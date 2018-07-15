Loading posts...
Home Events Art in Motion. 100 Masterpieces with and through Media
Art in Motion. 100 Masterpieces with and through Media

Art in Motion. 100 Masterpieces with and through Media

  • Pier Luigi Capucci

Sat, 14.07.2018 – Sun, 10.02.2019
Atrium 1+2
Cost: Museum admission

“Art in Motion. 100 Masterpieces with and through Media. An Operative Canon” will portray the development of media arts by showcasing pivotal pioneering works that utilize technical devices: from photography to cinematography and sound art, the theater of machines and projections, radiophonic and televisual art, the art video, media-based action and Fluxus arts, and the networked and collaborative artistic practices of the last decades.

The works in the exhibition have not been selected on the basis of the classic notion of an image which is oriented on painting, for this always attempts to bend back the new media towards the traditional visual arts and hinders understanding of how the media arts have developed. The coevolution of wheel-based technologies, such as clockwork and calculating machines, transportation machines like automobiles and trains, as well as the image machines that have not only brought forth moving pictures, moving sculptures, and moving spectators, but also ushered in the changeover to electromagnetic production, storage, and distribution media, is an area that is still a mystery to the wider art world. This is why it is important to advance understanding of the development of this art genre by presenting a selection of canonical works.

We cordially invite you to the exhibition opening on July 13, 2018 at 7 pm in the foyer of the ZKM!

Speakers at the opening:

Siegfried Zielinski, curator
Peter Weibel, Artistic-Scientific Chairman of the ZKM and curator
Christiane Riedel, Chief Operating Officer of the ZKM

Credits

Peter Weibel (Curator)
Siegfried Zielinski (Curator)
Judith Bihr (Project management)
Daria Mille (Project management)

Organization / Institution
ZKM | Center for Art and Media

Accompanying program
Sat, July 14, 2018
2 pm

Curator’s Tour
Guided tour
Fri, July 13, 2018
7 pm
Opening: Art in Motion. 100 Masterpieces with and through Media

More: https://zkm.de/en/exhibition/2018/07/art-in-motion-100-masterpieces-with-and-through-media

 

