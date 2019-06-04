Background

In line with the datami concept – to bring rest and repose against the digital onslaught – the idea is to organise an investigation into the cultural aspects of Big Data/AI/Digital Transformation, calling upon the Humanities to shed some light beyond the blind spot of technological progress, to help us out in avoiding mass delusions and close the gap with computational machines that are supposed to carry out their own embedded desires.

It is therefore essential to re-evaluate the human influence in complex interactional systems, to better understand these systems.

JRC SciArt Board meeting and

AI and Humanities workshop, Brussels

Thursday, 6 June 2019 – SciArt Board Meeting

Salle Bertouille, Bozar

11:00 Welcome by Vladimir Šucha, Director General of DG JRC followed by presentations of Freddy Paul Grunert, Cristina

Fiordimela, Adriaan Eeckels, JRC SciArt team

12:00 Free discussion about Resonances III Festival and the theme for

Resonances IV 13:00 Working lunch

Thursday, 6 June 2019 – AI and Humanities workshop

Salle Bertouille, Bozar

14:30 Welcome of participants by Vladimir Šucha, Director General of DG JRC and Paul Dujardin, Director General of Bozar

15:00 Opening: AI Enchantment

Freddy Paul Grunert, Resonances III associate curator

15:10 AI Aesthetics

Lev Manovich, The Graduate Center, CUNY, New York

16:00 Discussion

Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board

16:20 Coffee break

16:30 What’s the point of being human? Art for a new idea of Posthumanism

Valentino Catricalà, Mondo Digitale Roma

16:50 Experiential Futures & Machine Intelligence Monique Grimord & Vitor Freire, Imagination of Things

17:10 BozaLab and AI: latest initiatives Christophe De Jaeger, Bozar

17:30 Discussion

Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board

18:00 Aperitif@Bozar 19:00 End of the day

Friday, 7 June 2019 – AI and Humanities workshop

Salle Bertouille, Bozar

10:00 AIatJRC–aroadtothefuture Massimo Craglia, JRC scientist

10:20 Algorithmic literature: re-inventing literature or re-inventing AI? Derrick de Kerckhove, CEO & Scientific Director Media Duemila

10:50 The Imagination of Things – on AI Experiments

Monique Grimord, Vitor Freire and Thomas Power, The Imagination of Things

11:20 Discussion and coffee

Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board

12:00 Nature, Life, Data and Algorithms: Old and New Models to Shape the World

Pier Luigi Capucci, Accademia di Belle Arti, L’Aquila

12:30 Complexity, Aesthetics and Humanities

Ignazio Licata, Institute for Scientific Methodology CNR Palermo

13:00 Discussion

Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board

13:30 Buffet lunch with SciArt board and experts (upon invitation) 15:00 End of the day

Invited speakers

Lev Manovich, The Graduate Center, CUNY, New York

Valentino Catricalà, Mondo Digitale Roma

Derrick de Kerckhove, CEO & Scientific Director Media Duemila

Pier Luigi Capucci, Accademia di Belle Arti, L’Aquila

Monique Grimord, Vitor Freire and Thomas Power, Imagination of Things Ignazio Licata, Institute for Scientific Methodology CNR Palermo Christophe De Jaeger, Bozar

Massimo Craglia, JRC scientist

Freddy Paul Grunert, Resonances III associate curator