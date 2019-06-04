Background
In line with the datami concept – to bring rest and repose against the digital onslaught – the idea is to organise an investigation into the cultural aspects of Big Data/AI/Digital Transformation, calling upon the Humanities to shed some light beyond the blind spot of technological progress, to help us out in avoiding mass delusions and close the gap with computational machines that are supposed to carry out their own embedded desires.
It is therefore essential to re-evaluate the human influence in complex interactional systems, to better understand these systems.
JRC SciArt Board meeting and
AI and Humanities workshop, Brussels
Thursday, 6 June 2019 – SciArt Board Meeting
Salle Bertouille, Bozar
11:00 Welcome by Vladimir Šucha, Director General of DG JRC followed by presentations of Freddy Paul Grunert, Cristina
Fiordimela, Adriaan Eeckels, JRC SciArt team
12:00 Free discussion about Resonances III Festival and the theme for
Resonances IV 13:00 Working lunch
Thursday, 6 June 2019 – AI and Humanities workshop
Salle Bertouille, Bozar
14:30 Welcome of participants by Vladimir Šucha, Director General of DG JRC and Paul Dujardin, Director General of Bozar
15:00 Opening: AI Enchantment
Freddy Paul Grunert, Resonances III associate curator
15:10 AI Aesthetics
Lev Manovich, The Graduate Center, CUNY, New York
16:00 Discussion
Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board
16:20 Coffee break
16:30 What’s the point of being human? Art for a new idea of Posthumanism
Valentino Catricalà, Mondo Digitale Roma
16:50 Experiential Futures & Machine Intelligence Monique Grimord & Vitor Freire, Imagination of Things
17:10 BozaLab and AI: latest initiatives Christophe De Jaeger, Bozar
17:30 Discussion
Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board
18:00 Aperitif@Bozar 19:00 End of the day
Friday, 7 June 2019 – AI and Humanities workshop
Salle Bertouille, Bozar
10:00 AIatJRC–aroadtothefuture Massimo Craglia, JRC scientist
10:20 Algorithmic literature: re-inventing literature or re-inventing AI? Derrick de Kerckhove, CEO & Scientific Director Media Duemila
10:50 The Imagination of Things – on AI Experiments
Monique Grimord, Vitor Freire and Thomas Power, The Imagination of Things
11:20 Discussion and coffee
Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board
12:00 Nature, Life, Data and Algorithms: Old and New Models to Shape the World
Pier Luigi Capucci, Accademia di Belle Arti, L’Aquila
12:30 Complexity, Aesthetics and Humanities
Ignazio Licata, Institute for Scientific Methodology CNR Palermo
13:00 Discussion
Requested intervention of JRC SciArt Board
13:30 Buffet lunch with SciArt board and experts (upon invitation) 15:00 End of the day
Invited speakers
Lev Manovich, The Graduate Center, CUNY, New York
Valentino Catricalà, Mondo Digitale Roma
Derrick de Kerckhove, CEO & Scientific Director Media Duemila
Pier Luigi Capucci, Accademia di Belle Arti, L’Aquila
Monique Grimord, Vitor Freire and Thomas Power, Imagination of Things Ignazio Licata, Institute for Scientific Methodology CNR Palermo Christophe De Jaeger, Bozar
Massimo Craglia, JRC scientist
Freddy Paul Grunert, Resonances III associate curator
Comments are closed