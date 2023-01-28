Photo North: Open Call for 2 Residencies as part of More-than-Planet

Photo North – Northern Photographic Centre announces an open call for artists to participate in two residency programs as part of the international @more_than_planet project for 2023.

The artist or the group selected will be invited to a two-month residency for artistic research and exploration at the 1) Callio Lab underground research station in Pyhäsalmi mine and the surrounding communities or 2) the multidisciplinary research station in Oulanka National Park and the local communities. Our satellite and remote sensing data collaboration partner is the European Space Agency’s earth observation unit ESRIN (ESA Centre for Earth Observation) located in Frascati, Italy.

Calling all artists and (artistic) researchers who contribute in a unique way to face the ecological and space challenges of the world. Join the More-than-Planet residency programs: Deep and Meander/Boreal Forest and explore the intersection of art and science in addressing environmental change. Re-examine our planetary literacy by exploring themes from local to planetary level.

The residency themes include observation of environmental change and artistic exploration of alternative futures and solutions through questions concerning climate, ecology, land use patterns, water ecology, the carbon cycle, and social and cultural change.

Residencies take place in 2023 and 2024.

Apply by 28.2.2023. Find the link for more information and application form

http://www.photonorth.fi/en/nayttelyt/open-call-more-than-planet-residencies-in-2023/

More-than-Planet: https://www.more-than-planet.eu/

More-Than-Planet is an international cooperation project between Stichting Waag Society (NL), lead partner, Zavod Projekt Atol (SI), Ars Electronica (AT), Digital Art International ART2M/Makery (FR), Northern Photographic Centre (FI) and Leonardo/Olats (FR).

Co-funded by the European Union (programme Creative Europe).

Source: Auto Draft