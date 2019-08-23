TECHNOSHAMANISM

ANCESTORFUTURISM /// CURE AND HEALTH

WHERE: Grow Tottenham – http://www.growtottenham.org/

WHEN: Saturday 28 September 2019

WHAT TIME: 12:00 – 22:00

WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO?

We organise a party in London to support health center for indigenous health in Brazil, more specifically, the Pará Pataxó Village of Southern Bahia. We are inviting artists interested in the indigenous communities, health and cure to present their work in artists talks, workshops, performances / live music (see more below).

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH INDIGENOUS HEALTH IN BRAZIL?

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-49329680

Free Event

Organized by: AliceTurnbull, Eleonora Oreggia, Fabiane M. Borges, Laura Netz

Our fundraising campaign is based on the online project:

#Task-Force for Health (Mutirão):

https://www.catarse.me/mutirao_da_saude_pataxo_2019

WHAT IS TECHNOSHAMANISM???

Technology + shamanism = 3 things (and more):

1) Technology of shamanism: practices of cure, traditional medicines, history telling, knowledge of rituals, connection with ancestrally (collective memory).

2) Shamanism of technology: all the effort the science does to accomplish the ideals of shamanism: interspecific communication, space/time journeys, genetic mutation.

3) Connection between two knowledges, historically separated for monotheistic principles: metaphysics of matter, subjectivity of the elements, and connection with the cosmos.

All of this is an abstraction, but there are groups which are taking it seriously with research production, artistic proposals, creative technologies, involvement with tribal communities, ecstasy techniques, thought intensification, creation of technological alternatives based on local needs, rescue of scientific and technological futures wasted by modernity, among many others things.

This event in London will be a challenge:

– Co-create a space/time with theoretical and practical proposals of health // (cure/healing)

The idea is to share practices using technologies and ancestral proposals like sound, listening, dancing, ritual practices, brain reading, virtual reality, electromagnetic experiences, and at the same time, bringing ideas for discussions around biological war, future of colonization x anti colonization dispute, relationship with ancestral nations, modern and ancestral ways to cure and health , among other things.

WHY ARE WE BRINGING THE SUBJECT OF “ANCESTORFUTURISM HEALTH AND CURE” IN A MEETING OF TECHNOSHAMANISM IN LONDON?

Because we need to help an indigenous village in Brazil right now, who are asking for health! They asked the technoshamanism network to help them to make a TASK- FORCE for health. They want to build collectively a “HEALTH CLINIC” that gathers medicinal knowledge from both technologies: modern and ancestral. It looks easy, but it is not. To make it, we need an intelligent community operating together.

To build in an indigenous village we need to consider all their common problems as: – Lack of money.

– Lack of medical care.

– Problems with the current government in Brazil that wants to take off their land and have just removed many of their health rights.

– Excess of food with pesticides.

– Sugar and sausages that are causing a lot of health consequences.

– Epidemics due to deforestation and monoculture plantation around the village.

We want to raise gradual awareness that only the ancestral medicine does not guarantee the health of the village population, being necessary to expand their health techniques and healing, this includes strengthening health in the white model, but also their own model, including attending not indigenous people who wanted to learn other healing methods, making these care also an economical way to survive.

The challenge is how they can have health care without lose their own principles of ancestral medicine knowledge.

It was always a complexity for indigenous population survive the colonization, but at this moment they have a very specific fight with the Brazilian government, who things they have to stop with this indigenous dream, and just be poor, like the rest of the people.

WHAT I HAVE TO DO WITH THE SURVIVAL OF THE INDIGENOUS POPULATIONS IN BRAZIL?

1) Diversity of Population Cultures!

2) Multiplicity of perspectives about the world!

3) Keep forests alive and leafy, as indigenous people often do.

4) Trying to prevent colonization from advancing further on these peoples.

Because you love challenges, and want to visit the Health Centre when it is done, in a long trip to the Pataxó village in Aldeia Pará in South of Bahia in Brazil. This population was one of the first people to face colonizers when they came to Brazil, and they survived!

Because what is happening in Brazil now is the extreme fight against the native people – and one of the first actions of this new government was cut the health of the communities, finishing an incredible project MORE DOCTORS PROGRAM, and also finishing with the indigenous health programs.

This event in London will be a challenge: co-create a space/time with theoretical and practical proposals of health (cure/healing)! The idea is to share practices using technologies and ancestrals proposals like sound, listening, dancing, ritual practices, brain reading, virtual reality, electromagnetic experiences, and at the same time, bringing ideas for discussions around biological war, future of colonization x anti colonization dispute, relationship with ancestral nations, modern and ancestral ways to cure and health, among other things.

ORGANIZERS:

Alice (Brazil/England)

Fabiane M. Borges (São Paulo/Brazil)

Eleonora Oreggia (Italy/Brazil)

Laura Netz (Spain/England)

PROGRAMME:

xname

live music performance

Electronics and DIY instruments. Live AV with lights interacting sound tool.

http://xname.cc/

Laura Netz

Live AV performance

medial dark ages presents solarizer a fractal AV projection with DIY solar cell synths.

http://netzzz.net/medial-ages-live/

Fabiane M. Borges

Artist Talk

Fabi is articulator of Technoshamanism network. Direct from Brazil she is

coming to London to raise funds for the indigenous health system through an online

campaign. She will present the project.

https://tecnoxamanismo.wordpress.com/blog/

https://www.catarse.me/mutirao_da_saude_pataxo_2019

These are only an excerpt. We will have a couple of DJs and more workshops

related to healing practices, massages and health. If you want to participate of the programe, please contact us xamanismotecnologico@gmail.com