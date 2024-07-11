The 11th International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology titled Re:generative will take place in Colombia during May 2025.

Conference dates: May 5–9, 2025 in Manizales (World Cultural Heritage Site) & Bogotà (Capital City) in Colombia.

CfP deadline July 26, 2024.

In a context of profound changes and transformations, the regenerative is presented as an alternative to restore, renew or reconstruct lost or invisible memories. From the perspective of sustainability, the regenerative implies thinking about actions that imply survival as a vital matter of engendering for its re-existence.

The organizing committee invites researchers of different areas, disciplines and practices to submit individual papers, posters and full panels with new and original research preferably in the following themes:

Individuals, groups and communities co-creating and co-designing

Circular dynamics, economies and autonomous practices

Open knowledge mediated by art & science, and disseminated democratically

Innovation based on the reinterpretation and validity of ancestral memory

Future Memories: Documentation, Preservation and new Tools for Research & Archiving

Pioneers of Media Art

Conference language is English and Spanish with simultaneous translation between the two languages available during the conference.

The Call for Papers, Posters and Panels is open until July 26, 2024 – More information and link to call.

Re.generative 2025 will be held in conjunction with the 24th International Image Festival, organized by the University of Caldas, in Manizales, and the University of Bogota Jorge Tadeo Lozano. (Link to Festival) Re.generative conference delegates will have ample opportunities to also attend artistic activities (exhibitions, concerts, Media Art shows, among others).

Initiated by the Media Art Histories Executive Board:

Najam ASSAR (PK, DK), Andres BURBANO (CO/ES), Sean CUBITT (AU ), Oliver GRAU, (DE/AT) (Conference founder and Chair), Inge HINTERWALDNER (DE), Laura LEUZZI (UK), Gunalan NADARAJAN (SG/US) Chris SALTER (CH), Yu-Chuan TSENG (TW)

Organizing Committee

Universidad de Caldas – Carolina Salguero, Walter Castañeda, William Ospina, Oscar Villota, César Arias, Mario Valencia, Margarita Villegas, Carolina Calderón

Universidad de Bogotá Jorge Tadeo Lozano – Felipe Cesar Londoño, D.A. Quevedo Restrepo, Elkin Rubiano, Alfredo Gutiérrez

Media Art History Conf – Re.generative 2025 Board

Ibero-American Observatory of Digital and Electronic Arts OIADE Board – Jose Ramón Alcalá. España, Daniel Argente. Uruguay, Humberto Valdivieso. Venezuela, Emilio Martínez. España, Ricardo Dal Farra. Concordia University. Montreal, Raquel Caerols. Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Cleomar Rocha. MediaLab Brasil, Daniel Cruz. MAC Chile, Tania Aedo. UNAM México

Re:generative Co-Chairs:

Carolina Salguero. Universidad de Caldas. Manizales

Felipe Cesar Londoño. Universidad de Bogotá Jorge Tadeo Lozano

International partner institutions:

Maestría en Artes Mediales, Universidad de Chile

Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Chile

Maestría en Diseño Interactivo, Universidad de Buenos Airees Argentina Universidad Federal de Goias, Brasil

Cátedra Max Aub UNAM Mexico

Ibero-American Observatory of Digital and Electronic Arts OIADE

Southern Network for Science, Arts and Technolog. RedCatSur

In cooperation with: the Ibero-American Observatory of Digital and Electronic Arts (OIADE)

More: https://www.mediaarthistory.org/?page_id=4683