Vectorhack 2020

Vectorhack 2020

  Noema Staff

Programme

We are proud to announce the lineup for the Vector Hack 2020.
Please check out the participants profiles on the Vector Hack site, we will also be announcing a few more surprises in the next week.

https://vectorhackfestival.com/2020/participants/

15/09/2020 Open Call Results

Here are the artists we selected from all the amazing entries to the open call. Can’t wait to screen their work online! Full lineup and information on timings, talks online and offline events coming very soon

10/09/2020 Location, location, location….

We are excited to share that this year Vector Hack will take place across 3 locations, accompanied by a rich online program of talks and screenings.

Rijeka 2-4.10.2020
Ljubljana 7.10.2020
Dubrovnik 9-10.10.2020

25/08/2020 Open Call

https://vectorhackfestival.com/2020/open-call/

We are very proud to announce the Vector Hack 2020 Open Call for AV Works. You have the option of submitting a video recording of your work rendered on your own #CathodeRayTube #oscilloscope #Vectrex #vectormonitor for screening, or of submitting either a multichannel audio file or an #ILDA file with accompanying audio to be displayed on a #Kvant Clubmax 3000 40kpps RGB #laser.



21/08/20 We are back

We are very proud to announce our return for Vector Hack 2020. This edition of the festival will be taking place from October 2nd to the 4th as part of Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances brought about by the global pandemic we have been working hard behind the scenes to adapt our program complementing physical events with a varied online program of talks and performances.
The physical performances and workshops will be taking place in the beautiful industrial hall of the Exportdrvo, and the Delta Lab in Rijeka. This edition of Vector Hack will feature live performances and workshops from regional artists: Philipp Haffner, Bernhard Rasinger and Alberto Novello, Hrvoje Radnić, Branimir Štivić and Ivan Marušić Klif.
Online talks and presentations will build on and extend themes covered in the first edition of Vector Hack including media art history, contemporary oscilloscope and laser art practice from a range of presenters from the international scene, including a talk by the Croatian-Australian vector graphics pioneer Tomislav Mikulić, a member of the pioneering Nove Tendencije group.

In addition to this, we are making an open call for international artists unable to join us physically to submit AV performance works to be shown in Rijeka during the festival – details to follow shortly!

rijeka2020
The programme is part of Rijeka 2020 – European Capital of Culture project

Rijeka – Port of Diversity

vectorhackfestival@gmail.com

More: https://vectorhackfestival.com/2020/

 

