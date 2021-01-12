Loading posts...
Home Calls MEDIAFUTURES
MEDIAFUTURES

MEDIAFUTURES

  • Noema Staff

Call for Artists and Startsups

DIGITAL INNOVATION HUBS

Are you a startup or an artist from the media field, working with data?
Are you willing to make data exploration both entertaining and informative?
Do you question the impact of data and technology on individuals and society?

WHAT MEDIAFUTURES IS LOOKING FOR

The MediaFutures support programme is looking for artists and startups eager to reshape the media value chain through innovative, inclusive and participatory applications of data and user-generated content.

OPEN CHALLENGES

The first Open Call covers 4 Challenges.
Three of them are focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth one is open for other topics. Choose one of them and explain how you will address it through the MediaFutures support programme.
Each of the Challenges can be addressed via the use of any dataset or combination of datasets, from those provided by MediaFutures (https://mediafutureseu.github.io/datasets), or other open or shared datasets.

To demonstrate the viability of your project, you should have a clear outline for the data you will require, including feasible strategies to access this data both technically and legally.

More: https://www.starts.eu/mediafutures-first-call-for-artists-and-startups/

 

Comments are closed

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil