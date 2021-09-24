Within the Frame: Continuum of the Still Image

Moderated by Dena Eber and Sue Gollifer

Event: December 3, 2021, 4PM EST/9PM GMT

Description

Humans have been making pictures since the earliest cave drawings dating to at least 45,000 years ago, and the content and methods of making them have progressed since. With each new technological advance (this includes analog), image makers add another tool to their kits that open up new ways to practice, to express ideas and to tell stories that range from literal to abstract. Digital technologies are the latest and perhaps one of the biggest additions to the workflow, and with it, we have expanded our continuum of image making possibilities. Indeed, digital methods have changed imagery more than any other tool in history.

In 2003, Christiane Paul wrote that, “The use of digital technologies in almost every arena of daily life has vastly increased during the past decade, leading to speculations that all forms of artistic media will eventually be absorbed into the digital medium, either through digitization or through the use of computers in a specific aspect of processing or production.” Not only has this come true, I would argue that digital processes have changed the still image in essential ways that force artists and viewers to question truth and reality.

This 10th SPARKS session welcomes the presentation of artworks and projects that represent the continuum of image making and that reveal the essential ways that digital tools have moved it forward. Thus, we are looking for artists, theorists, researchers and practitioners of any image making practice to present and talk about works that range from fully digital, to a hybrid of digital and traditional practice that illustrate the growth of image making since the onset of widely available digital tools. The work or aesthetics may be about the medium or they might simply tell a story or illustrate concepts.

We are interested in a range of approaches including those from the past and those from the bleeding edge, using out of the box or homespun tools. Still images of any kind are welcome as our ultimate goal is to not only establish how digital methods are essential to image making, but also to highlight and perhaps remind us that the single image is still powerful and still important now, more than ever.

Moderators

Dena Elisabeth Eber

Dena Elisabeth Eber is a Professor of Digital Arts at Bowling Green State University where she has taught since 1997. She earned her Ph.D. in Art from the University of Georgia, in 1997, her MFA from University of Georgia in 1994, her MS in Computer Science from Colorado State University in 1990 and her BS in Mathematics from Colorado State University in 1987.

Dr. Eber’s artistic endeavors include VE art works, photography, and interactive installations. Her latest work deals with the inspiration of written text that seeds work about contemporary issues. She has shown her work at numerous international and national exhibitions including Gallery D-ART for IV2020 International Symposium Digital Art, SIGGRAPH, Society for Photographic Educators and the International Digital Media and Arts Association.

Sue Gollifer

Sue Gollifer is a Principal Lecturer and the Course Leader for an MA in Digital Media Arts, at the University of Brighton, UK and the Executive Director of ISEA International HQ. She is the Chair of the ACM SIGGRAPH ‘Lifetime Achievement of Digital Arts’ and a member of the ‘ACM SIGGRAPH (DACC’) Digital Arts Community Committee and a member of the ‘ACM SIGGRAPH ‘External Relations Committee’.

A pioneer of early computer art, she has continuously explored the relationship between technology and the arts and has written extensively on this subject. She is also curator and a jury member of a number of International Digital Exhibitions, for SIGGRAPH, SIGGRAPH Asia and for the ISEA Symposiums. Her personal art works are held in both national and international public and private collections.

