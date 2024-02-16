Loading posts...
Home Calls ISYDE2024 – Italian Symposium on Digital Education
ISYDE2024 – Italian Symposium on Digital Education

ISYDE2024 – Italian Symposium on Digital Education

  • Noema Staff

Italian SYmposium on Digital Education
Lifelong Digital Learning and Education: promoting flexibility, inclusion, critical thinking and international exchange
University of Pavia
Campus della salute – Piazzale Golgi – Pavia
19 – 21 June 2024

The central focus of ISYDE2024 joint conference will be on: “Lifelong Digital Learning and Education: promoting flexibility, inclusion, critical thinking and international exchange”.
Following the conferences of the past years promoted by SIe-L and SIREM, ISYDE2024 aim to strengthen and broaden the focus on both digital and media education through innovative teaching and learning experiences.

In contemporary societies several specific needs, strictly related among them, are asking for urgent answers: inclusion should be improved to overcome any possible barrier against education; intercultural and international exchange should be encouraged; the social wellbeing and professional upskilling and reskilling should be granted all life long through education as well as by appropriate communication strategies; moreover the ability to evaluate, analyze and understand media messages in all forms, with a critical eye, should be fostered.

Accordingly, the education system has to engage itself in promoting, testing and diffusing effective strategies and technologies with the aim of transforming educational paths in welcoming ecosystems able to support a lifelong full, safe and flexible development of the individual aspirations, embracing diversity as an opportunity for the growth of society.

The conference will address this challenge with the aim of promoting the emergence of national and international good practices in teaching-learning innovation and media education.

Important Dates

Please remember the following important dates:

Registration
Date to be defined – Opening Registration
Date to be defined – Author registration deadline
Date to be defined – Early bird registration deadline
Date to be defined – Regular registration deadline

Desk registration is allowed.
Italian e-Learning Association (SIe-L) members can pay the 2024 affiliation fee at the conference desk.

Abstract Submission

20 February 2024 – Opening Abstract Submission
20 March 2024 – Abstract Submission Deadline
20 April 2024 – Abstract Acceptance Notification
20 May 2024 – Extended Abstract Deadline

More: https://www.isyde.org

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Arte futura nella scuola italiana / Future Art in the Italian school
View
  • 319 views

Arte futura nella scuola italiana / Future Art in the Italian school

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Scuola Futura, è la piattaforma per la formazione del personale scolastico (docenti, personale ATA, DSGA, DS), nell’ambito delle azioni del Piano nazionale di ripresa e resilienza (PNRR). [ENG] Scuola Futura (Future School) is the platform for the train...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil