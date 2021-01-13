Arte e creatività digitale per la costruzione di un immaginario complesso / Art and Digital Creativity for the Construction of a Complex Imaginary

Italiano [English below]

Noema Media & Publishing ha pubblicato l’eBook Arte e creatività digitale per la costruzione di un immaginario complesso, a cura di Giada Totaro, che riporta l’esperienza di STEAM Atelier e il laboratorio BEcoming Animals, svoltosi a Lecce l’estate scorsa.

L’esperienza STEAM consiste nella ricerca dell’integrazione delle arti e delle humanities nelle discipline scientifiche, in particolare nell’ambito della formazione. Questa discussione, di portata internazionale, viene spesso chiamata “From STEM to STEAM” – essendo STEM l’acronimo di Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics e STEAM quello di Science, Technology, Engineering, Art (and Design), and Mathematics.

Secondo Edward O. Wilson:

Un sistema di conoscenza unito è il mezzo più sicuro per identificare i domini della realtà ancora inesplorati. Fornisce una mappa chiara di ciò che è noto e inquadra le domande più produttive per indagini future. Gli storici della scienza spesso osservano che porre la domanda giusta è più importante che produrre la risposta giusta. La risposta giusta a una domanda banale è anche banale, ma la domanda giusta, anche se insolubile nella forma esatta, è una guida per una scoperta importante. E così sarà sempre nelle future escursioni della scienza e nei fantasiosi voli delle arti. [Edward O. Wilson, Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge, New York, Vintage Books, 1998, p. 326]

I laboratori From STEM to STEAM: BEcoming Animals e l’eBook sono stati realizzati con il contributo della Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri Italiano e del Dipartimento Pari Opportunità. Questo importante riconoscimento, ottenuto nell’ambito del bando STEM2020, ha permesso di ripercorrere tre anni di ricerca indipendente e di renderli fruibili attraverso una pubblicazione bilingue, diffusa gratuitamente tramite Noema Media & Publishing.

STEAM Atelier è un’associazione di promozione sociale fondata nel 2017 a Lecce. La missione generale dell’ente no profit è contribuire allo sviluppo dell’immaginario e del pensiero critico della società che oggi è definita complessa, attraverso azioni che valorizzano la figura professionale dell’artista dei nuovi media nell’ambito dell’innovazione didattica, sociale e tecnologica.

STEAM Atelier opera presso scuole, enti culturali, fiere, mostre, festival nazionali e internazionali e coinvolge esperti di nuove tecnologie tra artisti, educatori, docenti e designer per ampliare lo studio e l’applicazione della creatività al paradigma post-digitale, attraverso le pratiche, le tecniche e linguaggi dell’arte.

Tecniche ibride di prototipazione veloce e diverse metodologie didattico-educative STEAM sono utilizzate, non solo per appassionare e facilitare l’apprendimento di nozioni di tipo scientifico o matematico. Ciò che rende unico l’approccio dell’associazione rispetto alle numerose esperienze STEM o STEAM sparse in tutto il globo è la narrazione.

STEAM Atelier produce opere d’arte. Sono opere aperte che affrontano la sfida del pensiero transdisciplinare, sviluppate nella forma di laboratori artistici con le nuove tecnologie, dove le persone coinvolte, l’ambiente, fisico e virtuale, naturale e culturale, sono parte del processo creativo. Il risultato, unico e irripetibile, è infine reso fruibile in diversi formati: dalla performance all’installazione, dal documentario alla produzione di tutorials, kits educativi e pubblicazioni.

Qui per scaricare l’eBook gratuito

English

Noema Media & Publishing has published the eBook Art and Digital Creativity for the Construction of a Complex Imaginary, edited by Giada Totaro, which reports the experience of STEAM Atelier and the BEcoming Animals laboratory, held in Lecce last Summer.

The STEAM experience consists in the quest to integrate the arts and humanities into the sciences, especially at the educational level. This debate, of international reach, is called “From STEM to STEAM” – STEM being the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics whereas STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art (and Design), and Mathematics.

According to Edward O. Wilson:

A united system of knowledge is the surest means of identifying the still unexplored domains of reality. It provides a clear map of what is known, and it frames the most productive questions for future inquiry. Historians of science often observe that asking the right question is more important than producing the right answer. The right answer to a trivial question is also trivial, but the right question, even when insoluble in exact form, is a guide to major discovery. And so it will ever be in the future excursions of science and imaginative flights of the arts [Edward O. Wilson, Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge, New York, Vintage Books, 1998, p. 326].

The workshops From STEM to STEAM: BEcoming Animals and the eBook are realized with the contribution of the Presidency of the Italian Council of Ministers and the Equal Opportunities Department. This important recognition, obtained as part of the STEM2020 call, made it possible to retrace three years of independent research and to make them accessible through a bilingual publication, distributed free of charge with Noema Media & Publishing.

STEAM Atelier is an a.p.s. (social promotion association) founded in 2017 in Lecce, Italy. The non-profit organization contributes to the development of the imaginary and critical thinking of society which today is defined as complex, through actions that enhance the professional figure of the new media artist in the field of educational, social and technological innovation.

STEAM Atelier operates in schools, cultural institutions, fairs, exhibitions, national and international festivals and involves new technologies experts among artists, educators, researchers and designers to expand the study and application of creativity to the post-digital paradigm, through art practices, techniques and languages.

STEAM Atelier adopts hybrid fast prototyping techniques and different STEAM didactic-educational methodologies, not only to excite and facilitate the learning of scientific or mathematical notions. Compared to the many STEM or STEAM experiences spread all over the globe, what makes the organization’s approach unique is storytelling.

STEAM Atelier produces artworks. These are open artworks that face the challenge of transdisciplinary thought and are developed in the form of artistic laboratories with the new technologies where the people involved, and environment, both physical and virtual, both natural and cultural, participate in the creative process. The result of this experience is unique and unrepeatable and is then made available in different formats: from performance to installation, from documentary to the production of tutorials, educational kits and publications.

Here to download the eBook