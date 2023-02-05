International symposium on the preservation of digital art

16 & 17 March 2023 at LI-MA, Amsterdam

Works of art and archives in the field of digital art and digital culture are an essential part of our cultural heritage. Since the 1960s, artists have been using digital technologies to express their concepts and reach out to their audience, in real-time, generative, participatory, with variable characteristics and platforms, and reflecting upon their nature and impact.

Digital art evolved into a variety of forms, interactive performances and installations, digital art and net art to virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and more. But how do we keep digital artworks, archives, practices and memory alive? Change is key to the sustainability of digital artworks. Change and Care are crucial to all time-based artworks on many levels.

Digital artworks have gained momentum. The fact that collections have accumulated a substantial amount of digital artworks, that these artworks depend on the rapid technological development and the lack of resources and a new generation of experts, make research, knowledge gathering and sharing increasingly important and urgent. Research, knowledge gathering and – sharing and a collaborative infrastructure are becoming increasingly important and urgent. It’s about time to revisit current strategies and approaches. By viewing it through the lens of change, we are developing new conservation expertise to prepare for the future.

Transformation Digital Art 2023 aims to show and discuss existing and new strategies for the documentation, transmission, and preservation of digital art for and by artists, curators and conservators.

DAY 1 | DOCUMENTING DIGITAL ART will be held on Thursday, 16 March, 2023.

DAY 2 | CARING FOR DIGITAL ART Friday, 17 March, 2023

TICKETS

Tickets for the workshops are €12,50,- (incl. VAT) per symposium day, per person.

Day Tickets (Thursday 16 March or Friday 17 March, including lunch) are €65,- (incl. VAT) per symposium day, per person.

A Passe-partout ticket for both days (Thursday 16 March & Friday 17 March including lunch) is €85,- (incl. VAT) per person.

New technologies bring new transformations for thinking about art and creativity and seek to redefine notions of authorship, performance and the construct of work. New artistic practices in media art and changing technologies also challenge existing forms of preservation and documentation. This results in new ways of thinking about preservation and documentation in the direction of collaborative care and management of change. Last but not least, new technologies also bring new possibilities to document and preserve media art.

Digital artworks depend not only on their constantly changing technological environment but also on those who take care of their preservation. The care of digital media artworks should be widely recognised as a multi-disciplinary effort requiring involvement of artists, curators, conservators, audiovisual and IT staff, registrars and all other museum staff involved in collection care. There is still a lot to develop concerning this joint responsibility.

The symposium serves as a platform to engage, discuss, critically reflect, learn, and connect.

The symposium is kindly supported by Documenting Digital Art, AFK, the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), Mondriaan Fund, Prins Bernhard Cultuur Fonds & Gieskes Strijbis Fund.

More: https://www.li-ma.nl/lima/article/transformation-digital-art-2023

