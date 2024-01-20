Prix Ars Electronica 2024

Submissions possible until March 1, 2024

(Linz, January 11, 2024) The Prix Ars Electronica is entering its 38th round: From tomorrow, January 12, 2024, artists can once again submit entries to the world’s most traditional media art competition. There are three categories to choose from. The “AI in Art” award is new.

Every year, the Prix Ars Electronica offers inspiring and forward-looking insights into the intersection between art, technology and society. Entries in the categories New Animation Art, Interactive Art+ and u19-create your world can be submitted until March 1, 2024, when the international jury will decide who will be awarded the prestigious Golden Nicas.

Golden Nicas, Prize Money and Appearances at the Ars Electronica Festival

Artistic quality, socio-political aspirations and technological innovation are the key criteria. In the u19 category, this can be seen on a small scale: Children and talented young people living in Austria are invited to submit creative works throughout the year.

The winners will each receive a Golden Nica, prize money of 10,000 or 3,000 euros (in the u19 category) and an appearance at the Ars Electronica Festival from September 4 to 8, 2024.

Awards for “AI in Art” & Digital Humanity

Another Golden Nica and 10,000 euros in prize money will be awarded to the winning project of the “AI in Art” award, which will be presented for the first time in 2024 as part of the Prix Ars Electronica. The award recognizes artists whose creative work explores unique approaches to artificial intelligence and demonstrates the potential that the interplay of human and machine design can unfold. Every submission for this year’s Prix Ars Electronica, the S+T+ARTS Prize, the S+T+ARTS Prize Africa and the European Union Prize for Citizen Science will be considered for the “AI in ART Award”.

In cooperation with the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, the Ars Electronica Award for Digital Humanity, endowed with 10,000 euros, will also be decided for the fourth time according to the same principle.

