Loading posts...
Home Calls Roots & Seeds XXI. Biodiversity Crisis and Plant Resistance
Roots & Seeds XXI. Biodiversity Crisis and Plant Resistance
Photo credits: Iván Pérez

Roots & Seeds XXI. Biodiversity Crisis and Plant Resistance

  • Noema Staff

OPEN CALL TO INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS AND CURATORS LIVING IN EUROPE
To Support the production of two artworks and one research residency

GUIDELINES

Roots & Seeds XXI. Biodiversity Crisis and Plant Resistance is an international cooperation project developed by Ars Electronica, Leonardo/Olats, University of Barcelona and Quo Artis as lead partner.

Roots & Seeds XXI aims to promote sustainable habits through the use of Art & Science’s approaches and practices. The project wants to encourage audiences to take better care of the environment, and more particularly of plants. We understand the botanical world from a non-anthropocentric perspective, and we aim to present it as a model for a more sustainable future through our activities, workshops and this Open Call for the production of two artworks (organised by Quo Artis) and a research residency (organised by Leonardo/Olats).

LAUNCH:
DECEMBER 15TH, 2020

DEADLINE:
FEBRUARY 15TH, 2021

RESULTS:
APRIL 15TH, 2021

This Open Call will support:

TWO ARTWORK PRODUCTIONS
Aimed at international sciart artists or artist collectives, both established and emerging, living in Europe and working with any kind of media and formats.

ONE RESEARCH RESIDENCY
Aimed at international sciart artists or curators living in Europe, to start, pursue or close a research related to the biodiversity crisis and plant resistance, without an obligation of production or predetermined outcome.

Applicants in both categories must address the biodiversity crisis focused on the botanical world. Their projects have to be developed in direct collaboration with scientific professionals and/or institutions.

In addition to the production of the artworks and the residency, the authors of the three selected projects will benefit from participating in some of Roots & Seeds XXI’s international training and exchange of knowledge events (LASER Paris meetings, Multidisciplinary Garden Cartographies and Art-Sci Forum, among others). All the travel costs related to the participation in these activities will be covered by the Roots and Seeds XXI Consortium.

The two produced artworks and the result of the research residency will be presented and exhibited at Ars Electronica Festival (Linz) in 2022.The transport of the artworks and the artists to Ars Electronica will be covered by Quo Artis. In the residency’s case, the format of presentation will be agreed between the project representative and Root & Seeds XXI’s partners.

The Call is open to applicants of any nationality, but based in Europe, including non-EU countries.

How to apply:

• Entries will be submitted exclusively by email to opencall@rootsandseedsxxi.eu . Please state “Category – Artist Name” (for example: ‘PRODUCTION – Artist Name’ or ‘RESIDENCY – Artist Name’), as the subject of the email.
• Fill out the application forms: for PRODUCTION or RESIDENCY
• Send a single PDF (maximum 5 MB)
• Only one project, which must be new, will be accepted per person or group. Nevertheless, the applicants are allowed to submit ONE proposal for both categories (production and residency).
• There is no limitation on the medium/technique, but both scientific and artistic ideas and collaborations must be represented.
• The application must be written in English.
• No entry or administration fee is required.

More: https://rootsandseedsxxi.eu/open-call/

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 1. Topics and issues]
View
  • 1402 views

The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 1. Topics and issues]

  • Pier Luigi Capucci
Eduardo Kac has raised many nodal questions on the transformations of society and culture, in a constant creative relationship with the technology and the science of his time. In his research communication, intended as mutual information exchange is a fundamen...
Continue reading
1 Shares
Taboo – Transgression – Transcendence in Art & Science 2020
View
  • 1742 views

Taboo – Transgression – Transcendence in Art & Science 2020

  • Noema Staff
26 November 2020 to 28 November 2020 Location: Online event Organized by: TTT2020 Organizing Committee Hosted by: University of Applied Arts, Vienna AT and Interactive Arts Lab, Corfu GR Contact: av-ttt@ionio.gr TABOO - TRANSGRESSION - TRANS...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Open Call: Ars Bioartica residency programme 2021-22
View
  • 2219 views

Open Call: Ars Bioartica residency programme 2021-22

  • Noema Staff
Since 2010 the Bioart Society is organizing the ARS BIOARCTICA RESIDENCY PROGRAMME together with the Kilpisjärvi Biological Station of the University of Helsinki in the sub-Arctic Lapland in the traditional Sami lands. The residency has an emphasis on the suba...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Reweaving Ourselves, Part Two: Technology for a Disoriented Humanity
View
  • 1702 views

Reweaving Ourselves, Part Two: Technology for a Disoriented Humanity

  • Noema Staff
  Wed, Nov 18, 5:00–6:00 pm (EST) moma.org Registration required Organized by the Cisneros Institute at MoMA, in this event artist Eduardo Kac will present his explorations of Bio Art and his work in the context of an expanded conception of ecol...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil