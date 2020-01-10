International Conference on Computational Creativity, ICCC’20

Computational Creativity (or CC) is a discipline with its roots in Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Science, Engineering, Design, Psychology and Philosophy that explores the potential for computers to be autonomous creators in their own right. ICCC is an annual conference that welcomes papers on different aspects of CC, on systems that exhibit varying degrees of creative autonomy, on frameworks that offer greater clarity or computational felicity for thinking about machine (and human) creativity, on methodologies for building or evaluating CC systems, on approaches to teaching CC in schools and universities or to promoting societal uptake of CC as a field and as a technology, and so on.

This issue of the call for papers is for full regular papers, the possible types of which are described below. A subsequent call will solicit shorter papers in a number of categories, such as, for example, work-in-progress papers, system demonstration papers, artefact description papers, and field-bridging papers that translate and reframe existing work from other disciplines in a CC context.

Original research contributions are solicited in all areas related to Computational Creativity research and practice, including, but not limited to:

Applications that address creativity in specific domains such as music, language, narrative, poetry, games, visual arts, graphic design, product design, architecture, entertainment, education, mathematical invention, scientific discovery, and programming.

Applications and frameworks that allow for co-creativity between humans and machines, in which the machine is more than a mere tool and takes on significant creative responsibility for itself.

Metrics, frameworks, formalisms and methodologies for the evaluation of creativity in computational systems, and for the evaluation of how systems are perceived in society.

Syntheses of AI/CC treatments of very different genres or domains of creativity (e.g. art and science, humour and mathematics, language and image, etc.)

Computational paradigms for understanding creativity, including heuristic search, analogical and meta-level reasoning, and representation.

Resource development and data gathering/knowledge curation for creative systems, especially resources and data collections that are scalable, extensible and freely available as open-source materials.

Ethical considerations in the design, deployment or testing of CC systems, as well as studies that explore the societal impact of CC systems.

Cognitive and psychological computational models of creativity, and their relation with existing cognitive architectures and psychological accounts

Innovation, improvisation, virtuosity and related pursuits investigating the production of novel experiences and artefacts within a CC context.

Computational accounts of factors that enhance creativity, including emotion, surprise(unexpectedness), reflection, conflict, diversity, motivation, knowledge, intuition, reward structures.

Computational models of social aspects of creativity, including the relationship between individual and social creativity, diffusion of ideas, collaboration and creativity, formation of creative teams, and creativity in social settings.

Perspectives on computational creativity which draw from philosophical and/or sociological studies in a context of creative intelligent systems.

Computational creativity in the cloud, including how web services can be used to foster unexpected creative behaviour in computational systems.

Big data approaches to computational creativity.

Debate papers that raise new issues or reopen seemingly settled ones. Provocations that question the foundations of the discipline or throw new light on old work are also welcome.

