor-based interaction

Coco Moya will explore the relationships between sound art, landscape and spatial perception

Sara García will explore collaborative processes, materials research and multidisciplinary practices in depth.

Through these experiences, the workshop will focus on the processes behind the design of educational activities: from defining strategies and objectives to creating formats capable of linking artistic research with learning and cultural mediation.

The workshop will take place in a hybrid format, with in-person participation at LABoral and online connections, and will be delivered entirely in English to facilitate the participation of EMAP’s international partners.

Time: 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Registration: https://fmweb.laboralcentrodearte.org/labinscripciones.html?ID=4219155887

More: https://laboralcentrodearte.org/en/activities/artistic-research-as-a-pedagogical-practice-methods-in-art-science-and-technology/

 

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