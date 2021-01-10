OPEN CALL TO INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS AND CURATORS LIVING IN EUROPE

To Support the production of two artworks and one research residency

GUIDELINES

Roots & Seeds XXI. Biodiversity Crisis and Plant Resistance is an international cooperation project developed by Ars Electronica, Leonardo/Olats, University of Barcelona and Quo Artis as lead partner.

Roots & Seeds XXI aims to promote sustainable habits through the use of Art & Science’s approaches and practices. The project wants to encourage audiences to take better care of the environment, and more particularly of plants. We understand the botanical world from a non-anthropocentric perspective, and we aim to present it as a model for a more sustainable future through our activities, workshops and this Open Call for the production of two artworks (organised by Quo Artis) and a research residency (organised by Leonardo/Olats).

LAUNCH:

DECEMBER 15TH, 2020

DEADLINE:

FEBRUARY 15TH, 2021

RESULTS:

APRIL 15TH, 2021

This Open Call will support:

TWO ARTWORK PRODUCTIONS

Aimed at international sciart artists or artist collectives, both established and emerging, living in Europe and working with any kind of media and formats.

ONE RESEARCH RESIDENCY

Aimed at international sciart artists or curators living in Europe, to start, pursue or close a research related to the biodiversity crisis and plant resistance, without an obligation of production or predetermined outcome.

Applicants in both categories must address the biodiversity crisis focused on the botanical world. Their projects have to be developed in direct collaboration with scientific professionals and/or institutions.

In addition to the production of the artworks and the residency, the authors of the three selected projects will benefit from participating in some of Roots & Seeds XXI’s international training and exchange of knowledge events (LASER Paris meetings, Multidisciplinary Garden Cartographies and Art-Sci Forum, among others). All the travel costs related to the participation in these activities will be covered by the Roots and Seeds XXI Consortium.

The two produced artworks and the result of the research residency will be presented and exhibited at Ars Electronica Festival (Linz) in 2022.The transport of the artworks and the artists to Ars Electronica will be covered by Quo Artis. In the residency’s case, the format of presentation will be agreed between the project representative and Root & Seeds XXI’s partners.

The Call is open to applicants of any nationality, but based in Europe, including non-EU countries.

How to apply:

• Entries will be submitted exclusively by email to opencall@rootsandseedsxxi.eu . Please state “Category – Artist Name” (for example: ‘PRODUCTION – Artist Name’ or ‘RESIDENCY – Artist Name’), as the subject of the email.

• Fill out the application forms: for PRODUCTION or RESIDENCY

• Send a single PDF (maximum 5 MB)

• Only one project, which must be new, will be accepted per person or group. Nevertheless, the applicants are allowed to submit ONE proposal for both categories (production and residency).

• There is no limitation on the medium/technique, but both scientific and artistic ideas and collaborations must be represented.

• The application must be written in English.

• No entry or administration fee is required.

More: https://rootsandseedsxxi.eu/open-call/