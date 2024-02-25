Symmetry Festival 2024

July 17-20, 2024

Pisa, Italy

“Leaning” Symmetry

The World’s Largest Interdisciplinary Festival in Symmetry Studies Celebrating Science, Culture, and Art

In memory of György Darvas, Founder of the International Symmetry Association

Symmetry Festival Venue

University of Pisa

Centro congressi Le Benedettine

Hosting and organizing institution: C.A.F.R.E. Interdepartmental Center for Lifelong Learning, Training and Educational Research of the University of Pisa, Italy

Organized by the SYMMETRION, under the auspices of the International Symmetry Association

The official Symmetry Festival language is English

Symmetry Festival National Organizing Committee

Michele Lanzetta (Chair), Director of CAFRE – University of Pisa direttore@cafre.unipi.it Franco Favilli, Past Director of CAFRE – University of Pisa franco.favilli@unipi.it Simone Brasili, University of Camerino simone.brasili@unicam.it

Main Topics

● Symmetry in mathematics and informatics

● Symmetry in physics, chemistry, geology and material sciences

● Symmetry in architecture, design and visual arts

● Symmetry in biosciences and medicine

● Symmetry and culture (archaeology; history; ethnology; fashion; psychology; linguistics; economics)

● Symmetry in music, dance, folklore, literature and other arts

● Symmetry in education and computer applications

● Symmetry and…

Past Worldwide Symmetry Events

Symmetry Festival 2021 Sofia – Symmetry Festival 2016 Vienna – Symmetry Festival 2013 Delft – Symmetry Festival 2009 Budapest – Symmetry Festival 2006 Budapest – Symmetry Festival 2003 Budapest – Symmetry Congress (organized by ISISS with participation of G. Darvas) 1998 Haifa – 1995 Washington D.C. – 1992 Hiroshima – Symmetry of Structure Symposium 1989 Budapest

Plenary Speakers

Gielis, Johan (Belgium)

Natale, Gianfranco (Italy)

Gould, Laurence I. (USA)

Petoukhov, Sergey (Russia)

Georgiev, Vladimir (Italy / Japan)

Lalvani, Haresh (USA)

Zenkin, Konstantin (Russia)

Kuroda, Reiko (Japan)

Veneri, Claudio (Italy)

International Symmetry Association (Links: ISA – Symmetry Festival )

Executive Board

Gould, Laurence I. (USA): Chair Fenyvesi, Kristóf (Finland) Katona, Vilmos (Hungary) Petitjean, Michel (France)

Kostov, Ruslan I. (Bulgaria): CEO

Honorary CEO (deceased) Darvas, György (Hungary)

Petoukhov, Sergey V. (Russia): Chair

Aerts, Diederik (Belgium) Avnir, David (Israel) Borovkov, Victor (Estonia) Caglioti, Giuseppe (Italy) Dunham, Doug (USA) Elitzur, Avshalom (Israel) He, Matthew (USA) Hofkirchner, Wolfgang (Austria)

Honorary Members

Advisory Board

Kostov, Ruslan I. (Bulgaria) Mainzer, Klaus (Germany) Marijuán, Pedro C. (Spain) Molnár, Emil (Hungary) Négadi, Tidjani (Algeria) Olovsson, Ivar (Sweden) Pardavi-Horvath, Martha (USA)

Pimenta, Emanuel Dimas de Melo (Portugal)

Pollack, Gerald (USA)

Ruffini, Remo (Italy) Schulte, Egon (USA) Séquin, Carlo (USA) Tennant, Raymond (USA) Verostko, Roman (USA) Vitiello, Giuseppe (Italy) Wegner, Bernd (Germany) Zee, Anthony (USA) Zenkin, Konstantin (Russia)

Kuroda, Reiko (Japan)

Lalvani, Haresh (USA)

Miyazaki, Koji (Japan)

Rosen, Joe (Israel – USA)

Shechtman, Dan (Israel; Nobel laureate)

‘t Hooft, Gerard (Netherlands; Nobel laureate)

Important Deadlines

February 10th, 2024 Open online Symmetry Festival registration and submission of abstracts March 31st, 2024 Deadline for abstract submission

April 22nd, 2024 Abstract acceptance notification

April 30th, 2024 Deadline Early bird registration

July 17th-20th, 2024 Symmetry Festival sessions and other events

The registration desk at Le Benedettine is open 9:00-17:00 h on July 17th, 2024 and July 18th, 2024

Registration Fees

International interdisciplinary scientific and art festival, including talks, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, shows, concerts, movies, performances and other public events

The Symmetry Festival fee includes admission to the scientific and art program of the festival, refreshments and lunch July 17th to 19th, 2024, one corresponding author’s extended abstract in the electronic book of abstracts, welcome reception (July 17th, 2024). Accompanying persons are welcome: attendance of plenary sessions, welcome party, refreshments and lunch July 17th to 19th, 2024). The registration fee does not include any insurance for personal injuries sustained, or for loss or damage to property belonging to festival participants (or persons accompanying them). Students and School Teachers are required to upload a copy of student card or a scan of confirmation of university status from the corresponding institution. The gala dinner on July 19th, 2024 is not included in the registration fee (it can be booked for 75 EUR per person during the registration payment process or in Pisa). The social event includes a guided walking tour of the city of Pisa and of the main monuments of the Piazza dei Miracoli. Visit to the Leaning Tower requires your own and early arrangement because of a limited number of admissions

Fees can be refunded after the festival, according to the following policy:

– cancellations received before June 10th, 2024: 100% refund less 30 EUR for bank and other charges;

– cancellations received before July 10th, 2024: 50% refund less 30 EUR for bank and other charges;

– cancellations received after July 10th, 2024: no refund can be made.

Abstract submission form: https://forms.gle/FgTxMyQJ3vsGMbZj9

Extended Abstracts (1 to 4 pages, figures and references included)

Following the Abstract Instructions for Authors, to be submitted by an Author as an oral and/or poster presentation. All oral presentations (10-15 min., 20-30 min. plenary) will be made using computers provided by the organizers. Poster presentations: max. size is A0 (ca. 84×119 cm; portrait orientation)

Full texts (optional) can be sent for publication to the Scopus indexed Symmetry: Culture and Science open access journal.

More: https://www.cafre.unipi.it/symmetry