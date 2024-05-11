XR Salento 2024 – International Conference on eXtended Reality

SEPTEMBER 4-7, 2024

LECCE, ITALY

The International Conference on eXtended Reality (XR Salento) is an event dedicated to the eXtended Reality (XR), the umbrella term that covers Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR).

XR SALENTO is an evolution of previous editions of the International Conference on Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Computer Graphics (Salento AVR), which had united the AR/VR community since 2014.

The event provides a unique opportunity for discussion and debate among scientists, engineers, educators, students and allows them to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and companies operating in the same sector, thus experiencing applications of these emerging technologies.

CALL FOR PAPERS

https://www.xrsalento.it/call-for-papers

XR Salento 2024 encourages the submission of original contributions that must not have been previously published.

Two different types of paper are accepted: full papers (10–20 pages), and short papers (6-9 pages). Accepted short papers will be published in the conference proceedings and presented at the conference as poster.

CALL FOR SPECIAL SESSIONS

https://www.xrsalento.it/special-sessions

Special Issue on SN Computer Science (Q2) – eXtended Reality technologies and applications

Special sessions have the main aim of creating a mini-workshop on a specific topic, where researchers working on the same issues can get to know each other, familiarize, exchange ideas and create cooperation.

I would like to invite you to submit a paper on the special issue “eXtended Reality technologies and applications” in the SN Computer Science journal published by Springer (Q2 according to Scimago).

The submission deadline is December 31, 2024.

This Special Issue encourages submissions focused on research in eXtended Reality (Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality). Submitted papers may cover technological and methodological aspects, performance evaluation, case studies or applications in various fields (medicine, cultural heritage, education, social inclusion, marketing, finance, industry, military training, etc.). All submitted papers will undergo the standard peer-review procedure.

Authors of papers accepted at the International Conference on eXtended Reality (XR Salento 2024 – www.xrsalento.it) are invited to submit an extended version of their work to the same special issue, too. Please note that submitted extended papers should contain at least 50% new content (e.g., in the form of technical extensions, more in-depth evaluations, or additional use cases) and not exceed 30% copy/paste from the original conference paper.

You can find any further information in the attached PDF and at the following links: https://link.springer.com/journal/42979/updates/17257234

https://xrsalento.it/special-issue-sn-computer-science