Dear colleagues,

The European Forum for Studies of Policies for Research & Innovation is currently accepting papers for the Annual Conference (June 14 – 16, 2023) on the theme of Research with Impact.

Track 4 “The emotions and art of the societal impact of research” (info here) calls for full or early-stage articles on the relationship between the societal impact of researchers (including artistic research) and their emotions, their use of art to achieve impact and the representations of the quest for impact in popular culture. Please consider applying with a preliminary abstract. Deadline is 23rd January 2022. We will also much appreciate if you could circulate this Call amongst your colleagues and networks.

Warm wishes for the winter break,

Caterina

2023 Conference theme ‘Research with Impact’

In recent years, STI policy globally has increasingly focused on ensuring that researchers engage with wider stakeholders to deliver positive economic impact and address societal challenges. This reflects the growing societal expectations placed on research and innovation, and increased concerns about how well research systems are aligned with the changing needs of society. Demand for research with impact has generated changes in how research is funded, evaluated, organized and disseminated.

There are associated changes in the nature of knowledge production too, with new forms of inter-disciplinary, cross-organisational collaborations and knowledge exchange processes being supported. Demands to support research with impact create new challenges for researchers and STI policy makers, and raises new questions for STI policy researchers. Eu-SPRI 2023 will be a venue for exploration of these questions amongst international colleagues.

More information: https://www.euspri2023.com/

Topic 4. The emotions and art of the societal impact of research

Societal impact of research is gradually steering science agendas. Adapting to this change increases the need to understand the emotional links between researchers and their stakeholders, consider novel impact channels, like art, and novel approaches to the evaluation of impact, like the representations of research impact in popular culture. This track calls for full or early-stage articles on the relationship between the societal impact of researchers and their emotions, their use of art to achieve impact and the representations of the quest for impact in popular culture. : Do researchers with societal impact exhibit particular emotions or other psychological characteristics? Is it different according to the type of stakeholder addressed? Do these researchers achieve higher satisfaction and well-being? : To what extent is the use of literary fiction and other artistic activities linked to societal impact of research? What are the underlying mechanisms? . Does the quest for impact in research appear in literature, films or comics? Do these depictions praise the role of researchers on solving societal problems? To what extent can these portraits generate evidence of societal impact of research?

Keywords: University-industry interaction; Science-society links; Knowledge transfer; Academic engagement; Psychology of science; Public awareness of science; Science communication; Representations of science

More info under Call for Papers (scroll down to Track 4) or at http://personales.upv.es/esplaal/data/PsyArt.pdf

Eu-SPRI Annual Conference, 14 – 16 June 2023

The Eu-SPRI 2023 summer Conference will be held at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK on the 14th – 16th of June. Papers for the conference will be prepared in a two-step process, with abstract submissions invited in the first step, and full papers / posters / extended abstracts invited in the second step.

Call for papers: https://www.euspri2023.com/call-for-papers