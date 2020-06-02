Français [English below]

Une exposition pour le web offrant la découverte à distance, mais en temps réel, d’une œuvre d’art contemporain des artistes chinois Sun Yuan & Peng Yu

Dear, 2015, Sun Yuan & Peng Yu. Pompe à air, réservoir d’air, tuyau, fauteuil. Courtesy: les artistes et Galleria Continua (San Gimignano / Pékin / Les Moulins / Habana / Roma). Crédits photo: Sun Yuan & Peng Yu, artistes invités à la 58e exposition internationale d’art de la Biennale de Venise « May You Live In Interesting Times ». Design graphique: Arp is Arp Studio—Dimitri Charrel

Art Tease, une exposition pour le web de l’œuvre Dear de Sun Yuan & Peng Yu, dans le cadre de l’ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program, du 1er juin (00h GMT) au 4 juin 2020 (23h59 GMT) sur https://www.icrax2020.org. Art Tease est une exposition pour le web qui permet la découverte à distance, mais en temps réel, d’une œuvre robotique emblématique des artistes chinois Sun Yuan & Peng Yu exposée à huis-clos dans leur atelier, à Pékin, dans le cadre du programme Robotics & Art d’ICRA (International Conference on Robotics and Automation), la plus grande conférence de robotique au monde.

Il y a un an, Dear (2015), des artistes Sun Yuan et Peng Yu, était présentée à la 58ème Biennale de Venise. Aujourd’hui, c’est confinée dans l’atelier des artistes, à Pékin, qu’est exposée cette œuvre. Elle est pourtant accessible à tous, grâce à une plateforme dédiée proposant un accès live en ligne à cet objet au comportement pour le moins imprévisible. Pendant quatre jours, du 1er au 4 juin 2020, l’installation Dear (2015) s’active pour nous, en continu, à l’occasion de l’édition en ligne de la conférence de robotique ICRA, dans un dispositif conçu pour donner aux œuvres une présence à distance grâce à la plate-forme d’ICRA-X 2020: https://www.icrax2020.org.

Un imposant fauteuil nous fait face. Avec une sorte de longue lanière sortant de son assise, animée par une puissante pression d’air pulsé, le fauteuil fouette et se fouette, devant nos yeux. Dear (2015) revêt une puissance matérielle autant que symbolique en mettant en œuvre un dispositif qui relève d’une forme de robotique d’avenir, la soft robotics.

Loin de toute exposition « virtuelle », il s’agit de permettre aux publics de ressentir le caractère matériel et incarné d’une telle œuvre. Art Tease propose de l’exposer dans un dispositif original, à distance, en temps réel : via une interface dédiée, une fenêtre est ouverte sur l’espace d’exposition, accompagnée d’une transmission sonore spatialisée. Le recours au temps réel tend à compenser la distance spatiale, en écho, voire en réponse, à la situation sociale actuelle.

Proposé dans le cadre d’ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program, dont l’approche originale consiste à explorer les rencontres entre la recherche en robotique et la création artistique contemporaine, Art Tease entend offrir un nouveau format d’exposition en résonance avec la situation sanitaire actuelle. Le groupe de recherche Reflective Interaction d’EnsadLab, fort de ses recherches sur les nouveaux formats de mise en public (de « publicisation »), a collaboré avec le duo d’artistes chinois pour le développement et « l’interfaçage » de ce dispositif d’exposition spécifique qui permet la découverte d’une œuvre d’art robotisée en ressentant sa présence à distance.

Basé à Pékin, le duo d’artistes Sun Yuan & Peng Yu s’est fait connaitre internationalement pour ses œuvres audacieuses et provocantes, avec une mise en scène souvent viscérale et inquiétante. L’implication du public, par la mise en scène de son regard et de sa posture voyeuriste, est un élément constitutif de leurs œuvres récentes.

Reflective Interaction est un groupe de recherche en art et design dont les travaux portent essentiellement sur l’interaction comme modalité de mise en œuvre et de mise en question : pourquoi et comment explorer des dispositifs interactifs artistiques qui articulent des dimensions esthétiques, symboliques et opératoires provoquant des expériences sensibles et réflexives en prise avec des

questions sociétales et environnementales?

CRÉDITS

Art Tease est l’exposition en ligne d’ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program 2020 porté par le groupe de recherche Reflective Interaction d’EnsadLab, le laboratoire de l’École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs (EnsAD – Université PSL, Paris), sous la responsabilité de Samuel Bianchini (Chair de ce programme) avec le co-commissariat de Emanuele Quinz et Xiaoying Juliette Yuan. Ce projet bénéficie du soutien de la Chaire Arts & Sciences de l’École polytechnique, d’EnsAD-PSL et de la Fondation Daniel et Nina Carasso et de la collaboration de la Galleria Continua (San Gimignano / Pékin / Les Moulins / Habana / Roma).

ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program est réalisé dans le cadre d’ICRA 2020 (International Conference on Robotics and Automation) une conférence IEEE sous la responsabilité de Stéphane Régnier (General Chair) avec Sinan Haliyo, pour l’Institut des systèmes intelligents et de robotique (ISIR | Sorbonne Université – CNRS).

English

Art Tease, a web-based exhibition of the Dear artwork by Sun Yuan & Peng Yu, for the ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program, from June 1 (12 AM GMT) to June 4 (11 : 59 PM GMT) at https ://www.icrax2020.org

Art Tease is a web-based exhibition offering a remote yet live experience with an emblematic artwork by renowned Chinese artists Sun Yuan & Peng Yu, exhibited behind closed doors in their Beijing studio, as part of the ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program of ICRA (International Conference on Robotics and Automation), the world’s largest conference on robotics.

A year ago, Dear (2015) by artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu was presented at the 58th Venice Biennale. It is now exhibited within the confines of the artists’ studio in Beijing. It is nonetheless accessible to all via a dedicated platform giving live online access to this artwork’s oddly unpredictable behavior. For four days, from June 1 to 4, the Dear installation continuously self-activates for us during the online edition of ICRA, by means of an apparatus designed to make artworks remotely present thanks to the dedicated ICRA-X 2020 platform : https://www.icrax2020.org.

During the experience, viewers discover an impressively large armchair fitted with a kind of long lash. In response to blasts of highly pressurized air, the armchair violently whips itself as well as the surrounding area. Dear (2015) takes on both material and symbolic power by implementing an apparatus based on a future-oriented form of robotic technology, soft robotics.

Far from representing a typically “virtual” exhibition, this is about enabling audiences to physically sense the material and embodied nature of an artwork of this kind. Art Tease offers a chance to exhibit this artwork via an original distance-based real-time apparatus with a dedicated interface: a window opens onto the exhibition space, accompanied by spatialized sound transmission. The use of real-time technology helps compensate for the spatial distance involved, thereby echoing or even responding to the current social situation.

Presented as part of the ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program, featuring an original approach based on exploring encounters between robotics research and contemporary artistic creation, Art Tease is intended to offer a new exhibition format aligned with the current global health crisis. Building on its research into new “publicization” formats, EnsadLab’s Reflective Interaction Research Group collaborated with the two Chinese artists in developing and “interfacing” this dedicated exhibition system enabling audiences to discover a robotic artwork by sensing its presence despite the distance.

Sun Yuan & Peng Yu are Beijing-based artists who have become internationally renowned for their challenging, audacious and provocative artworks, often involving the staging of visceral and disturbing sights. Their recent works are characterized by a determination to engage with spectators by likewise effectively setting the scene for their gaze and their voyeuristic stance.

Reflective Interaction is an art and design research group whose work focuses mainly on interaction as a means of implementation and assessment: why and how to explore artistic interactive “dispositifs” articulating aesthetic, symbolic and operative dimensions that engender sensitive and reflective experiences relating to societal and environmental issues?

CREDITS

Art Tease is the online exhibition of ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program led by the Reflective Interaction Research Group of EnsadLab, the Laboratory of the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs (EnsAD – PSL University, Paris), under the responsibility of Samuel Bianchini (Chair of this program) and co-curated by Emanuele Quinz and Xiaoying Juliette Yuan. This project benefits from the support of the Arts & Sciences Chair of the École polytechnique, the EnsAD – PSL and the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation and the collaboration of the Galleria Continua (San Gimignano / Beijing / Les Moulins / Habana / Roma).

ICRA-X Robotics & Art Program is produced as part of ICRA 2020 (International Conference on Robotics and Automation), an IEEE conference under the responsibility of Stéphane Régnier (General Chair) with Sinan Haliyo, for the Institut des systèmes intelligents et de robotique (ISIR | Sorbonne University – CNRS).