Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving at ISEA2022

10-16 June 2022

The Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving will take place during the 27th International Symposium on Electronic art (ISEA2022), June 10-16 in Barcelona, Spain, and online.

ISEA2022 is organising this event in partnership with the ISEA Symposium Archives, the SIGGRAPH History Archive, the Ars Electronica archive, the Archive of Digital Art (ADA), and the Electronic Language International Festival (FILE), in co-operation with several major institutes in Barcelona.

Call for Participation

In partnership with Ars Electronica, the Archive of Digital Art (ADA), the SIGGRAPH History Archive, the Electronic Language International Festival (FILE), and the ISEA Symposium Archives, ISEA2022 announces the Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving. It will be held during ISEA2022, the 27th International Symposium on Electronic Art and in co-operation with several major institutes in Barcelona.

Submissions are now accepted via EasyChair

[ https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=snmaa-isea2022 ]

Deadline for Submissions: January 31, 2022

Introduction

The need to preserve the history of the rapidly evolving field of new media arts has spurred the development of a wide variety of new media art archives throughout the world. Museums, cultural and educational institutions, as well as individuals with collections have developed, or are planning to create, physical and/or online archives in an effort to preserve important artifacts and document events and works. The Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving aims to facilitate critical discourse and collaboration amongst archivists, curators, and other parties interested in preserving the past. This summit will serve as an incubator of innovative ideas, production techniques, and infrastructure development as well as assist in connecting like-minded individuals in an effort to create a unified approach to solving the complex problem of preserving the history of new media art forms and events.

History

The initiative started with an ISEA round table discussion on new media archiving at ISEA2018 in Durban, South Africa and was followed by an enormously well-attended roundtable at ISEA2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. The First Summit on New Media Art Archiving was held during ISEA2020, (online from Montreal, Canada) featuring a keynote lecture, paper presentations, and break-out sessions. This Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving will build upon the results of the first summit and also include archiving physical artifacts, digitizing museum collections, and innovative approaches to archiving, as well as an emphasis on connecting new media art archives worldwide.

Information

The summit will take place during the first two days of ISEA2022, 10-11 June (subject to change), in parallel with the Workshops & Tutorials. Results of the summit will be presented during the ISEA2022 academic conference, June 12-16. The Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving will be a blended event, happening at a physical location in Barcelona (tba) and online.

The Topics of the Summit

Museums and the integration of Digital Arts

Communication and Coordination among Archivists

Cooperation among Museums and New Media Art Archives

Funding Initiatives

Developing and Maintaining Physical Archives

New Directions in Online Archiving

New Technologies for Archiving (AI, VR/AR, Graph databases, other)

Artworks Related to Archiving

Proposals are invited for the following:

Short Lightning Talks on Archives (1 page proposal)

Short (2-4 pages) and Long (5-8 pages) Papers

Panels (2-4 page proposal, including the panelists)

Round Table discussions (1 page proposal)

Workshop and Tutorial proposals (1 page proposal, for 2 or 4 hours long sessions)

Artworks – Submitted works should be strongly related to one or more of the following subjects: archives, archival practises, data visualisation of archives. Still images, video, animations, documentation of installations, interactive works, objects, performances, and other works will be considered. The Summit on New Media Art Archiving exhibition will be an online show. Accepted works will be displayed on a monitor at the symposium and also be available on the Internet.

IMPORTANT:

Instructions for all submissions: ISEA2022 Instructions for Summit Submissions

For lightning talks, papers, panels, round tables, workshops and tutorials use this template: Template ISEA2022 New Media Art Archive Summit

International Programme Committee:

Pau D. Alsina, ISEA2022

Wim van der Plas, ISEA Symposium Archives

Bonnie Mitchell, ISEA Symposium Archives, SIGGRAPH History Archive and Digital Arts Committee

Janice Searleman, ISEA Symposium Archives, SIGGRAPH History Archive and Digital Arts Committee

Terry Wong, ISEA Symposium Archives

Christina Radner, Ars Electronica

Oliver Grau, Archive of Digital Art (ADA)

Wendy Coones, Archive of Digital Art (ADA)

Paula Perissinotto, Electronic Language International Festival (FILE)

Fabiana Krepel, Electronic Language International Festival (FILE)

For inquiries contact: info@isea-archives.org

