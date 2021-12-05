Loading posts...
  Noema Staff

WHAT IS MEDIAFUTURES
Reshaping the media value chain through responsible and innovative uses of data.

OPEN CALL
During three Open Calls, we’ll select startup ideas and creative projects to participate in the MediaFutures support programme. The 2nd Open Call is open now:

CALL OPENING
NOVEMBER 25, 2021
12pm noon (CET)

CALL CLOSING
JANUARY 27, 2022
12pm noon (CET)

TRACK 1
ARTISTS FOR MEDIA
For artists with an innovative artwork concept and production process that critically and materially explore data and technology to question and comment on its impact on individuals and society. Artists participate in a six-month Residency programme.

TRACK 2
STARTUPS FOR CITIZENS
For startups to build a product or service that encourages novel, more meaningful ways to engage with media content. They will participate in a six-month Accelerator programme.

TRACK 3
STARTUP MEETS ARTIST
For teams of startups and artists to collaboratively develop new concepts of data technology and the arts.
They take part in a six-month mixed Residency and Accelerator programme.

MediaFutures is a three year European innovation project (supported by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme) which aims at contributing to high-quality media activities.

MediaFutures establishes a data-driven innovation hub to offer grant funding and support for startups and artists through three Open Calls. We’re looking for pilots, artworks and experiences that use data to encourage citizens to engage more meaningfully with high-quality journalism, science education and digital citizenship.

MediaFutures is part of the S+T+ARTS ecosystem.

More: https://mediafutures.eumedia

