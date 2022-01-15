Submissions now open:

Prix Ars Electronica 2022 begins today

The Prix Ars Electronica is the world’s most time-honored media arts competition. Winners are awarded the coveted Golden Nica statuette, prize money ranging up to € 10,000 per category and an opportunity to showcase their talents at the famed Ars Electronica Festival in Linz.

In addition, there are two further prizes, the Ars Electronica Award for Digital Humanity, worth 10,000 euros and initiated by the Austrian Foreign Ministry, and the Education Award Klasse! Lernen. in cooperation with OeAD and BMBWF.

Submission deadline: March 2, 2022

Projects can be submitted for the Prix Ars Electronica from now until March 2, 2022 (inclusive). The world’s longest-running media art competition is looking for outstanding works and projects in the categories “Computer Animation,” “Digital Communities,” “Interactive Art +” and “u19 – create your world.” Winners will receive the prestigious Golden Nica awards and several thousand euros in prize money, as well as a prominent place at the Ars Electronica Festival.

In addition to the Prix Ars Electronica, today is also the opening of the “Ars Electronica Award for Digital Humanity”, which is made possible by the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs. That award honors an artistic project that engages in an outstanding way with social, cultural, and humanitarian questions in our digital society and actively contributes to establishing a new digital humanism.

Last but not least, schools all over Austria can enter to win the educational prize “Klasse! Lernen. Wir sind digital.” The prize is offered by Ars Electronica in cooperation with the Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD) and the Federal Ministry for Education, Science and Research. This competition focuses on best-practice projects that show how traditional teaching can be made more creative using digital tools.

Submissions and information on the Prix Ars Electronica 2022: https://ars.electronica.art/prix/en/

Interviews with artists and scientists, photo stories as well as a post on the Prix Ars Electronica 2022 can be found on the Ars Electronica Blog.

