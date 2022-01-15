ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM, and SIGGRAPH 2022 is the premier conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques worldwide. This year, we gather in person in Vancouver and virtually to celebrate our diverse, global community and the stories, innovations, and industry advancements that make us SIGGRAPH.

WHERE

Vancouver Convention Centre

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, BC, Canada

WHEN

8-11 August 2022

The SIGGRAPH community has a unique story and skillset that diversifies, enhances, and transforms our industry. SIGGRAPH 2022 is committed to celebrating these perspectives by supporting diversity and inclusion and elevating all voices through our content and experiences. Both in person in Vancouver and in our virtual venue, we offer an experience designed with you in mind, where every detail reflects our collective pursuit of excellence. Discover more

SUBMIT YOUR WORK AND INNOVATIONS

Technical Papers submissions are now open! More programs are opening soon. Check back here for the latest updates.

SIGGRAPH 2022 UPDATES

16 December 2021 SIGGRAPH 2022 Start Date Adjustment: Update your calendars and pencil in SIGGRAPH 2022! SIGGRAPH 2022 will take place 8–11 August, in person in Vancouver and online. Get ready to experience inspiring, innovative content, reconnect with your colleagues, and celebrate the evolution of computer graphics and interactive techniques across this four-day conference. Please check back here for more details about the in-person and virtual components of SIGGRAPH 2022.

WELCOME TO SIGGRAPH 2022

For almost half a century, SIGGRAPH and you, our community, have collaborated to propel computer graphics and interactive techniques forward. Each year, we gather our global community of individual innovators to showcase new technologies and applications.

Although our world is ever-changing, SIGGRAPH’s commitment to you and your goals is unwavering — even amid the most challenging of circumstances the world has experienced in the last two years. You and your fellow participants are an impassioned force that tirelessly overcomes creative, technological, and worldwide challenges time and time again. And this year, we celebrate you.

SIGGRAPH 2022 seeks to celebrate your passion, pro-action, and resolve, inviting you to raise your voice to help shape this conference so that the experience, the community, and the industry continue to grow. Each member of our community has a unique story, perspective, skillset, and goals that add to a multifaceted experience and diversify, enhance, and transform our industry. SIGGRAPH 2022 is committed to celebrating these perspectives by supporting diversity and inclusion and elevating all voices and content. Both in person in Vancouver and in our virtual venue, we offer an experience designed with you in mind, where every detail reflects our collective pursuit of excellence.

We invite you to share your voice and contribute your latest innovations in computer graphics, digital art, animation, visual effects, new realities, artificial intelligence, and more at SIGGRAPH 2022. Join us in celebrating our industry’s evolution and the SIGGRAPH community that has made it all possible.

More: https://s2022.siggraph.org