Call for Artists and Startsups

DIGITAL INNOVATION HUBS

Are you a startup or an artist from the media field, working with data?

Are you willing to make data exploration both entertaining and informative?

Do you question the impact of data and technology on individuals and society?

WHAT MEDIAFUTURES IS LOOKING FOR

The MediaFutures support programme is looking for artists and startups eager to reshape the media value chain through innovative, inclusive and participatory applications of data and user-generated content.

OPEN CHALLENGES

The first Open Call covers 4 Challenges.

Three of them are focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth one is open for other topics. Choose one of them and explain how you will address it through the MediaFutures support programme.

Each of the Challenges can be addressed via the use of any dataset or combination of datasets, from those provided by MediaFutures (https://mediafutureseu.github.io/datasets), or other open or shared datasets.

To demonstrate the viability of your project, you should have a clear outline for the data you will require, including feasible strategies to access this data both technically and legally.

More: https://www.starts.eu/mediafutures-first-call-for-artists-and-startups/