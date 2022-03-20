ISEA 2023 – Symbiosis

THEME: SYMBIOSIS

In an era of global crisis — ecologic and economic; sanitary and socio-political — symbiosis is a notion that allows us to explore the metamorphoses afoot and to imagine possible futures. This symposium offers an incubator where artists, designers, scientists, and other thinkers will dialogue and debate on process and practice, exhibiting novel projects along the way.

Symbiosis is a cornerstone of life itself — no organism, nor any species more widely, could survive in isolation and without reciprocity. This applies as much to human societies as to the rapport of those societies with their surrounding environments. More than a simple co-existence, symbiosis implies interdependence. It can be positive, neutral, or negative, varying according to the dynamic between the rapport’s attendant parts. We must, then, choose our symbiotic models wisely. This is the orienting goal of this year’s conference.

Symbiosis — at once object, subject, and pre-condition for this international gathering.

ISEA2023 is a symbiotic event: trans-disciplinary (including visual arts, theater, music, design, cinema, sociology, philosophy, economics, engineering, mathematics, biology, and more) and inter-sectorial, concerning the arts, creatives industries, research, and citizenship more widely.

View themes and details in ISEA2023’s call for proposals.

ISEA2023 invites artists, designers, academics, researchers, innovators, and creators to contribute to the conversation on our symbiotic world, using the following sub-categories as guidance:

Sub-theme

SYMBIOTIC INDIVIDUATIONS

THE PLANET’S NEXT INHABITANTS TRANS-HUMANISM

HYBRID BEINGS • INTER-SPECIFICITY • NEW INDIVIDUATIONS

What “hybrid beings” are coming into existence today, and thereby associating the human and the non-human? What new forms will they take, and will they be the next inhabitants of our planet?

Experiments on trans-humanism, the emergence of new artificial autonomies, and new representations of natural elements are examples of the exploratory perspectives to be presented and discussed.

Sub-theme

SYMBIOTIC ORGANIZATIONS

NEW ALLIANCES

ECOSYSTEMS • COLLABORATIVE NETWORKS • RESILIENT SOCIETIES • BIOSPHERE • SCALE

Human societies have founded their equilibrium upon multitudinous and interdependent forms of symbiosis across a wide swathe of domains: ecology, economy, culture, technology, and more. What happens when a given event destroys this fragile equilibrium?

Covid-19 and the ecological crisis have more than demonstrated to us the necessity and urgency of such reflection. How can the marrying of art, science, and technology help us to surmount new challenges?

Researchers, artists, designers, and leading experts will offer their perspectives on these resolutely trans-disciplinary approaches, with the shared ambition of contributing to a world that’s more resilient and at ease in its alterity.

Sub-theme

SYMBIOTIC IMAGINARIES

INVENTING WORLD

UTOPIA • THE UNTHOUGHT • HYBRIDIZATION • ALTERNATIVE NARRATIVES • MYTHS • REPRESENTATIONS

In order to exist and prosper, symbiotic relationships — relationships in which each partner derives reciprocal benefits indispensable to their survival — are essential. Symbiosis is a vital necessity at all levels of all known eco-systems. But “necessary” does not imply that it should be reduced to its pragmatism or instrumentality. Symbiosis also opens us to new imaginaries, be they novel or redundant in the context of their corresponding era. If modes of collective imagination vary according to perspectives, they are always multiple and in dialogue with reality — what, therefore, constitutes the symbiotic imaginary?

The series of ISEA symposia is coordinated by ISEA International. Founded in the Netherlands in 1990, ISEA International (formerly Inter-Society for the Electronic Arts) is an international non-profit organization fostering interdisciplinary academic discourse and exchange among culturally diverse organizations and individuals working with art, science and technology. ISEA International Headquarters is supported by the University of Brighton (UK).

More: https://www.isea2023-proposals.org

ISEA2023: 28th International Symposium on Electronic Art

Paris, France, May 16-21, 2023

ISEA is one of the world’s most prominent international arts and technology events, bringing together scholarly, artistic, and scientific domains in an interdisciplinary discussion and showcase of creative productions applying new technologies in art, interactivity, and electronic and digital media.

ISEA2023 will be held from May 16 to 21, 2023 in Paris, France.

The 28th International Symposium on Electronic Art turns towards the theme of “SYMBIOSIS”. We invite submissions in the following categories:

Full papers

Short papers

Panel and roundtable discussions

Posters / Demos

Institutional Presentations

Workshops / Tutorials

Artist talks / Work-In-Progress presentations

Artistic works (including interactive pieces, performances, projections, installations, in-situ works, trans-disciplinary projects, workshops, videos, experimental presentations, photography, events in the public space, concerts, and more.)

Please note: incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

THEMES & SUBTHEMES: SYMBIOSIS

Symbiotic Individuations: THE PLANET’S NEXT INHABITANTS TRANS-HUMANISM

Symbiotic Organizations: NEW ALLIANCES

Symbiotic Imaginaries: INVENTING WORLD

Submission Deadlines

Artistic program (artistic works) : May 26, 2022 – 4:00 pm CET

Academic program (full papers, short papers, panel and roundtable discussions, posters/demos, institutional presentations, workshops/tutorials, artist talks/work-in-progress presentations) : June 13, 2022 – 4:00 pm CET

NOTIFICATION OF ACCEPTANCE:

Artistic program (artistic works) : July 29, 2022

Academic program (full papers, short papers, panel and roundtable discussions, posters/demos, institutional presentations, workshops/tutorials, artist talks/work-in-progress presentations) : September 30, 2022

All papers must be original and not simultaneously submitted to another journal or conference. We request that all submissions are formatted according to the ISEA2023 submission guidlines and/or template and send via EasyChair in pdf.

The official language of the event is English. Submissions must be written in English.

ALL submissions must be accompanied by signed copyright form available here.

Contact

All questions about submissions should be emailed to: isea2023@lecube.com