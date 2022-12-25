RE:SOURCE 2023

INTRODUCTION

The 10th International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology – RE:SOURCE – will celebrate Media Art Histories and the role that its main agents have had in the multiple developments of art, science and technology with a focus on the past 60 years.

The title ‘RE:SOURCE‘ refers to a sub theme specifically introduced in the MAH Venice edition of the conference series. This theme will be centred on the climate crisis and questions of ecological sustainability considered in all their ramifications analysed through the lenses of Media Art (History).

The main historical theme of the conference series – the histories of Media, Art, Science and Technology – will form the core of the event. This will be integrated by a number of sub themes including the following:

• Track 1: “Memory. How to create future memories: documentation, preservation and new technologies” (media art conservation, preservation, documentation, archival research, role of researchers in curatorial practice).

• Track 2: “Climate Actions, Environment and Public Humanities” (public media art that addresses climate emergency and social topics);

• Track 3: “Pioneers of Media art” (media art history pioneers past and present, artists, curators, new technologies);

• Track 4: “Media art history outside and inside the museum” (curation, museology, cinema, games, media arts museums); re-enacting of exhibitions, new technologies and curatorial practice.

RE:SOURCE will host four days of panels, workshops, exhibitions, performances, poster sessions and keynotes in collaboration with Ca’ Foscari and the Venice Center for the Humanities and Social Change.

Venice and its lagoon are a UNESCO World Heritage site constantly facing scientific, environmental, cultural and socio-economic challenges around climate issues. In addition to seasonal flooding and mass tourism, the urban fabric of Venice is challenged by rising water levels. This fragile ecosystem, continuously being under threat, has been the subject of many studies and plans which are aiming at protecting and enhancing the site through integrated policies for sustainable development, but now more than ever more social awareness and involvement are needed.

In this context we see Media Art History as an active agent that would encourage and facilitate new conversations about this timely issue, where Venice can be seen as a small reflection of the bigger climate issues that are happening globally.

What motivated the name RE:SOURCE for the 10th International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology is the notion of sustainability and inclusion: through this conference we want to tackle timely issues on the ongoing climate emergency, both historically and in connection with current environmental studies and methodologies applied to new media. At the same time we want to offer a new way of thinking about resources, and look for new strategies, actions and approaches to overcome the current alarming circumstances.

The refereed conference program will include competitively selected, peer-reviewed individual papers, panel presentations and posters, as well as a small number of invited speakers.

Presentations will be delivered in a range of formats. We particularly encourage submissions by researchers from international contexts outside of Europe and North America.

DATES

Submission deadline: January 30th, 2023

Submit to the call – resource2023.sciencesconf.org

Proposals for papers should consist of a max. 500-word abstract with title.

Proposals for panels (of 3-5 speakers) should consist of a max. 500-word abstract outlining the panel and individual topics of confirmed speakers.

Submission language is English.

Submitters should upload a short bio file (Word), no longer than 200 words (1200 characters) per person. The short bios will be used on the conference website together with your abstracts.

Notification of acceptance will be announced by March 2023

Final papers submission: Mid-October 2023

Initiated by Media Art History Board (Steering Committee)

Andreas BROECKMANN (Leuphana Universität, DE), Andres BURBANO (Universidad de los Andes, CO), Sean CUBITT (University of Melbourne, AU), Oliver GRAU (Soc. MediaArt), Inge HINTERWALDNER (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, DE), Erkki HUHTAMO (University of California, US), Machiko KUSAHARA (Waseda University, JP), Katja KWASTEK (Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, NL), Gunalan NADARAJAN (Ann Arbor School of Art&Design, US), Chris SALTER (Zurich University of the Arts, Zurich, CH), Paul THOMAS (University of New South Wales, AU)

Media Art Histories Honorary Board:

Rudolf ARNHEIM†, Linda HENDERSON (active board member 2005-2018), Douglas KAHN (active board member 2005 – 2018), Martin KEMP (active board member 2005 – 2018), Tim LENIOR (active board member 2005-2016), Douglas DAVIS†, Jasia REICHARDT, Itsuo SAKANE, Peter WEIBEL.

CONFERENCE DATES AND LOCATION

September 13-16, 2023, Venice, Italy.

Hosted by the Venice Centre for Digital & Public Humanities (VeDPH), Università Ca’ Foscari Venice, Italy.

BOARD

Conference chair: Francesca Franco

Project manager: Clio Flego

Conference Advisory Board

Ken RINALDO (Ohio State University, OH), Everardo REYES (Université Paris 8, FR), Pau ALSINA (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, ES); Dolores STEINMAN (University of Toronto, CA), Luz María SÁNCHEZ (Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana Unidad Lerma, MX), Claudia SCHNUGG (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, AT), Ryszard KLUSZCZYŃSKI (Łódź University, PL), Morten SØNDEGAARD (Aalborg University, DK), Georgia SMITHSON (The University of Sunderland, UK), Angélica PIEDRAHITA (University of Monterrey, MX), Carolina FERNÁNDEZ-CASTRILLO (University Carlos III of Madrid, ES), Franz FISCHER (Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, IT), Diego MANTOAN (University of Palermo, IT), Paolo GARBOLINO (IUAV University of Venice, IT), Emanuele ARIELLI (IUAV University of Venice, IT).

CONTACT

For more information about the programme, events, submissions, venues and partnership please contact resource2023@gmail.com

VENUE

The Host Institution for MAH RE:SOURCE conference will be the Venice Centre for Digital and Public Humanities (VeDPH), Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università Ca’ Foscari Venezia, a public university in Venice, Italy. Since its foundation in 1868 it has been housed in the Venetian Gothic palace of Ca’ Foscari, from which it takes its name.

Besides Ca’ Foscari’s main building – an extraordinary example of late Venetian Gothic architecture overlooking the Grand Canal -, the University offers many other stunning locations, each with its own history, style and charm. An architectural heritage that includes noble palaces such as Ca’ Dolfin, Ca’ Bembo or Ca’ Bernardo with their impressive halls, charming courtyards and gardens, as well as buildings that have been recently modernized such as Cosulich Palace at the Zattere, on the Giudecca Canal, the San Giobbe University Campus and the Via Torino area.

The Aula Mario Baratto and the President’s Reception Room on the main floors (‘piani nobili’) of Foscari-Giustinian complex, the Aula Magna in the nearby Ca’ Dolfin, and the Auditorium Santa Margherita in Campo Santa Margherita are among the most important event spaces that RE:SOURCE’s delegates will be able to enjoy. All spaces are equipped with multimedia services including Wi-Fi, monitors, microphones, video projectors, audio and video recording systems.

REGISTRATION

For each paper, at least one author must attend and pay the registration fee.

Conference registration fees include access to all conference sessions and exhibitions, conference materials, tea/coffee breaks, certificate of attendance, conference banquet, and digital copy of the conference proceedings.

Registration fees

Full delegate:

230 € (Early bird) Early bird registration deadline: 01.03.2023

Full delegate:

320 € (Standard)

Reduced fee (students, non-high income countries*):

120 € (Fixed)

120 € (Fixed)

Online conference fee:

25 €

Taxes are included.

More: https://resource2023.sciencesconf.org/