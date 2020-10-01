VIENNA

07 — 09/04/2021

mdw—University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in cooperation with the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna and the University of Applied Arts Vienna.

The 12th SAR Conference on Artistic Research invites submissions that relate to the three attractors care, dare and share. It will be the first SAR conference organized as a live online event. Applicants are welcome to respond to the challenges of live online conferencing in a cre­ ative way. We are calling for artistic researchers to present their work, processes, methods, discoveries, knowledge interventions, new insights, understandings, and to engage in exchange—in actions and words, in complex and simple, conventional and unconventional, robust and fragile ways.

Submission

How the proposed topic and content tends to all three attractors.

How the research proceeds through means of artistic practice and reflec­ tive exploration.

In what sense the research is socially relevant.

How the approach is daring and / or questioning in its artistic expression, research methods, and presentation formats.

How you will encourage discussion with conference participants by sharing how challenges concerning artistic choices, methods, turning points, ethics, collaboration, dissemi­ nation, documentation etc. were met during the research process.

We encourage original contribu­tions that take on the challenge of bringing liveness to this mediated online event. To preserve the uniqueness of the SAR conference, contributions should be first time presentations. As we aim for complex online­discursivity, each contribution shall receive ample discussion time (in real time via video conferencing).

How to submit?

Abstracts (max. 800 characters, incl. spaces) shall be submitted via the Research Catalogue and should combine a concise selection of auditory and/or visual media along with the title of the presentation and a written Description of Presentation (max. 2.000 characters, incl. spaces).

We particularly welcome submissions of mixed­media abstracts over text­only abstracts (except in the case of text­based art). Applicants should give reasons for the choice of duration; these might nevertheless be adapted by conference hosts according to availability. An ensuing publication of the proceedings is planned.

Submissions are sent in and handled through the Research Catalogue (RC). You can change the submission in the RC, but once you hit submission button, it cannot be changed anymore. You can only submit the same presentation once.

REQUIRED MATERIAL

↦ Title of Submission

↦ Image for the online conference programme

↦ Abstract for the online conference programme

(max. 800 characters, incl. spaces)

↦ Chosenformat

↦ Preferred duration

↦ Description of Presentation

(max. 2.000 characters, incl. spaces)

↦ Short Bio (max. 500 characters, incl. spaces)

↦ Technical Requirements

(max. 1.000 characters, incl. spaces)

↦ Mediafiles(maximumthreefiles)

More: https://www.sar2021vienna.ac.at