Digital Sound Art

We invite submissions of proposals of digital sound artworks to be featured as part of an exhibition at Convento São Francisco, which will be included in ICCC 2020 Artistic Program and will be part of Dar a Ouvir | Paisagens Sonoras da Cidade 2020, a two-month sound art festival taking place at the same venue.

The submitted pieces should be works dealing with the theme of resilience or other related themes.

Submissions should include the following information:

Title of the artwork;

Abstract;

Keywords;

Author name(s), affiliation(s), and short bio(s);

A clear description of the work (600-word maximum), links to supplementary material (e.g., videos), a technical rider providing details about the setup, layout, and technical as well as spatial requirements;

List of previous venues where the artwork has been presented.

The works accepted to the exhibition must be delivered physically or virtually prior to the exhibition’s opening (July 18) and will be returned to the author(s) right after ICCC ends.

The submissions will be evaluated by an artistic committee. The acceptance will not depend only on the quality and adequacy of the work, but also on the technical and spatial requirements. All submissions will be made through EasyChair.



Important dates

Submission of artworks: May 18, 2020

Notification of acceptance: May 29, 2020

Exhibition: July 18 – September 11, 2020

Morw: http://computationalcreativity.net/iccc20/digital-sound-art/