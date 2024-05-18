TTTfellows: Art & Science Residency III – Corfu island, Fall 2024 – call for applications open!

Applications are now open for TTTfellows: Art and Science Residency – Fall 2024, co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union and the Ionian University within the Feral Labs Network. Dedicated to issues related to new reproductive technologies, TTTfellows is taking place on 23 September – 4 October 2024 (online) and 7-18 October 2024 (on-place) on the island of Corfu.

TTTfellows: Art and Science Residency is an hybrid artist and academic experimental project organized in three different seasons aiming to bring together one artist and one scientist for 4 weeks of interdisciplinary friction and Ionian environmental immersion. The organization offers accommodation in Corfu and a fee of approx. 1400 euros to cover expenses related with traveling and research, processed after arrival in Greece, to one scientist and one artist.

The call proposes the collaborative development of an Arts & Science workshop / lecture performance and draft of a speculative piece proposal for publication / exhibit related to informal surgical training for artists, philosophers and social theorists on the topic of Fertilization: Artificial Insemination, In Vitro Fertilization, Germline Gene Editing and Zombie Studies.

Applicants should be willing to contribute to the development of a local Feral Labs DIY Bio Hub i.e. presentation for graduate students; and drafting a speculative piece proposal for publication / exhibit to be included in the archive of the Ionian University.

No application fees. Please check all information on our website before applying. Deadline for applications: 6 June 2024 | Results announcement: 21 June 2024. Apply here: TTTfellows 2024 Fall

Inspired by the thematic of the conference Taboo-Transgression-Transcendence in Art & Science, these activities are organized as part of the project Rewilding Cultures which is coordinated by Projekt Atol (Slovenia) with partners Makery (France), The Culture Yard (Denmark), Schmiede (Austria), Bioart Society (Finland), Cultivamos Cultura (Portugal), Ionian University (Greece) and Radiona (Croatia).

More: https://avarts.ionio.gr/en/news/30583/