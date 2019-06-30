Arti e scienze nell’era post-accademica / Arts and sciences in the post-academic era

Italiano [English below]

Ridotto del Teatro Miela, Trieste

Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2019

Arti e scienze esprimono aspetti fondamentali della cultura delle società. Esemplificano il pensiero astratto, interpretano il reale e rappresentano, da punti di vista complementari, la complessità del loro tempo. Connubio indissolubile. Ne fu esemplificazione somma Leonardo, con studi e opere che intrecciano arti, scienze e tecnologie, al servizio delle conoscenze e delle rappresentazioni.

Nell’era post-accademica degli avanzamenti scientifici, decisioni importanti per lo sviluppo delle scienze vedono partecipi anche pubblici di non esperti. Cittadini e cittadine vengono chiamati a esprimere un pensiero critico su argomenti scientifici; non solo a conoscere e ad essere spettatori e spettatrici di innovazione e cambiamento ma a farsi promotori e attori di processi di conoscenza e sviluppo.

Le modalità di comunicazione e i processi di partecipazione divengono fondamentali per permettere alle scienze come alle arti di mettere in atto dinamiche sociali di cambiamento e innovazione nell’ottica di una democratizzazione delle conquiste e della co-costruzione delle conoscenze.

In\Visible Cities partecipa a uno dei maggiori discorsi della contemporaneità aprendo al pubblico un dialogo tra esperti, artisti, curatori di festival ed eventi che esplorano il connubio tra arti e scienze.

Programma

9,00 – 9,30 Accoglienza e registrazione

9,30 – 9,50

Introduce e modera Pier Luigi Capucci, Accademia di Belle Arti L’Aquila, Presidente di Noema

Le due verità e lo sguardo plurale

9,50 – 10,20

Serena Mizzan, direttore Science Centre Immaginario Scientifico, Trieste – Pordenone – Tavagnacco (Italy), in conversazione con Maurizio Lorber, Storico dell’arte, Trieste (Italy)

Leonardo 4.0. Dall’osservazione al pensiero scientifico

10,20 – 10,40

Miruna Amza, Scientifica Bucharest e Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

Art meets Science: a way of knowing

10,40 – 11,00

Paola Rodari, proEsof 2020, Trieste (Italy)

Il ruolo della scienza e dell’arte nella discussione del nostro futuro

11,00 – 11,20 Coffee Break

11,20 – 11,40

Adriaan Eeckels, European Commission, JRC SciArt Project leader

SciArt: Arte e Scienza al JRC

11,40 – 12,00

Freddy Paul Grunert, European Commission, curatore di Resonances III, Datami

Cristina Fiordimela, European Commission, Exhibition Designer di Resonances III, Datami

L’approccio sistemico di Resonances III e Datami

12,00 – 12,20

Maria Campitelli, Gruppo78, Trieste (Italy)

Robotics, Trieste 4.0. Il porto dell’innovazione

12,20 – 12,40 Ajariot – Performing Arts Collective, Biella (Italy)

A Glimpse of D.A.K.I.N.I. – Performance

12,40 – 13.00 Sessione di domande e risposte

Altre informazioni: http://invisiblecities.eu/invisible2019/artiescienze.html

English

Arts and sciences express fundamental aspects of the culture of societies. They exemplify abstract thinking, interpret reality and represent, from complementary points of view, the complexity of their time. An indissoluble union. This was greatly exemplified by Leonardo’s studies and works, that weave together arts, sciences and technologies, at the service of knowledge and representations.

In the post-academic era of scientific advances, important decisions for the development of the sciences see also the participation of non-expert publics. Citizens are called to express critical thinking on scientific subjects; not only to know and to be spectators of innovation and change, but to become promoters and actors of knowledge and development processes.

The methodologies of communication and the processes of participation become fundamental to allow the sciences as well as the arts to implement social dynamics of change and innovation, in order to democratize the achievements and co-construct knowledge.

In\Visible Cities takes part in one of the major topics of contemporaneity, opening to the public a dialogue among experts, artists, festival curators and events that explore the union between arts and sciences.

Program

9.00 – 9.30 Reception and registration

9.30 – 9.50

Introduced and moderated by Pier Luigi Capucci, Academy of Fine Arts L’Aquila, President of Noema

Le due verità e lo sguardo plurale / The two truths and the plural eye

9.50 – 10.20

Serena Mizzan, director of Science Centre Immaginario Scientifico, Trieste – Pordenone – Tavagnacco (Italy), in conversation with Maurizio Lorber, Art historian, Trieste (Italy)

Leonardo 4.0. Dall’osservazione al pensiero scientifico / Leonardo 4.0. From observation to scientific thought

10.20 – 10.40

Miruna Amza, Scientifica Bucharest e Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

Art meets Science: a way of knowing

10.40 – 11.00

Paola Rodari, proEsof 2020, Trieste (Italy)

Il ruolo della scienza e dell’arte nella discussione del nostro futuro / The role of science and art in the discussion about our future

11.00 – 11.20 Coffee Break

11.20 – 11.40

Adriaan Eeckels, European Commission, JRC SciArt Project leader

SciArt: Arte e Scienza al JRC / SciArt: Art and Science at the JRC

11.40 – 12.00

Freddy Paul Grunert, European Commission, curator of Resonances III, Datami

Cristina Fiordimela, European Commission, Resonances III Exhibition Designer, Datami

L’approccio sistemico di Resonances III e Datami / The systemic approach of Resonances III and Datami

12.00 – 12.20

Maria Campitelli, Gruppo78, Trieste (Italy)

Robotics, Trieste 4.0. Il porto dell’innovazione / Robotics, Trieste 4.0. The port of innovation

12.20 – 12.40 Ajariot – Performing Arts Collective, Biella (Italy)

A Glimpse of D.A.K.I.N.I. – Performance

12.40 – 13.00 Session of questions and answers

More: http://invisiblecities.eu/invisible2019/artiescienze.html