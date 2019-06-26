Meta.Morf invites artists, researchers, and experts to take part in the upcoming Trondheim international biennale for art & technology Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. The call for participation is open for the Digital Wild exhibition and the Digital Wild conference during spring 2020. Please contribute by submitting your proposal using the online application form.

OPEN CALL: META.MORF X – DIGITAL WILD

Trondheim international biennale for art & technology 2020



CONFERENCE

DEADLINE: July 15, 2019

NOTIFICATION OF ACCEPTANCE: August 15, 2019

Meta.Morf invites artists, researchers, and experts that explore the realm of the “Digital Wilderness” as outlined in the text beneath to participate at the opening conference of the 2020 Trondheim international biennale for art and technology, Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. We are seeking presentations that can take place during the “Digital Wild” two day conference on March 6 and 7, 2020. Meta.Morf covers a participation fee, as well as travel and accommodation expenses during the conference.

Questions can be directed to Zane Cerpina: zane@teks.no

For more information about the biennale and other open calls visit: www.metamorf.no

Submit your work here: https://forms.gle/3bSWaX7Lre1YaAJB7

EXHIBITION

DEADLINE: JULY 15, 2019

NOTIFICATION OF ACCEPTANCE: September 15, 2019

Meta.Morf invites artists that explore the realm of the “Digital Wilderness” as outlined in the text beneath to exhibit at the 2020 Trondheim international biennale for art and technology, Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. We are seeking artworks and projects to be exhibited at the “Digital Wild” group exhibition taking place from March 5 – May 3, 2020. Artworks need to be shipped to Trondheim by mid February 2020 and will be returned by mid May. Meta.Morf covers fee, freight, travel and accommodation expenses during the setup of the work/installation.

Questions can be directed to Espen Gangvik: espen@teks.no

For more information about the biennale and other open calls visit: www.metamorf.no

Submit your work here: https://forms.gle/PStCQ8vkq8GQywad6