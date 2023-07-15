The CMCC Foundation, with the financial support of the Emilia-Romagna Region, launched the fourth course of “Future Earth Research School” (FERS), an international school entirely focused on environmental sustainability and climate change.

The course “Sea level rise and coastal adaptation” will take place in Bertinoro (Italy) from 9th-20th October 2023.

Participants will learn about existing or planned adaptation strategies through case studies from various geographical locations, showcasing the complexity of their implementation, the disproportionate impacts on marginalized communities, and the importance of inclusive decision-making processes.

Sea level rise is one of the most pressing challenges posed by climate change, with significant implications for coastal communities around the world. This comprehensive course on “Sea Level Rise and Coastal Adaptation” provides a deep understanding of the causes and impacts of rising sea levels, delving into the consequences on coastal regions including intensification of extreme events, increased coastal erosion, inundation of low-lying areas and heightened vulnerability to storm surges.

Program

Throughout the course, participants will engage in group discussions, case studies, and hands-on activities to deepen their understanding of the science of sea level and its implications for coastal adaptation. Research questions that could be raised include:

What are the primary scientific factors contributing to regional variations in sea level rise?

What are the emerging areas of research and scientific advancements in the study of sea level rise and its impacts?

How can we improve the accuracy and precision of sea level measurements and projections?

What are the feedback loops and interactions between sea level rise and other climate phenomena, such as storms and coastal erosion?

How does sea level rise impact coastal communities’ socioeconomic systems and vulnerable populations?

How can scientific knowledge inform decision-making processes and policies related to coastal adaptation?

These research questions are examples that can be further refined or expanded based on the specific interests and goals of the course participants.

The course will have a duration of two weeks and will be structured as follows:

Week 1: Understanding sea level rise

The science behind sea level changes

Sea level measurement techniques

Sea level modelling

Factors influencing sea level variability

Climate change and sea level rise

Week 2: Impacts and adaptation

Coastal processes affected by sea level rise

Analysis of case studies showcasing the environmental, economic, and social impacts of sea level rise on coastal regions

Overview of different adaptation strategies and approaches to addressing sea level rise impacts

Integrating Science into coastal adaptation

Learning objectives

By the end of the course, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of the science, measurement and modelling techniques, impacts and adaptive measures related to sea level rise. They will be able to access and interpret existing relevant data sources and visualization tools and will be well-equipped to contribute to the development of sustainable and resilient coastal communities based on existing and ongoing initiatives, leveraging their knowledge to tackle the complex challenges posed by rising sea levels.

More: https://www.fersschool.it/courses/sea-level-rise-and-coastal-adaptation/