A.Re Days – Artistic Research Days and the European Researchers’ Night

EU4ART_differences

September 27- 28 – 29, 2023

September 27 – 28: 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 29: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

September 29 European Researchers’ Night: 3:30 – 11 p.m.

Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, Campo Boario – Largo Dino Frisullo, online on TEAMS

Within the framework of EU4ART_differences, the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome is pleased to announce A.Re Days, three days entirely dedicated to Artistic Research (September 27-29, 2023), which for the first time will see the participation of the Roman institution in The European Researchers’ Night. This event celebrates a three year cooperation between the Academies of Budapest, Dresden, Rome, and Riga, sharing the outputs of the major research projects developed during the entire cycle.

A lively succession of events, lectures, seminars, workshops, and much more will take place between the venues of the Fine Arts Academy of Rome and online, bringing together projects and people from the partner academies. The topics range from Cultural Heritage to Particle Physics, from Artificial Intelligence to Innovative Didactics with HOLOLENS visors.

On September 27, presentations of a few joint projects from the European University Alliance will kick off the three-day event. The presentations include project publications and Peers’n differences, a colloquium format started by the Dresden Academy of Fine Arts to give a platform to all four labs to share their Artistic Research projects, where art students will be engaged in collaborative learning and get mutual feedback.

The entire day of September 28 will be dedicated to New Technologies for Cultural Heritage, the subject of research of one of the two doctoral programs just launched at the Rome Academy of Fine Arts. Professionals working in institutions of excellence, such as the Vatican Museums and the Central Institute for Graphics and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) Roma Tre will delve into creative and conservation processes, cataloguing and data access, linking technology to artistic research.

The morning of September 29, the day of the European Researchers’ Night, will open with a series of keynote speeches on different topics, from Artificial Intelligence to the methodologies used in the Labs conducted as part of the EU4ART_differences by the partner academies.

The afternoon will open the European Researchers’ Night with the “Challenges of Research”: three dialogical debates between representatives of art and science will discuss about ‘creativity’, ‘data’, ‘matter’, ‘exactitude’, ‘probability’, and other cross disciplinary subjects.

This important event will be the frame to share the initial findings of CARE – Creative Artistic Research Ecosystem Laboratory, a transdisciplinary collaboration between art and science started in January 2023 with a partnership between the Fine Arts Academy of Rome and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) Roma Tre. As a result, Collisions a project that will bring the public closer to the motion of particles and Necessity and Mystery, a sound path resulting from the cognitive dialogue between art and science, will be revealed to the public.

On the same day, will be unveiled the mixed-reality interface of °’°KOBI, realised within the framework of EU4ART_differences, the workshops of the EU4ART_differences partners (Budapest, Dresden, Riga), and the interactive installation Risonanza [#1], realized within the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome.

In addition to the events presented in Rome and online, other events will be organized onsite in the partner Academies of Budapest and Dresden:

On site at The Hungarian University of Fine Arts, Budapest, 29 September, 5 – 9p-m: Sustainability and Insecurity. Imagining the Future of the research in the ‘Zone’. Public talk in the frame of the A.Re Days at the Doctoral School of the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, Budapest. Moderators: Mátyás Fusz, Szabolcs KissPál, Gabriella Kiss

On site at the Academy of Fine Arts Dresden. September 29, 2023. 3.30 – 10 p.m. Official opening of the Lab for Artistic Research’s closing exhibition: Challenging (un)familiar terrain – Artistic Research at the Dresden University of Fine Arts, with the presentations of the individual results of the participants. 3.30 p.m. public presentations, 7 p.m. official opening. The exhibition runs until 8 October 2023. Moderator: Till A. Baumhauer

A.RE Days and The European Researchers’ Night

September 27 – 29, 2023

A.re Days is an event promoted by EU4ART_differences, an EU-funded project that aims to develop and promote Third Cycle artistic research with a transdisciplinary approach on society, knowledge and critical thinking. The project team, led by the HfBK in Dresden and joined by the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, the Academy of Art in Latvia and the University of Fine Arts in Budapest, collaborates on building long-term research infrastructures and works on designing new art education programmes for students and researchers.

For more information visit: https://differences.eu4art.eu/