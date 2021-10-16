La 14e édition des Rencontres Internationales Sciences & Cinémas (RISC) se déroulera du 18 au 26 mars 2022 à Marseille (et villes alentours).

Le festival propose une programmation de courts, moyens et longs métrages (documentaire, fiction, expérimental, art vidéo, animation…) issus d’une sélection internationale, et dont le thème et/ou la démarche témoignent d’une forte proximité (ou affinité) avec des champs de la recherche scientifique (incluant les sciences humaines et sociales).

Il a pour objectif :

• De faire découvrir des films contemporains témoignant d’une démarche de recherche et de création reflétant la diversité des écritures et des modes de production du cinéma et de l’image animée.

• De susciter des rencontres entre des cinéastes, des scientifiques de toutes disciplines et un large public, notamment le jeune public et les publics scolaires.

• De créer les conditions d’un échange autour des pratiques et savoirs artistiques et scientifiques, dans une perspective transdisciplinaire.

L’inscription des films se fait uniquement via la plateforme Docfilmdepot (créée par l’association Ardèche Images) — voir lien en bas de page.

Date limite d’inscription prolongée : 31 octobre 2021

Télécharger le règlement

Nous contacter : +33 (0)4 91 91 45 49 / risc@pollymaggoo.org

English

The 14th edition of the Rencontres Internationales Sciences & Cinémas (RISC) will take place from March 18 to 26, 2022 in Marseille (France) and surrounding cities.

The festival offers a program of short, medium and feature films (documentary, fiction, experimental, video art, animation…) from an international selection, and whose theme and / or approach testify to a close proximity / affinity with fields of scientific research (including human and social sciences).

Its aims are:

• To show contemporary films which show an original and creative approach and also reflect a diversity of writing styles and means of production of films and of animated images.

• To encourage and facilitate encounters between film-makers, scientists of all disciplines and a wide audience, particularly including young audiences and schoolchildren.

• To create the conditions for exchange and discussion on artistic and scientific practices and know-how, within a transdisciplinary perspective.

Films can only be submitted via the Docfilmdepot platform (created by the Ardèche Images association) — see link at the bottom of page.

Extended deadline: October 31, 2021

Download regulations

Contact us: +33 (0)4 91 91 45 49 / risc@pollymaggoo.org

More: http://festivalrisc.org/14e-edition/