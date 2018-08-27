Leonardo SLAM at ARS Electronica

Info

The Leonardo Slam is an event for cross contamination of ideas, a short open public gathering based on the format of poetry slam, but more free-form: an individual or group may present work, words, stories, video, sound, ideas about work, work about ideas, work about work, ideas about ideas, work about nothing, ideas about music, music about performances, apples about oranges, oranges about history, history about histories, dance about architecture, et cetera.

Present or demonstrate an artwork, give a serious presentation, give a parody presentation, read a manifesto, tell an anecdote, involve the audience, improvise a song. There is no limit on the form of the presentation other than having a non negative duration and not being too long.

Leonardo Archive Material(link is external): Assorted materials from the Leonardo Archive are here for reference and inspiration. Presentations need not be directly related to this material, but feel free to seed your clouds with it. Readings based on this material may receive special consideration.

Presentations may be given in any language.

Sign up is encouraged in order to reserve a spot for presentations. If you register, you are guaranteed a slot. If you do not register, then you still may be able to present depending on space & time, but without guarantee.

Spectator spots allocated on first come first serve basis.

Microphone, audio & video playback equipment will be provided.

Prizes will be awarded according to a set of criteria perhaps including, but not limited to:

Originality

Creativity

Presentation Style

Orderliness

Disorderliness

Compliance to IEEE 1872-2015

Public Involvement

Sense of Humor

How Appropriately the Wine Pairs With the Cheese

Balance

Most Jargon

Most Inappropriate Combination of Topics

Audience Prize

The Sleeper Award

Most Creative use of PowerPoint

Best Soundtrack

Loudest

Free Pizza & Beer.

Address further questions to the.leonardo.slam@gmail.com(link sends e-mail).

Sponsored by Interface Cultures/Kuntuniversität Linz.(link is external)

