NATURANCE is launching a far-reaching initiative to organize citizen group meetings throughout Europe and beyond, focused on identifying innovative financial strategies for Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in the context of climate action and disaster risk mitigation. The citizen groups meetings are designed to tap into the collective understanding of NbS deployment and to stimulate discussions around their financial mechanisms and instruments. We invite you to be part of this essential dialogue that will redefine our approach to understanding, endorsing, and executing NbS.

What are Nature-based Solutions?

Nature-based Solutions (NbS) refer to actions aimed at restoring and regenerating ecosystems and ecosystem services to address various societal challenges. These solutions are sustainable and provide environmental, social, and economic benefits, presenting viable avenues for biodiversity conservation, urban regeneration, climate change mitigation and adaptation and disaster risk reduction. Examples include restoring wetlands to filter water and protect against flooding, planting urban forests for cooling cities, and preserving ecosystems like coral reefs, which can protect coastlines from storm surges. NbS aim to work in harmony with nature to create better outcomes for both humans and the environment. However, realizing the full potential of NbS and ensuring their longevity calls for creative financial strategies.

What is a “Naturethon”?

By establishing a series of thoughtfully orchestrated citizen groups, the project aspires to mobilize communities in Europe and beyond, encouraging the exchange of ideas and proactive engagement. These forums will provide a conducive environment for open discussions, ensuring that all contributions are acknowledged, and all viewpoints are taken into account. “Naturethon”, or in short form “Na’thon”, is a concept inspired by the idea of a “climathon“, which refers to hackathon-style events that focus on generating innovative solutions for climate-related challenges. Similarly, Naturethon events are devised as intensive, collaborative sessions that bring together citizens, experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to tackle the financing of NbS. The term embraces the spirit of proactive engagement, innovation, and financial strategizing towards a greener and more resilient future.

How to participate

1) Become a champion and register your group or organization with our project. This will ensure you’re on our radar for updates, resources, and support throughout the citizen engagement process.

2) Enrol in the supporting activities. After registration, take advantage of a series of supporting content and activities designed to enrich your understanding and involvement in NbS.

Speak to our experts. Participate in an exclusive series of webinars where you can engage with leading experts in NbS. This is your opportunity to ask questions, explore challenges, and seek advice on how to effectively contribute to and advocate for these solutions within your community;

Listen to inspiring stories. Access our digital library filled with inspiring stories, case studies, and talks. These resources are curated to provide practical insights into the successful implementation of NbS across different contexts and communities. They serve as a source of inspiration and a benchmark for what is possible.

3) Engage in dialogue within your group or community. With the knowledge and insights facilitated by the project and gained from the webinars, digital library, and festival, your group will be well-prepared to actively participate in the deployment of NbS in your local area. Use the resources and expertise provided by the project to envision tailored, actionable solutions and collaborative opportunities for your community. Your initiatives should tackle specific environmental challenges, pinpointing actionable nature-based solutions. Encourage your friends, colleagues, and community members to join the discussions and look for opportunities to make a diference right around your corner.

4) Share with us your ideas in your preferred format, being that a drawing, a text, a video, any means to convey your imagined solution is appreciated. All the submissions will be collected in a comprehensive proceeding of the Naturethon and reviewed by experts; each group will receive a certificate of completion. The best inspiration solutions will be rewarded by: (1) NATURANCE recognitions and enrolling in our research and evidence seeking program, (2) inviting the representatives of the teams to high-level project gathering.

Project

NATURANCE is a 3.5-year Horizon Europe project which examines the technical, financial and operational feasibility and performance of solutions built on a combination of disaster risk financing and Nature-based solutions investments

Background

Nature-based solutions

Nature-based solutions (NbS) can help to sustainably manage natural features and processes to address socio-environmental challenges such as climate hazard risks, pollution and biodiversity. They can provide means to regulate greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, mitigate climate hazard risks – through mass stabilisation, water flow regulation, wind dissipation, and temperature regulation – remove particle pollution and improve air quality, protect soil and biodiversity, and enhance climate resilience. Nevertheless, detailed understanding of NbS benefits is lacking. To scale up NbS, we need to address knowledge gaps about the economic and financial performance of NbS investments, together with the development of business cases/models for NbS implementations

What we do

Filling the gap

The project will establish a “network of existing networks” by connecting existing major knowledge networks and fostering crossdomain knowledge sharing and collaborative marketplace for innovative nature-based insurance & investment solutions. Initiate and organise innovation finance and policy labs seeking to assess existing and explore new areas for insurance & investment solutions and revenue models supporting NbS. Analyse policy and governance conditions that are conducive to or hamper adoption of sustainable and equitable innovative green insurance and investment solutions for NbS and identify examples of inspirational practice and policy reforms unlocking their business potential and scaling up their deployment. Analyse models, methods, scenarios and metrics used for assessing risk-reduction performance of NbS, as well as their wider societal benefits, and contribute to a better integration of ecosystem and economic risk modelling. Build awareness and capabilities for green financial innovations, so to creating conditions for inclusive and transformative change in regions embarked in the Mission on climate adaptation & societal transformation.

