S+T+ARTS = STARTS Prize 2020
S+T+ARTS = STARTS Prize 2020

S+T+ARTS = STARTS Prize 2020

  Noema Staff
Grand prize of the European Commission honoring Innovation in Technology, Industry and Society stimulated by the Arts
 
S+T+ARTS=STARTS – Innovation at the Nexus of Science, Technology, and the ARTS: STARTS is an initiative of the European Commission to foster alliances of technology and artistic practice that effectively implement European policymaking to nurture innovation and that benefit the art world as well. The focus is on people and projects that contribute to mastering the social, ecological and economic challenges this continent faces.
One element of this STARTS Initiative is a prestigious award generously endowed with €40,000 in prize money. A yearly competition is held to single out for recognition innovative projects at the nexus of science, technology and the arts that have what it takes to make a significant impact on economic and social innovation. The two STARTS prizewinners each receive €20,000 and are prominently featured at Ars Electronica, BOZAR and Waag.
 
January 9, 2020 Submission phase for the STARTS Prize 2020 starts
March 2, 2020 Entry deadline
April 30 – May 3, 2020 Jury Meeting
Mid-June, 2020 Announcement of winners
September 9-13, 2020 Exhibition and talks at Ars Electronica Festival
 
Innovation in und für Europa
 
Science, Technology and arts (STARTS for short) limn a nexus at which insightful observers have identified extraordinarily high potential for innovation. And innovation is precisely what’s called for if we’re to master the social, ecological and economic challenges that Europe will be facing in the near future. In this STARTS Prize initiative, the European Commission’s focus is on projects and people that can make meaningful contributions to this effort.
 
Art as Catalyst
 
Here, art is assigned the role of catalyst that propagates scientific and technological knowledge and skills among the general public and triggers innovative processes. Accordingly, STARTS is emphasizing, on one hand, artistic works that influence or change the way we look at technology, and, on the other hand, very promising forms of collaboration between the private sector and the world of art and culture. A prizewinning project will be singled out for recognition in both categories and each will be supported with €20,000 prize money.
 
 
  Noema Staff
  Noema Staff
  Noema Staff
