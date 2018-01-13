(S+T)*ARTS = STARTS – Innovation at the nexus of Science, Technology, and the ARTS – Calls

(S+T)*ARTS = STARTS: The European Commission has launched the STARTS initiative – Innovation at the nexus of Science, Technology, and the ARTS. STARTS funds and encourages collaboration of the Arts with Technology, for instance, by including artists in H2020.

Today, it is recognised that the critical skills needed for innovation to happen and to be of value for society are – in addition to scientific and technological skills –skills such as creativity and capacity to involve all of society in the process of (open) innovation.

In this context, the Arts are gaining prominence as a catalyst for an efficient conversion of S&T knowledge into novel products, services, and processes and as a catalyst of open approaches in society, research, and business.

Recognizing the importance of these trends, the European Commission – EC, DG CONNECT – has launched the STARTS initiative to promote inclusion of artists in innovation projects funded in H2020.

The European Commission – EC, DG CONNECT – has launched the STARTS initiative to promote inclusion of artists in innovation projects funded in H2020. These projects are directly funded under by the H2020 Programme of the European Commission in the framework of STARTS (Science, Technology and the ARTS) initiative of the DG Connect.

More: https://www.starts.eu