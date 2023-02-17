The 16th International Symposium on Visual Information Communication and Interaction (VINCI 2023)

Guangzhou, China, 22-24 September 2023

ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUM

Visual communication through graphical or sign languages has long been conducted among human beings of different backgrounds or cultures, and in recent decades between human and machine. In today’s digital world, visual information is typically encoded with various metaphors commonly used in daily life to facilitate rapid comprehension and easy analysis during the communication process. Visual information communication generally encompasses information visualization, graphical user-interfaces, visual analytics, and visual languages. Visual information is increasingly being used to facilitate human-human communication through the Internet and mobile devices.

The International Symposium on Visual Information Communication and Interaction (VINCI) is the premier international forum for researchers and industrial practitioners to discuss the state of the art in visual communication theories, designs, and applications. The 16th International Symposium on Visual Information Communication and Interaction (VINCI ’23) will be held during 22-24 September 2023, in Guangzhou, China.

VINCI’23 includes tracks of Technical Papers, Art Papers, Young Talent Summer, and Art Gallery. All accepted papers will be included in the ACM Proceedings as formal publications and EI-indexed.

Selected papers will be invited to be extended for publication in a Special Section of The Visual Computer (Springer) and a Special Issue of the Visual Computing for Industry, Biomedicine and Art (Springer).

PREVIOUS EVENTS

Chur (2022), Potsdam (2021),Eindhoven (2020),Shanghai (2019),Växjö (2018),Bangkok (2017),Dallas (2016),Tokyo (2015),Sydney (2014),Tianjin (2013),Hangzhou (2012),Hong Kong (2011), Beijing (2010),Sydney (2009)

IMPORTANT DATES

All deadlines are at 23:59 AOE on the date indicated:

PAPER TYPES

Technical Papers: A technical paper describes a new algorithm, technique, system, or theory that have not previously appeared in the literature. The description provided in the paper should be complete enough that a competent/qualified graduate student in visual information communication could implement or apply the work and should provide an formal/informal evaluation and discussion regarding its strengths and weaknesses.

Art Papers: This track serves as a link between arts, technology and science by offering creative views and artistic applications. We are especially interested in the submissions that demonstrate tangible and artistic ways of visual information communication, and address information aesthetics. The topics range from experimental and interdisciplinary case studies and methodologies, novel and critical interfaces for VINCI topics to critical analysis of theory and reference works in the field.

Young Talent Summit Papers: This track serves as a link between young students and Academica by offering creative views and various research applications. Young Talent Summit aims to encourage young potential scholars, such as high school students, to present their original research/findings for the analysis and visualization in the advanced technologies. The topics range from experimental and interdisciplinary applications to critical analysis. There are two formats: short (≤ 4 pages) and poster (≤ 2 pages). The short paper demonstrates an in-depth analysis and a relatively novel contribution, while the poster paper shares alternative approaches, ideas or experiments.

