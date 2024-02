AI, Cultural Heritage, and Art

Between Research and Creativity

Workshop proceedings – September 22, 2023

Edited by Antonella Guidazzoli and Maria Chiara Liguori

Summary

FOREWORD

Alessandra Poggiani

INTRODUCTION – THE NEXT STEP FORWARD

Pierdomenico Memeo

AI BETWEEN COLLECTIVE INTELLIGENCE AND IMAGINATION. SOME THOUGHTS

Antonella Guidazzoli

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS A KEY TO THE VALORISATION AND CONSERVATION OF CULTURAL HERITAGE: AN INTERDISCIPLINARY APPROACH

Stefano Allegrezza

THE ERA OF AI COPILOT: HOW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS REDEFINING THE WAY WE CREATE AND INTERACT

Gerardo Gabriele Volpone

PRESERVE, DELIGHT, CREATE: HOW DEMOCRATISING AI CHANGES THE PROFESSIONS OF CULTURE

Anna Elisabetta Ziri

PRESERVING THE PAST, IMAGINING THE FUTURE: CULTURAL HERITAGE AND NEW ARTISTIC PRACTICES IN THE AGE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Giovanni Pescarmona

INTEGRATING ART INTO THE SCIENTIFIC PROCESS: THE GRIN ACTION

Maria Chiara Liguori

DELEGATING CREATIVITY

Pier Luigi Capucci

PLANT

Debora Hirsch

I.A.M. – INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE MUSICALE: A LOOK AT AI FOR MUSIC AND SOUND

Andrea Dell’Innocenti, Francesco Zuccarello

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

