We Humans in lockdown. Ritratti digitali degli italiani in quarantena / Digital portraits of Italians in quarantine





“We Humans in lockdown” è un progetto artistico ideato dalla semiologa italiana Gianna Angelini, e fa parte di un più ampio progetto “We Humans” che mira a raccontare ciò che ci rende veramente umani.

Il progetto “We Humans in lockdown” nasce con l’intenzione di interrogarsi proprio sullo stato d’animo degli italiani durante la fase 1, sulle loro abitudini e sul loro modo di concepire il futuro in questo strano presente. Le loro parole sono poi diventate dei ritratti, interpretati dalla creatività di tre giovani graphic designer: Francesca Mastracci, Valerio Pini e Tea Scarsella.

Dal 9 marzo al 4 maggio 2020 la stragrande maggioranza degli italiani è stata costretta a rimanere in casa per far fronte all’emergenza sanitaria generata dalla diffusione del Covid-19. Il lockdown ha obbligato coppie a dividersi, famiglie a trovare nuovi ritmi, single a rimanere isolati dagli amici, conoscenti a dividere spazi di intimità. Le 53 interviste audio e video raccolte, riguardano persone di età compresa tra i 15 e gli 83 anni. Le domande sono state studiate per indagare le emozioni legate al presente e al futuro, i cambiamenti nei rapporti con le persone dentro e fuori dalla propria abitazione, le aspettative e le ansie relative al lavoro. Le risposte sono state catalogate secondo 11 parametri differenti che sono diventati gli elementi grafici per costruire i singoli ritratti digitali. Le loro storie, tutte riportate in forma anonima, sono on line all’indirizzo wehumans.it/lockdown. I ritratti si possono visitare anche nella pagina Instagram https://www.instagram.com/wehumans_it/. La scelta dell’anonimato è metodologia e indica il fatto che ogni storia registrata è insieme unica ed universale ed ha un valore in sé, a prescindere dai dati anagrafici del suo narratore.Quando veniamo spogliati dall’etnia in cui ci è capitato di nascere, dal genere che la natura ci ha attribuito, l’età che il tempo ci ha assegnato, cosa rimane di noi se non la nostra storia, o meglio il racconto che facciamo agli altri della nostra storia? Il rapporto con la tecnologia e con l’ambiente, la fiducia nella ricerca scientifica, le conseguenze della globalizzazione sono temi attuali ma nel privato come abbiamo reagito alla chiusura, al distanziamento, come tutto ciò ha influenzato la percezione di noi stessi e la visione del futuro?

Da queste domande, We Humans costruisce pian piano nel tempo, e coinvolge persone, cose e città che abitano il presente e si preparano al futuro.

“We Humans in lockdown” riunisce al proprio interno artisti e ricercatori di ambiti disciplinari diversi. Oltre alla ideatrice, Gianna Angelini, Dario Caregnato, Ux designer e frontend developer, che del progetto ha curato tutta la messa on line, Giorgio Cipolletta, artista e performer, Clelia Maria Dri, traduttrice ed esperta di comunicazione, Paola Costanza Papakristo, sociologa, Luigi Maria Perotti, regista, Andrea Salvatore Sciuto, studente di cinema, Paola Toniolo, fotografa, Francesca Mastracci, Valerio Pini e Tea Scarsella, graphic designer.

Il progetto “We Humans in lockdown” si tradurrà appena possibile in una mostra itinerante e in una serie di incontri sul tema dell’essere umani.

English

“We Humans in lockdown. Digital portraits of Italians in quarantine” is an artistic project ideated by the Italian semiologist Gianna Angelini, and is part of a larger “We Humans” project that aims to tell what really makes us human.

“We Humans in lockdown” is born to investigate the mood of Italians during the lockdown, their new habits and rhythms and their way of conceiving the future in that strange present. Their words then became portraits, interpreted by the creativity of three young graphic designers: Francesca Mastracci, Valerio Pini and Tea Scarsella.

From 9 March to 4 May 2020 the overwhelming majority of Italians were forced to stay at home to cope with the health emergency generated by the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown forced couples to split up, families to find new rhythms, singles to remain isolated from friends, acquaintances to share intimate spaces. The 53 audio and video interviews collected involve people aged between 15 and 83. The questions were studied to investigate the emotions related to the present, the changes in the relationships with people, emotions, expectations and anxieties related to the future. Their words then became portraits, interpreted by the creativity of three young graphic designers: the answers were classified according to 11 different parameters which then became the graphic elements of individual digital portraits. The stories, all reported anonymously, are online at wehumans.it/lockdown The portraits can also be visited on the Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/wehumans_it/. The choice of anonymity indicates the fact that each story is both unique and universal and has a value in itself, regardless of the personal data of its narrator.

When we are stripped of the ethnicity in which we happened to be born, from the kind that nature has attributed to us, from the age that time has assigned us, what remains of is our history, or rather the story we tell others about us. The relationship with technology and the environment, the trust in scientific research, the consequences of globalization are current issues. How did we intimately react to closure and distancing, and how all this have influenced the perception of ourselves and the vision for the future?”

From the this questions gradually builds over time, and involves people, things and cities that inhabit the present and prepare for the future.

“We Humans in lockdown” brings together artists and researchers from different disciplines. In addition to the creator, Gianna Angelini, Dario Caregnato, Ux designer and frontend developer, who took care of the whole project online, Giorgio Cipolletta, artist and performer, Clelia Maria Dri, translator and communication expert, Paola Costanza Papakristo, sociologist, Luigi Maria Perotti, director, Andrea Salvatore Sciuto, film student, Paola Toniolo, photographer, Francesca Mastracci, Valerio Pini and Tea Scarsella, graphic designer.

The project will translate as soon as possible into a traveling exhibition and a series of meetings on the theme of being human.