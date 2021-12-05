WHAT IS MEDIAFUTURES

OPEN CALL

During three Open Calls, we’ll select startup ideas and creative projects to participate in the MediaFutures support programme. The 2nd Open Call is open now:

CALL OPENING

NOVEMBER 25, 2021

12pm noon (CET)

CALL CLOSING

JANUARY 27, 2022

12pm noon (CET)

TRACK 1

ARTISTS FOR MEDIA

For artists with an innovative artwork concept and production process that critically and materially explore data and technology to question and comment on its impact on individuals and society. Artists participate in a six-month Residency programme.

TRACK 2

STARTUPS FOR CITIZENS

For startups to build a product or service that encourages novel, more meaningful ways to engage with media content. They will participate in a six-month Accelerator programme.

TRACK 3

STARTUP MEETS ARTIST

For teams of startups and artists to collaboratively develop new concepts of data technology and the arts.

They take part in a six-month mixed Residency and Accelerator programme.

MediaFutures is a three year European innovation project (supported by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme) which aims at contributing to high-quality media activities.

MediaFutures establishes a data-driven innovation hub to offer grant funding and support for startups and artists through three Open Calls. We’re looking for pilots, artworks and experiences that use data to encourage citizens to engage more meaningfully with high-quality journalism, science education and digital citizenship.

MediaFutures is part of the S+T+ARTS ecosystem.

