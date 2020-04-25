Loading posts...
ICCC’ 20

ICCC’ 20

  Digital Sound Art

Digital Sound Art

We invite submissions of proposals of digital sound artworks to be featured as part of an exhibition at Convento São Francisco, which will be included in ICCC 2020 Artistic Program and will be part of Dar a Ouvir | Paisagens Sonoras da Cidade 2020, a two-month sound art festival taking place at the same venue.
The submitted pieces should be works dealing with the theme of resilience or other related themes.

Submissions should include the following information:

  • Title of the artwork;
  • Abstract;
  • Keywords;
  • Author name(s), affiliation(s), and short bio(s);
  • A clear description of the work (600-word maximum), links to supplementary material (e.g., videos), a technical rider providing details about the setup, layout, and technical as well as spatial requirements;
  • List of previous venues where the artwork has been presented.

The works accepted to the exhibition must be delivered physically or virtually prior to the exhibition’s opening (July 18) and will be returned to the author(s) right after ICCC ends.

The submissions will be evaluated by an artistic committee. The acceptance will not depend only on the quality and adequacy of the work, but also on the technical and spatial requirements. All submissions will be made through EasyChair.

Important dates
Submission of artworks: May 18, 2020
Notification of acceptance: May 29, 2020
Exhibition: July 18 – September 11, 2020

Morw: http://computationalcreativity.net/iccc20/digital-sound-art/

 

Related posts

DRHA: Digital Research in the Humanities and Arts 2020
  • 307 views

DRHA: Digital Research in the Humanities and Arts 2020

  • Noema Staff
For over 25 years DRHA: Digital Research in the Humanities and Arts (Previously named: Digital Resources in Humanities and the Arts) continues to be a key gathering for all those are influenced by the digitization of cultural activity, recourses and heritage i...
Open Call for Biofriction Residency
  • 315 views

Open Call for Biofriction Residency

  • Noema Staff
Biofriction is a Creative Europe project realised in collaboration with Hangar (ES), Cultivamos Cultura (PT), Kersnikova Institute (SI) and the Bioart Society, committed to supporting bioart and biohacking practices. The title refers to the combination of bio...
International Conference on Computational Creativity, ICCC’20
  • 286 views

International Conference on Computational Creativity, ICCC’20

  • Noema Staff
Computational Creativity (or CC) is a discipline with its roots in Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Science, Engineering, Design, Psychology and Philosophy that explores the potential for computers to be autonomous creators in their own right.
Arti e scienze nell’era post-accademica / Arts and sciences in the post-academic era
  • 657 views

Arti e scienze nell’era post-accademica / Arts and sciences in the post-academic era

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Arti e scienze esprimono aspetti fondamentali della cultura delle società. Esemplificano il pensiero astratto, interpretano il reale e rappresentano, da punti di vista complementari, la complessità del loro tempo. Connubio indissolubile. [ENG] Arts and s...
