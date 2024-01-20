The Ionian University is now presenting the second of three calls for TTTlabs BioFeral.BeachCamp (BFBC): New Repro-Zombie Studies (NR-ZS) – Undead Bioart / Bodyart on the Beach taking place on April 5-14, 2024 on the island of Crete. TTTlabs BioFeral.BeachCamp (BFBC) is a nine day highly speculative autonomous skill-share event of intense co-creation, co-education and co-development. Exploring advances in new reproductive technology through informal bridging of art and science through DIY (do-it-youself), DIWO (do-it-with-others), DITO (do-it-together) culture methodologies, TTTlabs BFBC NR-RR focuses on understanding Fertilization through topics in: Artificial Insemination, In Vitro Fertilization, Germline Gene Editing and Zombie Studies.

The organization offers workshops, as well as accommodation and food, free of charge to a limited number of participants (max 8). Applications are open for the following fields of expertise: Bioartists, Performance Artists, Gynecologists (IVF specialists), Animal Studies Ethnographers/Scientists of Animal Behavior, Biologists (Developmental), Video Jockeys (VJs), Biohackers/Makers, Body-Horror/Science-Fiction Writers, Science Technology Studies Scholars, New Reproductive Technology Specialist (IVF or prenatal genetic diagnosis specialist), Body Artists/Performance Artists, Psychologists and Genetic Counselors.

TTTlabs BioFeral.BeachCamp (BFBC): New Repro-Zombie Studies (NR-ZS) – Undead Bioart / Bodyart on the Beach takes place on 5-14 April 2024 on the island of Corfu organized by the Ionian University. TTTlabs BFBC NR-ZS focuses on hacking research methods with wetlab Bioart as 'ethics in action' including creative audiovisual art mash-ups, novel apparatus prototyping and bio-ferality experiments in performance art.

Exploring advances in new reproductive technology through informal education and DIY methods TTTlabs BFBC NR-ZS focuses on understanding Fertilization: Artificial Insemination, In Vitro Fertilization, Germline Gene Editing and Zombie Studies. TTTlabs art and science research thematics include: embryonic development, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, undead morphogenetic programing and speculative forms of embryo grading. The subtextual narrative of performing Undead Bioart / Bodyart on the Beach (UBBB) mixes developmental biology with teratology through the zombie studies and interpretive dance practices of slow undead shambling.

Inspired by the conference series Taboo-Transgression-Transcendence in Art & Science TTTlabs BioFeral.BeachCamps (BFBC) are highly speculative hybrid events of intense co-creation, co-education and co-development. TTTlabs BFBC are multi-person field work experiences that allow time and focus for in-depth play with concepts and practices of: developmental biology & deprogramming, new reproductive technology & rewilding, animal studies, human germline genetic editing, zoe.ferality, performance art & nonhuman enrichment. TTTlabs BFBC allow space for creative labs, workshops and living artworks in the field of biomedia and creative performance utilizing: open source technologies; DIY (do-it-yourself), DIWO (do-it-with-others) and DITO (do-it-together) cultures; STEAM concepts, interdisciplinary and non-formal education; and hybrid activities, developed in a rural and rustic think-tank setting. Novel experimental perspectives in new reproductive technology, bioart, citizen science, environmental studies, apparatus electronics and body performances are expected to result from collaborating together in a creative working environment of temporary social and communal experimentation. Skillshare sessions, workshops and DIWO collaborations are expected to be self organizing.

The three parts TTTlabs BFBC workshopology series is “here for all your bioart meets body art needs”, dedicated to Psychic Fertility Performance Training (PFPT) and focusing on concepts of new reproductive technology as a rhizomatic, DIWO assemblage of skill-share workshops in rural retreat:

I. New Repro-Rebirthing Retreat (NR-RR) – Gestalt Bioart/Bodyart on the Beach:

1. taking place in Spring 2023,

2. emphasizes understanding Ovum Collection and Artificial Womb Technology,

3. includes Group Beach Rebirthing Ritual Process Performance.

II. New Repro-Zombie Studies (NR-ZS) – Undead Bioart/Bodyart on the Beach:

1. taking place in Spring 2024,

2. emphasizes understanding Embryonic Development, Grading, Implantation,

3. includes Group Zombie Slow Shamble Race Performance.

III. New Repro-FlaOctomingopus (NR-FO) – Non-Human Bioart/Bodyart on the Beach:

1. taking place in Fall 2024,

2. emphasizes understanding Animal Behavior, Fertilization, Family Planning and Birth Control,

3. includes Group Becoming Flamingo, Becoming Bird Observation Blind Performance.

TTTlabs BFBC are organized as part of the Feral Labs Network activities, co-funded by the Creative Europe Program of the European Union, and to launch a new Hub based in the Ionian Islands – Greece, supported by the team of the Interactive Arts Lab of the Department of Audio & Visual Arts of the Ionian University.

More: https://avarts.ionio.gr/ttt-labs/2024a/en/