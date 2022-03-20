SECOND CALL FOR SHORT PAPERS AND DEMOS

The 13th International Conference on Computational Creativity (ICCC’22)

June 27 – July 1, 2022, Bozen-Bolzano, Italy

(physical event supporting some virtual presence)

Call for short papers

https://computationalcreativity.net/iccc22/

Short Paper and Demos Deadline

Short papers deadline: April 13th

Notification: May 13th

Computational Creativity (or CC) is a discipline with roots in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cognitive Science, Engineering, Design, Psychology and Philosophy, and which explores the potential for computers to be autonomous creators in their own right.

ICCC is an annual conference that welcomes papers on different aspects of CC, on systems that exhibit varying degrees of creative autonomy, on frameworks that offer greater clarity for thinking about machine (and human) creativity, on methodologies for building or evaluating CC systems, on approaches to teaching CC in schools and universities or to promoting societal uptake of CC as a field and as a technology, and so on.

ICCC Themes and Topics

Original research contributions are solicited in all areas related to Computational Creativity research and practice, including, but not limited to:

• Applications that address creativity in specific domains such as music, language, narrative, poetry, games, visual arts, graphic design, product design, architecture, entertainment, education, mathematical invention, scientific discovery, and programming.

• Applications and frameworks that allow for co-creativity between humans and machines, in which the machine is more than a mere tool and takes on significant creative responsibility for itself.

• Metrics, frameworks, formalisms and methodologies for the evaluation of creativity in computational systems, and for the evaluation of how such systems are perceived in society.

• Computational paradigms for understanding creativity, including heuristic search, analogical and meta-level reasoning, and representation.

• Resource development and data gathering/knowledge curation for creative systems, especially resources and data collections that are scalable, extensible and freely available as open-source materials.

• Ethical considerations in the design, deployment or testing of CC systems, as well as studies that explore the societal impact of CC systems.

• Cognitive and psychological computational models of creativity, and their relation with existing cognitive architectures and psychological accounts.

• Computational models of social aspects of creativity, including the relationship between individual and social creativity, diffusion of ideas, collaboration and creativity, formation of creative teams, and creativity in social settings.

• Perspectives on CC which draw from philosophical and/or sociological studies in a context of creative intelligent systems.

• CC in the cloud, including how web services can be used to foster unexpected creative behavior in computational systems.

• Debate papers that raise new issues or reopen seemingly settled ones. Provocations that question the foundations of the discipline or throw new light on old work are also welcome.

• High-level analyses of trends, biases, paradigms and historical shifts in the computational treatment of creativity.

New papers reflecting all computational approaches and perspectives on creativity are welcome, including e.g., symbolic approaches, neural and statistical approaches, hybrid approaches, big-data approaches, rule-based approaches, curated approaches, and so on. The onus is on authors to argue and/or explicitly demonstrate the relevance of their work to the topic of computational creativity. Manuscripts should be exclusively submitted to ICCC, and may only be under review for ICCC for the duration of the review process. All papers should be in-scope and comply with scientific norms. The program chairs reserve the right to fast review papers that do not abide by these requirements.

Short Paper Types

Short papers offer concise treatments of work and ideas that are better suited to this concentrated format. We anticipate submissions in the short paper category along any or all of the following lines:

• Nuggets and Gems: short papers on any topic of CC for which one might consider a long paper. In this case, the work will be succinct enough, or at an early enough stage, to warrant the short paper format.

• System Demonstrations: Submissions for the show-and-tell session should be made as short papers that are marked accordingly.

• Debate Sparks: The short paper format is ideal for provocations that get the community talking. Is there some aspect of CC that you feel deserves more attention from the community?

• CC Translations: Researchers in other fields often do work that we in CC would see as related to our own. We invite those researchers to present such work at ICCC, via a Translations short paper. This is submitted as an extended abstract that summarizes your work in another field.

• CC Bridges: Research communities often retreat into silos and fail to reach out beyond their own borders. A bridging short paper explicitly seeks to create bridges to another field, to foster interdisciplinarity. Unlike a Translations paper, a Bridge is written by a CC researcher wishing to introduce new ideas from beyond our conventional horizons.

• Late Breaking Results: The results of your work (empirical or system-related) may not have been ready for a long-paper submission. Consider submitting that work now in a short-paper format.

• Pilot Studies: Have you conducted an initial foray into a research topic that deserves attention? Plant a flag for your research with a short paper.

• Grand Challenges: Do you have a proposal for a task that can bring large parts of the community together in a productive collaborative effort?

• Meta-Perspectives: Do your experience of the CC community (such as our conferences, workshops, reviewing processes, etc.) move you to write an analysis of how we might do things differently and better?

• Field Reports: Have you taken your CC research into the field, where practitioners and/or commercial partners have explored its uses first hand? Consider writing a short paper about your experiences.

• Event Reports: Have you organized a CC-flavored event – a workshop, a tutorial, a seminar series, a postgraduate course, a public debate, an exhibition of CC outputs, or related outreach activity? Consider writing a short paper on your experience and that of your audience.

DEMO papers

All authors of accepted papers can opt to also show a demo of their system or prototype during the conference. You will be asked if you are interested in this option during the submission process.

Submission, Paper and Presentation Format

All short papers have the same length restriction (4 pages), and may focus on any of the same themes or topics as long papers.

Papers should be anonymized and submitted as a PDF document formatted according to ICCC style (which is similar to AAAI and IJCAI formats). You can download the updated ICCC’22 template here: [https://computationalcreativity.net/iccc22/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/ICCC-22-author-kit.zip].

Submissions must be done before the deadline through the EasyChair platform at the ICCC 2022 site: [https://easychair.org/conferences?conf=iccc20220].

To be included in the proceedings, each paper must be presented at the conference by one of the authors. This means that at least one author will have to register and participate in the session in which their paper is presented, including the designated question-and-answer period.

In order to ensure the highest level of quality, all submissions will be peer-reviewed and evaluated in terms of their scientific, technical, artistic and/or cultural contribution, and therefore there will be only one format for submission. However, the program committee will decide, for each submission, the most appropriate format for presentation: talk, poster, or system demonstration.

Important Dates for Short Papers and Demos

Deadline: April 13th, 2022

Acceptance notification: May 13th, 2022

Camera-ready copies due: May 31st, 2022

Conference: June 27-July 1, 2022

The submission deadline for short papers is set after the long-paper notification, allowing authors to retool their long-paper submissions for this call.

More Information

More information on the paper types and submission process can soon be found at https://computationalcreativity.net/iccc22/short-paper-and-demos/

Organizing Committee

General Chairs: Oliver Kutz & Tony Veale

Local Chair: Roberto Confalonieri

Program Chairs: Anna Kantosalo & Maria M. Hedblom