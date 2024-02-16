ISYDE2024 – Italian Symposium on Digital Education

Italian SYmposium on Digital Education

Lifelong Digital Learning and Education: promoting flexibility, inclusion, critical thinking and international exchange

University of Pavia

Campus della salute – Piazzale Golgi – Pavia

19 – 21 June 2024

The central focus of ISYDE2024 joint conference will be on: “Lifelong Digital Learning and Education: promoting flexibility, inclusion, critical thinking and international exchange”.

Following the conferences of the past years promoted by SIe-L and SIREM, ISYDE2024 aim to strengthen and broaden the focus on both digital and media education through innovative teaching and learning experiences.

In contemporary societies several specific needs, strictly related among them, are asking for urgent answers: inclusion should be improved to overcome any possible barrier against education; intercultural and international exchange should be encouraged; the social wellbeing and professional upskilling and reskilling should be granted all life long through education as well as by appropriate communication strategies; moreover the ability to evaluate, analyze and understand media messages in all forms, with a critical eye, should be fostered.

Accordingly, the education system has to engage itself in promoting, testing and diffusing effective strategies and technologies with the aim of transforming educational paths in welcoming ecosystems able to support a lifelong full, safe and flexible development of the individual aspirations, embracing diversity as an opportunity for the growth of society.

The conference will address this challenge with the aim of promoting the emergence of national and international good practices in teaching-learning innovation and media education.

Important Dates

Registration

Date to be defined – Opening Registration

Date to be defined – Author registration deadline

Date to be defined – Early bird registration deadline

Date to be defined – Regular registration deadline

Desk registration is allowed.

Italian e-Learning Association (SIe-L) members can pay the 2024 affiliation fee at the conference desk.

Abstract Submission

20 February 2024 – Opening Abstract Submission

20 March 2024 – Abstract Submission Deadline

20 April 2024 – Abstract Acceptance Notification

20 May 2024 – Extended Abstract Deadline

More: https://www.isyde.org