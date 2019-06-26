Loading posts...
Home Calls Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild
Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild

Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild

  • Noema Staff

Meta.Morf invites artists, researchers, and experts to take part in the upcoming Trondheim international biennale for art & technology Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. The call for participation is open for the Digital Wild exhibition and the Digital Wild conference during spring 2020. Please contribute by submitting your proposal using the online application form.

OPEN CALL: META.MORF X – DIGITAL WILD
Trondheim international biennale for art & technology 2020


CONFERENCE
DEADLINE: July 15, 2019
NOTIFICATION OF ACCEPTANCE: August 15, 2019

Meta.Morf invites artists, researchers, and experts that explore the realm of the “Digital Wilderness” as outlined in the text beneath to participate at the opening conference of the 2020 Trondheim international biennale for art and technology, Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. We are seeking presentations that can take place during the “Digital Wild” two day conference on March 6 and 7, 2020. Meta.Morf covers a participation fee, as well as travel and accommodation expenses during the conference.

Questions can be directed to Zane Cerpina: zane@teks.no
For more information about the biennale and other open calls visit: www.metamorf.no

Submit your work here: https://forms.gle/3bSWaX7Lre1YaAJB7

EXHIBITION
DEADLINE: JULY 15, 2019
NOTIFICATION OF ACCEPTANCE: September 15, 2019

Meta.Morf invites artists that explore the realm of the “Digital Wilderness” as outlined in the text beneath to exhibit at the 2020 Trondheim international biennale for art and technology, Meta.Morf X – Digital Wild. We are seeking artworks and projects to be exhibited at the “Digital Wild” group exhibition taking place from March 5 – May 3, 2020. Artworks need to be shipped to Trondheim by mid February 2020 and will be returned by mid May. Meta.Morf covers fee, freight, travel and accommodation expenses during the setup of the work/installation.

Questions can be directed to Espen Gangvik: espen@teks.no
For more information about the biennale and other open calls visit: www.metamorf.no

Submit your work here: https://forms.gle/PStCQ8vkq8GQywad6

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Arti e scienze nell’era post-accademica / Arts and sciences in the post-academic era
View
  • 105 views

Arti e scienze nell’era post-accademica / Arts and sciences in the post-academic era

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Arti e scienze esprimono aspetti fondamentali della cultura delle società. Esemplificano il pensiero astratto, interpretano il reale e rappresentano, da punti di vista complementari, la complessità del loro tempo. Connubio indissolubile. [ENG] Arts and s...
Continue reading
0 Shares
ROBOTICS – Festival di Arte e Robotica / Festival of Art and Robotics
View
  • 793 views

ROBOTICS – Festival di Arte e Robotica / Festival of Art and Robotics

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Il Festival riflette sulla tendenza che, nell’arte come nella scienza, vede fondere sistemi organici a quelli artificiali in vista di una coevoluzione simbiotica di natura e tecnologia necessaria agli adattamenti accelerati a nuovi scenari ambientali e p...
Continue reading
0 Shares
EVA London 2019
View
  • 639 views

EVA London 2019

  • Noema Staff
EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences. We will once again bring together artists, designers, researchers, technologists from all over the...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference
View
  • 725 views

Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference

  • Noema Staff
Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference September 20/21 We would like to invite you to join us at the Balance-Unbalance (BunB) conference, an annual International Conference designed around art and design as catalysts to explore intersections between nature, s...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Bruno D'Amore

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Luis Miguel Girão

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Pavel Smetana

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Alberto Abruzzese (Italiano)

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil