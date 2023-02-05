Training School in the COST Project

Call for Participants

3-day Training school, (10-12 April 2023) in Limassol, Cyprus hosted by NeMe

Deadline to apply: 10pm CET, Monday 27 February, 2023

In the current environment where economic, gender, and health inequalities are intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic, discussions around the provision of care and how to best realise it, is a main concern. How can we make sense of community-organised shared care, in contrast to the rhetoric of care used by governments and corporations attempting to brand themselves as “caring”?

In 2021, Peter Thiel’s spy-tech firm Palantir Technologies, founded with the support of the US Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital arm In-Q-Tel, was given access to NHS sensitive patient data by the Johnson led UK government, crashing the spheres of informational power into the biopolitical nation state. Previously, James Bridle wrote that data is the new nuclear power, a powerful commodity, unlimited in quantity and in its capacity for harm.

Due to ubiquitous digitisation and the expanding digitalisation practices, data, its capacity to be included in datasets, and care are now entangled into an ethically ambiguous conundrum where, on the one hand, big data can be used to create potential cures via AI, [1] and more efficient recovery treatments through the consideration of clinical datasets, and on the other, the GDPR reinforced rights to privacy, and the problems stemming from biases in the datasets. [2] National policies however, favour corporations and “although we are hearing much more about care in these unsettling days, carelessness continues to reign“ [3] as in many countries, the cost of the health insurance is directly linked to the individuals’ digitised health records, sometimes obtained by insurance brokers using questionable means, or mined through posts in social media accounts. These neo-colonial, state-enabled, corporate practices of appropriating human life, and the freedoms on which it depends, is a disturbing byproduct of our technologies whose sole aim is to convert digital inputs into profit. [4]

Seven applicants will be selected for this 3-day training school which will focus on ecologies of care by examining data systems that are more inclusive and allow engagement and cooperation in a non-hierarchical manner. It will investigate how data and systems can be used as tools for processes of shared and sharing subjectivities and will explore methodologies for creating ethical and unbiased data-sets, and/or setup networks that can help. The training school aims to contribute to the discussion of digitalisation and care and seeks contributions from artists, data scientists, medical scientists, theorists, and researchers who have developed or are developing ideas, frameworks, and/or projects which consider ethical approaches on the subject.

Who can apply?

Practitioners/researchers of any nationality or place of residency affiliated with an academic or other legal entity [5] in one of these countries: Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Republic of North Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, as well as in one of the EU Member States Outermost Regions (French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion Island and Saint-Martin, Azores and Madeira, and the Canary Islands).

International participants shall have their travel expenses reimbursed (up to €500 for long-distance travel – unless otherwise arranged with the organisers – and up to €600 to cover accommodation and subsistence) according to COST travel reimbursement rules (pdf).

This training school is part of the COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology)-funded project: TOOLKIT OF CARE (TOC), CA21102.

About TOC

TOC is an international project led by an interdisciplinary group of creative practitioners, academics, researchers, and arts organisations that specialise in creative technologies and have considerable experience in the production and dissemination of this kind of knowledge across Europe and internationally, who have come together to form a “critical network of care.” The network collaborates to share their collective expertise and technical knowledge employed in creative ways to develop knowledge and methodologies of care. The main aim is to produce a well formulated and integrated TOOLKIT OF CARE comprising articles, prototypes, audiovisual documentation, technical manuals, theoretical analysis, prototypes, and data. It will act as a model of how to successfully share knowledge and expertise across different geographical regions and social groups.

Notes

Christian Lovis. “Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Medicine.” Journal of Medical Internet Research, 2019;21(11):e16607. https://doi.org/10.2196/16607 Natalia Norori, Qiyang Hu, Florence Marcelle Aellen, Francesca Dalia Faraci, Athina Tzovara. “Addressing bias in big data and AI for health care: A call for open science.” Patterns, Volume 2, Issue 10, 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.patter.2021.100347 The Care Collective. The Care Manifesto. Verso 2020. Nick Couldry and Ulises A. Mejias. The costs of connection. Stanford University Press, 2019. A non-exhaustive list of examples of such an affiliation: work contract, enrolment in a PhD or Post-Doctoral programme, voluntary service in a NGO, and Emeritus professorship.

How to apply

To Apply, upload your CV and proposal for your presentation in one pdf using the form on https://www.neme.org/blog/data-for-care-call

Before posting your submission we recommend compressing the pdf document on ilovepdf.com/compress_pdf.

