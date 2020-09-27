CFP – Piksel20 – November 19 – 22

Piksel20

November 19-22 2020

Bergen, Norway

Piksel20 is scheduled for November 19 – 22.

Dear friends,

this year the Piksel Festival has been waiting to the last minute to release the open call in the hope the Covid rules would relax a bit, mainly regarding the obligation to quarantine artists at arrival in Bergen.

As the festival is approaching, we finally decided to do a double open call.

One is for artists travelling from non quarantine countries who can travel to Bergen. Please check here if your country is in a yellow colour: https://www.fhi.no/en/op/novel-coronavirus-facts-advice/facts-and-general-advice/travel-advice-COVID19/ We are aware that the map can change in the next months.

The other one is for artists (who can not travel to Bergen) whose artworks can be presented either virtually/online (Mozilla Hubs, PikselSavers, online concerts, presentations and workshops) or physically at the exhibition where the Piksel technical team will follow the artists instructions to setup the works.

Adding to the open call, Piksel also invites 1 international artist collective, a “cohort”, from 1 to 3 people, to pass the quarantine time (10 days) together in a residency/house in Bergen. During the quarantine, the artist collective Q10 will develop workshops, artworks and installations or performances. They will be presenting the results over the 10 days through online digital media and window display screens. Once the quarantine time is over, these artists will be able to participate at the Piksel Festival concerts and exhibition with all the health guarantees in place. The QUARANTINE 10 project aims to bring the people together on this dystopian ”new normality”.

Please feel free to submit your projects to anyone of the open tracks: Presentations, workshops, concerts, installations and the Q10project.

We apologize for the short time to present the applications. Deadline 10th of October.

Please use the online submit form at: https://pretalx.com/piksel20

Piksel is an international festival for electronic art and technological freedom. Part workshop, part festival, it is organised in Bergen, Norway, and involves participants from more than a dozen countries exchanging ideas, coding, presenting art and software projects, doing workshops, performances and discussions on the aesthetics and politics of art and free technologies.

open CALL for PROJECTS

For the exhibition and other parts of the program we currently seek projects in the following categories:

1. Installations

Projects to be included in the exhibitions.

The works must be realized by the use of free and open source technologies.

2. Audiovisual performance

Live art realized by the use of free software and/or open/DIY hardware. We encourage audio-visual projects, online “orchestra” collaborations with local actors,…

3. Presentations

Innovative DIY/open hardware and audiovisual software tools or software art released under a free/open license. (Also includes presentations of artistic projects realized using free/open technologies.)

4. Workshops

Hands on workshops utilizing free software and/or open/DIY hardware for artistic use. Workshops can be on a virtual basis too.

5. PikselSavers

Video and software art based on the screensaver format – short audiovisual (non)narratives made for endless looping. Possible thematic fields includes but are not limited to: sustainable resource allocation, renewable technologies, energy harvesting, fair trade hardware, free content, open access, open data, DIY economy, shared development. The works must be realized by the use of free/open source technologies.

!!!!!!!!!! Deadline – October 10. 2020 !!!!!!!!!!

Please use the online submit form at: https://pretalx.com/piksel20/cfp

Piksel20 is supported by the Municipality of Bergen, Arts Council Norway, PNEK and others.

more info: www.piksel.no

You can enter submissions until 2020-10-10 23:59 (Europe/Oslo), 1 week, 6 days from now.